GOLF: Paul and Liam keep it in the family at Cold Ashby

Paul Askew and Liam Askew (Cold Ashby) added another county title to their collection as they lifted the NGL Stableford Cup with a magnificent score of 88 points on their home course.

The father-and-son combination, who clinched the Family Foursomes crown last year, finished five points clear of Rushden’s Lewis Miller and Will White, with two other pairings a further point back.

Solheim Cup

A wrist injury prevented Charley Hull from playing a full part in Europe’s attempt to regain the Solheim Cup as the team lost 16½-11½ at Des Moines in Iowa.

Despite carrying the injury into the biennial contest, the Kettering golfer played in both matches on the first day as she halved the opening foursomes game, before losing narrowly in the afternoon.

Hull, who did not feature at all on the second day as USA moved into a five-point lead, returned for the singles, but her one-hole victory was not enough to help the team turn the match around.

NGL Junior Opens

County junior champions Liam McNeela (Northants County) and Ellie Darnell (Wellingborough) remain the players to beat in Junior Opens after claiming the gross prizes at Northants County and Wellingborough.

Thomas Sandiford collected the boys’ net prize on his home course at County, while Ruby Smith was in fantastic touch at Wellingborough as the Kettering member compiled a brilliant winning score of net 63.

With all boys and girls who handed in a scorecard and stayed for the presentation entered into a draw to win a shirt signed by Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick, Overstone member Mark Stockdale’s name came out of the hat.

Draws for other shirts signed by more star golfers will take place at the Junior Opens at Northampton and Peterborough Milton.

NGL Ladies Goodyear Cup

Six gross pars on the back nine helped Sue Pawson (Elton Furze) win the Ladies Goodyear Cup on countback from Francesca Brimm (Glen Gorse) with a net round of 68 at Kettering GC.

Carol Gibbs (Wellingborough) compiled the joint-best gross score of 75, thanks to birdies on the closing two holes.

NGL Scratch League

A good start and a magnificent finish proved decisive for Staverton Park in their division two home clash with Rushden as they completed a 6-2 victory.

Darren Barrett, Daniel Haynes and Duane Hayle grabbed the first three points for the hosts, before Rushden responded by taking games four and five.

Staverton, who had lost their previous two home outings against Kingsthorpe and Cold Ashby, avoided an unwanted hat-trick thanks to thumping wins from Joshua Morris, Michael Franklin and Andrew Swain.

In the battle to gain promotion into the second tier, Collingtree Park missed an opportunity to leapfrog above Kettering into first position in Division 3 as they crashed to a 6½-1½ loss at Whittlebury Park.

Although Neil Abery collected a half in the opening tie and Jonathan Gould took the next game 3&2, it was all downhill from then onwards as the hosts recorded a succession of comfortable wins.

NGL Ladies Cecil Leitch

Whittlebury Park took a big step towards their fourth Cecil Leitch title in five years as they defeated Northants County 5-2 in the semi-finals at Kingsthorpe GC.

With five of the seven ties going the distance, Whittlebury closed out victory thanks to points from Gill Long, Christine Coles, Tracey Mann, Tina Murdock and Juliette Parish.

Whittlebury, who triumphed in 2013, 2014, 2015 before losing to Overstone in last year’s final, will meet Peterborough Milton in the showpiece match after they beat Oundle 4-3 in the other semi.

Parfitts seal Collingtree win

Peterborough Milton C team couldn’t make it back-to-back away wins as they lost 2½-1½ against Collingtree Park A in Group A.

After a thrilling 3-1 victory at Northants County A earlier in the month, Peterborough halved the opening tie thanks to Sanjay Nithiyalingam, before Sam Ludlow grabbed a narrow win.

Collingtree brothers Jensen Parfitt and Jody Parfitt proved too strong in the other two games.

In Group B, points from Charlie Armitage, Jade Roberts and Oscar Bell helped Peterborough Milton B record an excellent 3-1 victory at Collingtree Park B team. James Bates replied for Collingtree in the final game.

In Group C Northants County B gave themselves a chance of qualifying for the semi-finals after they secured a 2-2 draw at Northampton A.

Jack Peters and Ronan McKay bagged the points for County, who now need a victory at Rushden in their last match to move above group leaders Staverton.

In Group D, Northampton B team reached the last four in clinical fashion as they backed up their 4-0 whitewash of Priors Hall with a home victory by the same margin against Wellingborough.

With Ben Lavender the only Northampton player to feature in both matches, the strength in depth in their junior section was evident as Jordan Matthews, Daniel Cichuta and Lara Auld recorded wins.

NGL Ladies Intermediate League

Overstone Park and Elton Furze were both successful by a single point in their latest matches against Northampton and Peterborough Milton at Wellingborough GC.

Points from Margo Lerin and Chris Gore secured Overstone’s 2-1 victory, while Elton Furze were thankful to in-form Sue Pawson and Pauline Hurley for their success against Milton.