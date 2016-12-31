Wylde times for the Cobblers as winger Gregg signs on loan from Millwall

The Cobblers have boosted their attacking options with the signing of Millwall winger Gregg Wylde on loan until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old made the switch to the Lions in the summer after impressing for Plymouth Argle last season, but has failed to cement a regular first team spot at the New Den.

The Scot has started just one match in Sky Bet League One for Millwall, a 1-1 draw at Bradford City on September, and hasn’t featured in the league at all since October 1.

He will be hoping for more game time at Northampton, and is available for Monday’s clash with Bradford at Sixfields.

“Gregg is a winger with a lot of pace,” said Cobblers boss Rob Page.

“He plays wide on the left, he is very direct and he is a player who can take defenders on and create opportunities for others and he operates very much like an old fashioned winger.

“We were keen to strengthen in wide areas and Gregg fits the bill for us.”

And he added: “Gregg has pace to burn and that is a quality that frightens defenders.

“He can also deliver a ball with quality, and with the strikers we have they will benefit from that service.

“He also has a terrific work rate and work ethic and I think he is a player the supporters will take to.

“He did well at Plymouth last season and he will bring another dimension to our attacking play.”

Wylde played in both of Plymouth’s matches with the Cobblers last season, scoring the Pilgrims’ consolation in their 2-1 loss to Town at Home Park in January.

Wylde started his career at Rangers, making 26 starts and 21 substitute appearances for the Glasgow giants, and has also appeared for Bury, Aberdeen and St Mirren, before he was tempted south by Argyle boss Derek Adams in the summer of 2015.

During his time with Rangers, Wylde won a Scottish League Cup winners medal as he was part of the team that beat Celtic 2-1 in the 2011 final, and he also won a Scottish Premier League winners’ medal in the same season.