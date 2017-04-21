GOLF: Magic Myers lifts BUCS title

Matthew Myers (Northants County) added another title to his golfing CV by winning the BUCS Tour Finals at Prince’s Golf Club.

The University of St Andrews student was in great form in windy conditions throughout the first three rounds as he went into the last 18 holes as the joint-leader on level par.

Northants junior girls team

Myers, who won the 2016 Northamptonshire Men’s Strokeplay crown, withstood a strong finish from Andrew Davidson (Stirling) to grab the glory with a superb five-under-par 67 on the Kent links.

By winning the Tour Finals, the county first team player achieved the treble in BUCS strokeplay this year by also taking the SSS and BUCS Order of Merit titles.

St Andrews Links Golf Academy Director of Golf & Head Coach, David Watt, said: “Matthew has worked extremely hard all year,

“He deserves all the praise, he never gives up and knows what he needs to do to achieve his goals, he is a great role model for others.”

McEvoy Trophy

Teenagers Ben Jones and Robin Williams recorded positive results in the opening major amateur boys event of the year as they both finished in the top five in the McEvoy Trophy at Copt Heath GC.

In a strong field of golfers from all the home nations and overseas, Northants County’s Jones took fourth spot, while Peterborough Milton’s Williams finished tied fifth.

Both players will be kicking themselves slightly, however, after going into the last 18 holes as the joint leaders after they posted a brilliant three-round total of 199.

Although the pair battled hard during the final afternoon, they couldn’t match the brilliance of Ham Manor’s Charlie Strickland, who stormed the field to take the honours with a five-under-par 66.

British Junior Golf Tour

Harrowden Hall was the perfect venue for the fourth round of the Super Six Series on British Junior Golf Tour as golfers from 43 different courses across the country played at Wellingborough GC.

Northampton’s Leah Ribano holed a par putt from off the green on the opening hole as she went on to take the net plaudits in the Challenge Division with a score of net 70.

On a good day for girls, home club golfer Ellie Darnell finished runner-up in the net category in the Elite Division, while Estelle Berbner (Cuddington) won the 7-8 age group.

Wellingborough members of all ages also had the pleasure of watching two of the best up-and-coming young golfers in the UK clinch the other age groups. Six-year-old Matthew Whitaker (Nazeing) carded four gross birdies on his way to a superb nine-hole score of two-under-par as he won the under-six category by an incredible 16 shots.

Charles Ward (Sandwell Park) continued his dominance of the 9-10 age category as he carded six gross pars and a birdie two on the fourth hole in a winning nine-hole total of 39.

British Junior Golf Tour, meanwhile, in conjunction with Northants Golf Ltd, are giving local boys and girls the chance to play against some of these top youngsters in a Junior Open at Cherwell Edge GC on Tuesday, May 30.

In a competition, which is the first event on the NGL Junior Order of Merit, a first prize of a round with European Tour pro Gary Boyd is up for grabs. For more details, visit www.juniorgolftour.co.uk.

County Girls

Northamptonshire Girls team continued their build up to the season by taking on NGL Junior League champions Peterborough Milton on their home course over the Easter period.

With several players having never played in a match before, the girls handled themselves well as they gave a more experienced Milton team an excellent match before being edged out 8-6.

As the team prepare to face Warwickshire at Cold Ashby next month, first team coach Shane Rose said: “Well done girls. A good result away to a strong Peterborough junior team. I’’m sure we can get a winning result on May 21.”

Northampton

Elise Warden continued her excellent start to the season as she won the net prize in the Northampton Easter Open thanks to a net 69.

Corey Neville won the gross competition from Ben Lavender with a round of 78.

Jadon Pham led the way in the nine-hole event on 22 points, while Martha Pieterse served further notice of her potential as she clinched the Academy competition with 27 points.

Hollingsworth Trophy

Northants County made it two wins out of two in Group A with a battling 3-2 success away to Staverton Park.

After a comfortable 4-1 home victory over Daventry in their opening Group A fixtures six days earlier, County were given a more stiff test this time as all of the five games reached the 17th hole at least.

The visitors kept their nerve when it mattered as James Dunkley and Paul Stones took the opening tie 3&1, before Danny Roberts and Paul Harris edged out Leigh Foster and Joe Spittlehouse down the last.

Michael Franklin and Michael Christie replied for the hosts, but County made sure of the win when Antony Elderton and Lee Ault recorded a 2&1 success in game four.

Stuart Trigwell and Andrew Swain took the last point for Staverton, who travel to Oundle this weekend.

Ladies European Tour

Meghan MacLaren collected her first pay packet at the third time of asking on the Ladies European Tour as she finished in 25th place in the Lalla Meryem Cup at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam GC in Morocco.

The Wellingborough golfer carded rounds of 75 and 70 to make the cut, before adding scores of 76 and 71 over the weekend to pick up just over 5,000 euros.

Collingtree

Liam McNeela added another club title to his growing collection at Collingtree Park after winning the Winter Pairs KO Final.

Competing alongside Michael McGuinness, the 2016 Collingtree Men’s and Boys’ Strokeplay champion, recorded a 3&2 victory over Andrew Dennis and Trevor Twelftree.

Brampton Heath

Countback was needed in the latest two ladies club comps as Sue Hancock edged out Vicki Lafferty in the first Bronze Order of Merit event with 38 points, while Gina Collier (net 72) beat Sandra Howley in the April Medal.