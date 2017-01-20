GOLF: Northants County pro Broadhurst heading to Hawaii

Northants County professional Paul Broadhurst is relishing his return to Seniors Tour action this week in Hawaii as he looks to compete for more titles in 2017 after a breathtaking 18 months in Europe and the USA.

After winning the Scottish Seniors Open within a couple of weeks of turning 50 years of age in August 2015, Broadhurst enjoyed further success in his first full season last year.

Victory in the Senior Open at Carnoustie secured his first major title, before he added another top prize by clinching the Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach in California.

Broadhurst, who will compete in the 2017 Open Championship on the back of those wins, says he has a lot to look forward to over the coming weeks, starting in the Central Pacific Islands.

He said: “The opening event is the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, Hawaii on Thursday.

“The competition is just for the major winners and tournament winners from last year. So it is a limited field, which is nice. It may give me the chance to get a head-start on everyone else as the season kicks off in the middle of February with a couple of events in Florida.

“I will probably play about 20 tournaments over in the US. I will still play a bit in Europe, perhaps six or seven. It will be action packed and I’m looking for to it.

“I proved, if I can find my best, it is more than good enough to compete, on both sides of the Atlantic.”

NGL Seniors

Senior male golfers in Northamptonshire will have an opportunity to play in a new competition during 2017 as the county are organising a Team Knockout Tournament.

The format will see five pairs of golfers, aged 55 years or older, form a team to play midweek fourball betterball matches against other clubs, throughout the season.

With the opening set of fixtures needing to be completed by the end of May, the teams who progress through to the showpiece match will meet on County Finals Day in early October.

Event organiser Andrew Charter said: “When talking to County President Roger Butler last season, I mentioned that senior golfers played over 30 friendly matches each year against other golf clubs.

“But yet there was no county team event for their play in, so I suggested a team knockout competition. Roger liked the idea.

“So during the last six months, I have contacted each club’s Seniors Captain or Secretary to set up the format, with the aid of NGL Competitions Director Marcel Aarts.

“The response has been very good, but there is still space for more teams, so any clubs who want an entry form can contact me on 01933 678781. The draw will be made in the first week in March.”

County Clubs

The New Year usually brings a variety of changes to various Golf Clubs across the county, with several changing their captains in early 2017.

At Northampton, Andy Holifield and Liz Mulliner struck their first shots as the new respective men’s and ladies skippers, while Jim Wallis and Ruth Sleigh took on the same roles at Cold Ashby.