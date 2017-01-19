Harrison wants Saints to build for big Premiership push

Teimana Harrison has told Saints: “We’re still not out of the hole yet.”

Harrison and Co have racked up four successive wins, which have come on the back of a run of four defeats in a row.

Jim Mallinder’s men will head to Montpellier on Friday night hoping to earn a Champions Cup victory that would continue their winning streak.

And Harrison knows his team must maintain their momentum in the weeks ahead, especially with crucial Aviva Premiership fixtures looming in February.

“Everyone’s pretty stoked (about the recent good run of results), but we’re still not out of the hole yet,” said the flanker, who scored twice in last Saturday’s 28-21 win against Castres.

“Now we focus on Montpellier, but the real target is the Premjership. We need to build good momentum going to that and learn from our mistakes.

“We’ve got to get ourselves in a good place for the Prem.

“It (a win this week) would set down a real marker and show that we can finish with a bang.

“We want to show we’re not down and out and we are a team that’s evolving and changing.”

Harrison has been a key man in Saints’ recent resurgence.

And he will hope he has done enough to represent England in the Six Nations, which starts with a game against France at Twickenham on February 4.

“It’s always in the back of your mind because it’s always good to play for England,” Harrison said.

“You look at the calibre of players I’m playing with and that’s the competition.

“Woody (Tom Wood) is amazing and it’s awesome that we thrive off each other.

“You just want to impress the coaches and it’s awesome to have such competition in the back row.”

Harrison started at No.8 for Saints last weekend, and played the role superbly.

But he said: “It’s growing on me, but I think I’ll stick to six or seven.

“I do enjoy playing eight, it gives me a bit of freedom on the ball carrying.”

Harrison’s heroics helped to send the Franklin’s Gardens faithful home happy.

And he said: “Rugby’s just as much about the fans as it is about the players.

“To show up to Franklin’s Gardens and get the win was pretty special, especially against a good Castres side.”