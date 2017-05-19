Wembley Stadium arch goes claret and white as part of 10th anniversary celebrations

The famous claret and white of the Cobblers has lit up the skyline of north London to mark the 10th anniversary of the opening of the new Wembley Stadium.

Friday (May 19) marks 10 years to the day that Wembley opened its doors for the first time after the extensive redevelopment that saw the famous ‘twin towers’ of the old stadium being replaced by a new ‘iconic arch’.

In all, 166 teams have played at the new Wembley since that first game back 2007, and the stadium celebrated the decade by lighting up the arch in the colours of every single team that has played a game there.

The Cobblers have only been involved in one game at Wembley since the rebuild, and it is one that most of the club’s supporters would like to forget as it saw them lose the league two play-off final 3-0 to Bradford City in May, 2013.

But that performance did at least mean the club got its colours, name and crest up in lights along with the likes of Brazil, Barcelona. Manchester United, Chelsea, England, Celtic, Bayern Munich, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Borussia Dortmund - and Spennymoor and Coalville Town!

A statement from Wembley read: “Wembley Stadium connected by EE celebrated its 10th year anniversary on Friday, May 19, by lighting up its iconic arch in the colours of every team who has played at the famous arena since its reopening.

“A total of 166 domestic, European and international men’s and women’s football teams have graced the Wembley turf in the last decade across a variety of competitions and friendlies.

“To mark anniversary, and in a show of gratitude to all the clubs, Wembley Stadium displayed each of the club or national colours on the famous arch.

“The name and crests of the clubs were also shown on the outside of the stadium.”