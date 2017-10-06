GOLF: Super Strickland smiling as he tops order of merit

Elliot Strickland of Northampton topped the net standings in the 2017 NGL Boys Order of Merit, while Kettering’s Joseph Hyde won the gross competition.

With 10 boys going through to the Grand Final, Ben Lavender, Henry Edwards (both Northampton), Mark Stockdale (Overstone), Harry Oddy, Jack Peters, Liam McNeela and Corey Neville (all Northants County), Jacob Williams and Morgan Cresswell (both Peterborough Milton) qualified.

Ben Jones (left) and Dan Wood (centre) won the NPGA Cantrell Cup

County Girls champion Ellie Darnell led the way in the Girls gross and net categories as the Wellingborough member finished ahead of Katie Amos and Baylie Pyke respectively.

Lottie Heaver, Elise Warden (both Overstone), Ashleigh Critchley, Gracie Murray, Chelsey Sharp (all Kettering), Leah Ribano (Northampton), Millie Billson and Hattie Billson (both Northants County) have also qualified for the Grand Final.

NGL Ladies Bouverie Bowl

A run of three net birdies and six net pars over the back nine helped Samantha Harding (Staverton Park) clinch the Bouverie Bowl by a couple of strokes with a net 71 at Northants County.

Carole Kane (Whittlebury) overcame a slow start to grab second by two from Oundle’s Pat Silburn, Northampton’s Sophie O’Brien and Northants County teenager Harriet Billson, who carded the best gross score.

NGL Champion of Champions Final

Kettering’s Jamie Ashcroft lifted the NGL Champion of Champions trophy after winning the event by a single stroke with a level par 72 at Northampton.

Fraser Carnihan, who won the Cold Ashby club crown last month, was runners-up by one shot from Overstone Park’s James Barker.

NGL Foursomes Final

Leigh Woodward and Oliver Haywood (both Kingsthorpe) picked up their second NGL title in as many weekends with victory in the County Foursomes KO Final.

After being part of Kingsthorpe’s Intermediate League winning side the previous weekend, the duo proved too strong for Rushden pairing Paul Darnell and Robert Taylor as they recorded a 5&4 victory.

NGL Seniors Team Final

Wellingborough were crowned inaugural County Seniors KO champions after defeating Overstone Park 3½-1½ in the final at Northampton.

Team captain Andrew Charter led by example as he combined with Robin Butler to take the opening tie 2&1, before Graham Bush and Gerald Bristow grabbed a half.

Although Peter Hall and Peter Davies lost the next game on the 17th hole, John Arnott and Ian Jolly romped to a 7&6 win to move Wellingborough within sight of victory.

It was left to Peter Hooton and Graham Bayes to seal the team success as they secured a 2&1 win.

NPGA Cantrell Cup

NORTHANTS pro Dan Wood found the perfect partner in England Boys international Ben Jones as the duo won the Cantrell Cup at Northampton.

With the event being shortened to just 18 holes of betterball, the pair carded a gross score of 64 to finish two ahead of Dan Ashcroft and Bradley Green.

Wood was also successful in the Northamptonshire PGA Matchplay Final later in the week as he held off a strong fightback from Michael Campbell to grab the glory on the 18th hole.

Overstone Park closing in on second place

Overstone Park improved their chances of snatching the NGL Scratch League division one runners-up spot with a 6-2 home victory against Peterborough Milton, who cannot finish higher than fourth.

Most of the damage was done early on as Andrew MacDonald, Phil Gardner and Garry Tindle recorded confident wins.

With all the remaining five ties going the distance, Alan Freeman and James Barker were successful for the hosts, two games were halved, while Tom Burgh grabbed a consolation point for Milton.

In division three, Kettering kept alive their title hopes as they moved above leaders Collingtree Park with a 6-2 victory at Stoke Albany as Reece Dodd, Jordan Darnell and Jamie Ashcroft recorded huge wins.

Collingtree will regain first place with victory at Stoke in their final fixture.

NGL Ladies Intermediate League

Northants County finished second behind champions Overstone Park after recording a 3-0 victory in their last match against Peterborough Milton on Sunday.

Shires Junior Golf Tour

Kettering youngster Ben Atherton was in blistering form on the par three holes as he clinched the Bronze Division in the Shires Junior Golf Tour event at Market Harborough.

The 10-year-old completed the five short holes at the Leicestershire venue in gross one under par as he posted the leading tally of 40 points.

Brampton Heath’s Max Anderton carded the same score to win the Silver Division by two points from Austin Cooney (Kettering).

Fellow Northamptonshire juniors Amy Nunn, Martha Pieterse and Max Faulkner also picked up prizes in their respective sections.

British Junior Golf Tour

Three Northants golfers will be hoping to book a spot in the 2018 IMG Academy World Championships in San Diego when they compete on the British Junior Golf Tour this Sunday. Leah Ribano (Northampton, pictured), Ashleigh Critchley (Kettering) and Tiger Adams (Wellingborough) need to win their age groups in the final qualifier at Park Hill, Leicestershire.