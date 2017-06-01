Gardens set to host Premiership Rugby 7s tournament

Franklin's Gardens has been chosen to host this year's Singha Premiership Rugby 7s tournament.

The home of the Saints was selected as the venue for the first Olympic-style version of the Premiership Rugby 7s on Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29.

All 12 Premiership Rugby teams will be taking part across the two days of action.

“We are excited about this new format and having – for the first time ever – all 12 Premiership Rugby clubs together over two days of rugby,” said Phil Winstanley, the rugby director of Premiership Rugby.

“It is particularly good news for fans who can enjoy a wonderful festival of rugby at a perfect venue that has outstanding facilities for players and spectators alike.

“We are looking forward to welcoming fans from all 12 clubs to the east midlands.”

Teams will be split into three pools of four in the Singha Premiership Rugby 7s 2017-19, and they will play each other on a round-robin basis with the tournament splitting into cup, plate and bowl competitions on the second day.

The draw for the event will be announced on Friday, July 7.