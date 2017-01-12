Who are the men in the running to take over as Cobblers boss?

With the Cobblers on the hunt for a new manager following the sacking of Rob Page, we take a closer look at the main candidates that have emerged, at least according to the bookmakers.
The top six on the bookies’ list are John Sheridan, Kenny Jackett, Gary Caldwell, Justin Edinburgh, John Hughes and Nigel Adkins.
The six all have had varying degrees of success in their time as managers, but all are currently out of work and available.
Here, we offer up a bitesize account of each of the contenders’ managerial careers to date.
John Sheridan
Age: 52
Available?: Yes. Lost his job as manager of Notts County earlier this month
Clubs managed: Oldham Athletic (four times), Chesterfield, Plymouth Argyle, Newport County,
Honours: League two winner with Chesterfield 2011; Football League Trophy winner with Chesterfield 2012; Losing play-off semi-finalist with Oldham and Plymouth
Matches in charge: 523
Matches won: 197
Career win percentage: 37.7%
Kenny Jackett
Age: 55
Available?: Yes, left Rotherham United in November, 2016
Clubs managed: Watford, Swansea City, Millwall, Wolves, Rotherham United
Honours: Promoted from League Two with Swansea in 2006; Football League Trophy winner with Swansea City 2007; League One play-off winner with Millwall 2010; League One winner with Wolves 2014; League Two play-off final loser with Swansea (2007), League One play-off final loser with Millwall (2009).
Matches in charge: 830
Matches won: 337
Win percentage: 40.7%
Gary Caldwell
Age: 34
Available?: Yes, lost his job as Wigan manager in October, 2016
Clubs managed: Wigan Athletic
Honours: League One winner with Wigan in 2016
Matches in charge: 71
Matches won: 29
Win percentage: 40.9%
Justin Edinburgh
Age: 47
Available?: Yes, lost his job as Gillingham manager in December, 2016
Clubs managed: Billericay, Fisher Athletic, Grays Athletic, Rushden & Diamonds, Newport County, Gillingham
Honours: None
Matches in charge (Football League clubs only): 283
Matches won: 125
Win percentage: 44.2%
John Hughes
Age: 52
Available?: Yes, left Inverness Caledonian Thistle in May, 2016
Clubs managed: Falkirk, Hibernian, Hartlepool United, Inverness Caledonian Thistle
Honours: Won the Scottish First Division with Falkirk (2005); Won the Scottish Challenge Cup with Falkirk (2005); Won the Scottish FA Cup with Inverness CT (2014); Scottish Cup Final runner-up with Falkirk (2009); Scottish League Cup Final runner-up with Inverness (2014)
Matches in charge: 488
Matches won: 193
Win percentage: 39.5%
Nigel Adkins
Age: 51
Available?: Yes, lost his job at Sheffield United in May, 2016
Clubs managed: Scunthorpe United, Southampton, Reading, Sheffield United
Honours: League One winner with Scunthorpe in 2007; League One play-off winners with Scunthorpe in 2009; League One runner-up with Southampton 2011; Championship runner-up with Southampton in 2012; Football League Trophy Final runner-up with Scunthorpe (2009)
Matches in charge: 457
Matches won: 201
Win percentage: 44%