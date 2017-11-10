GOLF: Malin’s 66 of the best sees him secure Kingsthorpe Medal

Gary Malin’s brilliant net 66 secured first place in the Kingsthorpe Medal as the 13-handicapper finished two strokes clear.

Steve Dunkley and Bob Lees were second and third respectively.

Collingtree Park’s Rob Lyon lifted the Seniors Wine Lovers Cup as he beat Terry Morgan on countback after posting a tally of 41 points. Bob Ross was third on 39.

Forty points was the leading score in the Hellidon Lakes November Stableford as Simon Giffin took the honours by three from Ben French, with Tony Inskip a further point off the pace in third.

In the Overstone Park Mid-week Medal, David Lawrence and Phil Du-Feu posted the best individual marks of net 66 as they finished first and second respectively in Division 2.

The top category went to Ray Fairbairn (net 69), while Vijay Savjani was the leading high-handicapper with a net 67.

Northampton

Young golfers at Northampton enjoyed a unique opportunity to play golf at night in fancy dress as they took part in a special Halloween competition.

Katie Amos, Harrison Taylor and Josh Bodimeade, who was playing his first club competition, won with a level par score, while Charlotte Gilkes, Ollie Walden and Jadon Pham collected prizes for their ’scary’ outfits.

In normal competitions later in the week, Olly Hickman, Geraldine Morris and Jennie Woods won the Ladies Waltz Stableford, while Paul Lincoln’s 42 points sealed victory in the Seniors Turkey Stakes.

European Challenge Tour

Leading Northamptonshire pro Ryan Evans secured eighth place in the 2017 European Challenge Tour Order of Merit after finishing 16th in the NBO Golf Classic Grand Final at Ras Al Khaimah in the UAE.

The Wellingborough pro, who had already secured his European Tour card before the event teed off, carded a total of 11 birdies in his opening two rounds of 69 and 72.

Although Evans was more consistent over the last couple of days, he was unable to find the birdie touch as he compiled two scores of 71 to finish 10 shots behind the leader.

With the 2018 European Tour starting at the end of this month with the Hong Kong Open, the 30-year-old can now look forward to competing against the world’s leading pros over the next 12 months.

LPGA Tour

County professional Charley Hull’s run of good form continued on the LPGA Tour as she finished tied 12th in the Toto Japan Classic.

After an opening 70, the Kettering golfer was particularly impressive on day two as she smashed an eagle and six birdies in a superb eight-under-par 64 to lie second going into the final round.

Although Hull dropped back with a final round 71, she will be pleased with her consistency after making the cut in her last nine tournaments.