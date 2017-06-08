Hartley and future Saints fly-half Francis set to take on Argentina

Future Saints fly-half Piers Francis is in line to make his England debut against Argentina on Saturday night (kick-off 8.15pm)

Gravesend-born Francis, who flew from Auckland to link up with the squad on Monday, has been named on the bench for the first Test against Los Pumas in San Juan.

The 26-year-old will join Saints from Super Rugby side the Bulls this summer and will hope to make an immediate impression for his country.

Dylan Hartley will skipper England against Argentina, but Harry Mallinder is not in the matchday squad.

“I’m really excited about this England team to face Argentina this weekend,” said England boss Eddie Jones.

“I have selected a group of experienced players across the spine of this team as well as four young players who will be eager to go out and play well on their debuts for England.

“Those players have worked extremely hard to get selected over the last few weeks, but I have been impressed with the way the whole squad has trained and gelled together in a short amount of time.

"They all realise the opportunity that they have to be involved in this England side and I’m sure they will show that commitment on Saturday.

“We are here to win this series 2-0 but we know Argentina will be extremely tough opposition.

"After a mixed year of results, there will be pressure on them to play well and win in front of a partisan crowd.

"We know Argentina are a very good side having played them earlier this season and they will be desperate to win against us.”

England squad to face Argentina

15. Mike Brown, vc (Harlequins, 60 caps)

14. Marland Yarde (Harlequins, 11 caps)

13. Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 5 caps)

12. Alex Lozowski (Saracens, uncapped)

11. Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby, 25 caps)

10. George Ford, vc (Bath Rugby, 35 caps)

9. Danny Care, vc (Harlequins, 71 caps)

1. Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 1 cap)

2. Dylan Hartley, captain (Saints, 84 caps)

3. Harry Williams (Exeter Chiefs, uncapped)

4. Joe Launchbury (Wasps, 42 caps)

5. Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 3 caps)

6. Mark Wilson (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped)

7. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, uncapped)

8. Nathan Hughes (Wasps, 8 caps)

Replacements

16. Jack Singleton (Worcester Warriors, uncapped)

17. Matt Mullan (Wasps, 15 caps)

18. Will Collier (Harlequins, uncapped)

19. Nick Isiekwe (Saracens, uncapped)

20. Don Armand (Exeter Chiefs, uncapped)

21. Jack Maunder (Exeter Chiefs, uncapped)

22. Piers Francis (Saints, uncapped)

23. Denny Solomona (Sale Sharks, uncapped)