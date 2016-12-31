Two in and one out at Sixfields as Cobblers boss Rob Page rejigs his squad

The Cobblers have moved quickly to make their mark in the January transfer window, with two players coming in and one leaving Sixfields.

The new arrivals are both on loan deals until the end of the season, and are Millwall winger Gregg Wylde and Crystal Palace central midfielder Hiram Boateng.

The player leaving the club is midfielder Joel Byrom, who had his contract terminated and has signed for Sky Bet League Two side Mansfield Town.

Wylde and Boateng will both be available for selection when Bradford City come to Sixfields for a league one clash on Monday.

Full stories on the comings and goings to follow.