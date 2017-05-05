Key trio return for Saints' crunch clash with Harlequins

Saints have brought back the big guns for Saturday's crucial Aviva Premiership showdown with Harlequins at Franklin's Gardens (kick-off 4pm).

Tom Wood, Louis Picamoles and George North all return from injury to start, while Courtney Lawes is fit enough to be named in the 15 after being forced off at Exeter last Saturday.

JJ Hanrahan is missing though, with the fly-half having sustained a shoulder injury at Sandy Park, meaning Harry Mallinder lines up at 10.

Nafi Tuitavake takes Mallinder's place at centre, with Luther Burrell moving from 13 to 12 to accommodate the Tongan.

Sam Olver is named among the replacements after kicking 16 points in the Wanderers' Aviva A League final win against Gloucester at the Gardens on Monday.

Harlequins are without England scrum-half Danny Care, who has failed to recover from an oblique injury.

Karl Dickson, brother of Saints scrum-half Lee Dickson, lines up at No.9.

Prop Kyle Sinckler will made his 100th Harlequins appearance this weekend.

Saints: Tuala; North, Tuitavake, Burrell, Foden; Mallinder, Groom; A Waller, Hartley, Brookes; Lawes, Ribbans; Gibson, Wood (c), Picamoles.

Replacements: Haywood, Ma'afu, Denman, Ratuniyarawa, Harrison, Dickson, Olver, Hutchinson.

Harlequins: Brown; Yarde, Marchant, Roberts, Visser; Evans, Dickson; Marler, Buchanan, Sinckler; Matthews, Horwill (c); Robshaw, Wallace, Luamanu.

Replacements: Gray, Lambert, Collier, Merrick, Ward, Mulchrone, Swiel, Alofa.