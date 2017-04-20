Mallinder and Francis among Saints contingent in England squad

Current Saint Harry Mallinder and future Saint Piers Francis are among 31 players named in England's squad for this summer's tour of Argentina.

Dylan Hartley will lead Eddie Jones' men in two Tests against Los Pumas in June, with Paul Hill and Tom Wood also making the trip.

It means there will be five Saints representatives with England to add to the two - Courtney Lawes and George North - with the Lions in New Zealand.

Hooker Hartley had been overlooked by the Lions, but having skippered England to back-to-back Six Nations titles and a series win in Australia, he was always likely to captain his country again.

Flanker Wood was a part of this year's successful Six Nations squad, while prop Hill has also been part of the group during Jones's tenure.

But Mallinder, who captained the England Under 20s to World Rugby Under 20 Championship glory last summer, is uncapped.

And so is Francis, who will join Saints from Super Rugby side Blues ahead of the start of next season.

Both Mallinder and Francis can play at fly-half or centre, adding extra options to the England group.

Francis was due to face the Lions for the Blues, but he will now have to miss that tour match as he travels to Argentina.

England face Los Pumas in San Juan and Santa Fe on June 10 and June 17 respectively.

England’s 31-man squad for Argentina tour: Forwards: Will Collier (Harlequins, uncapped), Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, 4 caps), Ben Curry (Sale Sharks, uncapped), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, uncapped), Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 3 caps), Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 1 cap), Dylan Hartley – captain ( Saints, 84 caps), James Haskell (Wasps, 75 caps), Paul Hill (Saints, 5 caps), Nathan Hughes (Wasps, 8 caps), Nick Isiekwe (Saracens, uncapped), Joe Launchbury (Wasps, 42 caps), Matt Mullan (Wasps, 15 caps), Chris Robshaw (Harlequins, 55 caps), Sam Underhill (Ospreys/Bath Rugby, uncapped), Harry Williams (Exeter Chiefs, uncapped), Tom Wood (Saints, 50 caps): Backs: Mike Brown – vice-captain (Harlequins, 60 caps), Danny Care – vice captain (Harlequins, 71 caps), Joe Cokanasiga (London Irish, uncapped), Nathan Earle (Saracens, uncapped), George Ford – vice captain (Bath Rugby, 35 caps), Piers Francis (Auckland Blues/Saints, uncapped), Sam James (Sale Sharks, uncapped), Alex Lozowski (Saracens, uncapped), Harry Mallinder (Saints, uncapped), Joe Marchant (Harlequins, uncapped), Jack Maunder (Exeter Chiefs, uncapped), Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby, 25 caps), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 4 caps), Denny Solomona (Sale Sharks, uncapped)