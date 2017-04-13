TOWCESTER RACES PREVIEW: Sly looks to score in opener

Towcester starts a run of four jumping fixtures in the space of a month today (Thursday) when National Hunt action at the local track is due to get underway at 2.20pm.

Following this week’s meeting, race goers can start to pencil in dates on May 4, an evening card on May 15 before May 22 brings the final horse racing fare before October.

The opener should give a chance to in-form trainer Pam Sly to score with Mortens Leam in the Haygain Hay Steamers Clean Healthy Forage Handicap Hurdle over 1m 7 1/2f. The five-year-old Sulamani gelding has run some respectable races in defeat this season and Towcester’s extra test of stamina could give him just the extra edge needed to bring an overdue success.

Trainer Ian Williams will have been delighted to reach the frame in Saturday’s Randox Healh Grand National with Gas Line Boy and with his stable in some decent nick, it may be worth giving a chance to Rocknrollrambo in the 3m bet365 Handicap Chase. Jockey Robbie Dunne, who enjoyed such a memorable Aintree spin, is in the plate once more.

Neil Mulholland has made Towcester a happy hunting ground from his base at Limpley Stoke near Bath over the course of the last few seasons and he looks well equipped to take the Towcester Greyhounds Every Saturday On Attheraces Novices’ Hurdle at 4.20 with either of his entries Solighoster or Soupy Soups.

Solighoster has already appeared in the winner’s enclosure at Towcester this season, taking a 1m 7 1/2f novices hurdle in the effortless style befitting a 1/10 ON shot back on February 15 but should face some sterner opposition this time.

Excitement at Towcester will be at fever pitch in the build up to its first ever staging of the Greyhound Derby on July 1 so there are no apologies for naming Thursday’s 3.50pm contest the Home Of The Greyhound Derby July 1st Chase.

The novices’ limited handicap can fall to Beyeh to the yard of Mick Appleby who is better known for exploits on the Flat. Appleby has this year moved his operation from Newark in Nottinghamshire to Oakham, in the quiet idyllic setting of Rutland.