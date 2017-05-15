RACING PREVIEW: Riddlestown to secure more success at Towcester?

Riddlestown might be a standing dish at Southwell but the Caroline Fryer-trained ten year-old is no slouch at Towcester and might answer the puzzle of the 3m 1/2f handicap chase on Monday evening at 6pm.

This son of Cloudings completed a recent hat-trick of victories at Towcester’s last meeting and Jack Andrews has been in the saddle for all of those rides.

So while Riddlestown has landed seven of his dozen career successes at Southwell (including the previous two most recent triumphs), three have now arrived in Northamptonshire; Fakenham and Huntingdon being the other winning venues.

Juggling fences and hurdles to keep his life interesting, Riddlestown just prevailed by a neck from Kayla over timber here on May 4, so once again switches to the bigger obstacles over which he won at Towcester on consecutive meetings in March and April 2014, on the second occasion helping to give his Norfolk trainer only her second ever double.

Despite standing 6ft 2ins, Andrews is already catching the eye as a talented young rider predominantly in the point to field as the younger brother of Gina and Bridget carves out a positive reputation.

In fact he could even have a double on the night as he has been booked to ride Abbeyview for Sheila Crow in the hunters’ chase at 8pm, although local support will be riding with Thetalkinghorse from Gerald Bailey’s Holdenby North Lodge stables.

Henry Oliver is another trainer to have enjoyed recent Towcester success with Today Please and Bertie Lugg at the last two fixtures. So it may pay to take a look at Ducloyne Lady in the amateur riders’ handicap hurdle at 7.30pm as the daughter of Oscar is reckoned to be a well handicapped specimen at present after her fifth place at Warwick last time.

The action gets underway at 5.30pm when it could pay to side with Sioux Chieftain which is trained by the in-form stables of Dr Richard Newland in Worcestershire.

Sioux Chieftain was last seen at Stratford of the beginning of last month when he made his racecourse return after exactly a year off the racecourse, when a winner at Wetherby.

Prior to that, he was a winner on the Flat at Catterick back in 2014.

National Hunt Flat races by definition come along with little bare form in the book but there are certain trainers who tend to excel in these type of contests.

Seamus Mullins won the bumper at the last meeting with Jubilympics and could be tilting at the ring this time with Smiley.