TOWCESTER PREVIEW: Oliver hoping experience counts at Towcester

Proven form at Towcester is expected to once again count for much when the Northamptonshire track stages the first of its three fixtures in May on Thursday afternoon, when the action is due to get underway at 2.20pm.

One trainer who could make an impact is Worcestershire handler Henry Oliver, successful at the last Towcester fixture with Today Please under James Davies in a handicap chase.

Oliver has made three Towcester entries in the form of previous course winners Ozzy Thomas and Moscow Me, as well as Bertie Lugg in the conditional jockeys’ handicap chase at 4.50pm.

Previous winning hurdler Ozzy Thomas is poised to return to the bigger obstacles in the 2m 5 1/2f sportsbet.co.uk Beginners’ Chase at 2.50pm when this seven year-old will be bidding to enhance his Towcester reputation.

Recently second over hurdles at Chepstow, Ozzy Thomas won a nine runner handicap hurdle under Davies here in March 2015 and should go well, although the presence of Ugolin de Beaumont in the field could also be a factor, as Somerset trainer Bob Buckler has always done well with runners here.

In fact it wouldn’t be the biggest upset to see Buckler land the spoils with Ballyegan in the Call Star Spreads On 0808 2349709 Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Chase in which Oliver sends out Bertie Lugg.

Ballyegan has won chases here in 2011 and 2015 and recently warmed up for this with a success in the point to pointing sphere.

Meanwhile the Oliver-trained Moscow Me can make an impact in the Follow Us On Twitter @sports_bet Handicap Hurdle at 3.20pm.

Moscow Me was third of seven runners here just three weeks ago, cutting out most of the running before being passed by Honey Pound and Lambeau Field. That was a respectable effort and despite carrying plenty of weight his course record can stand him in good stead.

The afternoon’s action concludes with the topical starspreads.com Home Of General Election Betting Mares’ Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race. While the entry of Katy May raises the odd eyebrow, Dauphiness could shape as a realistic contender for the Henry Daly yard. Her only previous outing was at Fakenham and given Towcester’s totally contrasting geography and the trainer’s fine record here, a prominent run would not be out of the question. Daly has also saddled a recent bumper winner with Spider’s Bite.