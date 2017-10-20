GOLF: Seventh heaven for Collingtree as they land handicap title

Collingtree Park lifted their seventh NGL Handicap League crown in the 21-year history of the competition after defeating Oundle 6-0 in the final at Peterborough Milton.

With their opponents chasing their first title, Collingtree made a good start as Jonathan Gould and Kevin Parfitt took the first tie by two holes, before Anthony Brown and Mark Spring extended the lead.

Collingtree's Mark Spring and Anthony Brown weight up a putt

Another one-hole win for Josh Sampson and Iain Tait moved Collingtree further in front, before Jon Barnell and Michael Knight clinched the fourth game by a couple of holes.

Needing something special to turn the match around, Oundle’s Paul Kime and Guy Fowler could only halve the penultimate game, while club-mates Tony Shillcock and Robert Tansley did likewise in the last tie.

NGL Am-Am

County second team captain Tom Burgh combined with home club members Mark Lineham, Rosie Cullis and Paul Edwards to win the NGL Am-Am at Kingsthorpe.

The quartet bagged 83 points to finish two ahead of Graham Bott, Marcel Aarts, Mike Gilbrook and John McGowan, who took second on countback from Andrew Sewell, Kevin Bullimore, Eamon Condon and Nick Lazic.

Cold Ashby’s Bott secured the honours in the amateur individual category from Taylor Sargeant (Kingsthorpe) on countback with 34 points.

The results didn’t affect the final standings in the NGL Order of Merit as County Strokeplay champion Charlie Salter held on to beat fellow teenagers Ben Jones and Fergus Robinson.

NGL Scratch League

Priors Hall ended their top flight campaign without a victory as the relegated outfit went down 7-1 at Northampton in their last fixture of the year.

Scott Gordon was the only successful player for the Corby club as Sam Gilkes, Andy Limbert, Ben Hawkins, Andy Carter, Alex Izzard, Dominic Jessup and Charlie Salter earned the Northampton plaudits.

Priors will be replaced in the first division by Kingsthorpe after they ended their season with nine wins in 10 games with a 6-2 walkover victory at Brampton Heath.

NGL County Knockouts

Whittlebury Park duo Jon Newman and Jason Robinson clinched the County Fourball Betterball KO title after defeating Collingtree Park’s Wynand De Jager and Samuel McGimpsey by one hole in the final.

Lewis White (Northampton) and Danny Roberts (Northants County) are set to meet in the County Scratch KO final.

County Men’s champion Charlie Salter and County Boys champion Liam McNeela remain on course for a repeat of last year’s County Boys Matchplay final after making it through to the quarters this season.

Ben Morris, Harry Oddy, Owen Watts and Corey Neville will also be looking to book a place in 2017 Finals Day at Wellingborough.

LPGA

Leading Northamptonshire professional Charley Hull recorded her best finish on the LPGA Tour this year as she finished sixth in the KEB Hana Bank Championships in South Korea.

The Kettering golfer, who has been hampered by a wrist injury for most of the season, made a solid start as she carded 71 and 70 to make the cut.

The 21-year-old stepped it up on day three as she smashed nine birdies in a magnificent 66, before maintaining her very best in the final round as she birdied the closing four holes in a 69.

Shires Junior Golf Tour Grand Final

A TOTAL of 36 juniors from 11 different Northamptonshire golf clubs will tee it up in the Shires Junior Golf Tour Grand Final as a field of 62 golfers compete at Northampton on Sunday.

With boys and girls playing in five different divisions, Elise Warden is one of 14 Overstone Park youngsters taking part as she attempts to defend the title she won at The Leicestershire 12 months ago. Thomas Freeman (Kingsthorpe) and Jack Meakin (Wellingborough), who lead the Silver and Copper Order of Merits respectively, will both go into the event in confident mood as they look to end the year on a high.

IMG Academy Junior World Championships

Kettering’s Ashleigh Critchley has secured a return trip to the 2018 IMG Academy Junior World Championships in California after winning British Junior Golf Tour’s Qualifying tournament at Park Hill GC.

The teenager, who played in the 2017 competition this summer, birdied the fifth, 11th and 17th holes on the main course at the Leicestershire venue as she carded a winning round of 78 in the girls 13-15 age group.

Leah Ribano (Northampton) just missed out on qualification after finishing behind runner-up Jessica Pilgrim (Harewood Downs).

After battling through regional qualifiers at Wycombe Heights, Littlestone and Brandon Wood, the youngsters were hoping to book a place in an event, whose previous winners include Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson.

The top boy and girl in all the six age groups will now represent British Junior Golf Tour in the prestigious competition, which features around 1,200 participants from almost 60 different nations next July.

British Junior Golf Tour’s schedule for 2018 is set to be announced in the coming weeks, so for more details of how to compete in the events, visit www.juniorgolftour.co.uk.