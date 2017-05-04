Thomas delighted as average Sixfields league attendance rises sharply

Cobblers chairman Kelvin Thomas has spoken of his delight after the club recorded its highest average home league attendance for 19 years in the 2016-17 season.

The average league crowd at Sixfields was an impressive 6,245, which was the best since the club’s charge to the Nationwide League Division Two play-off final in 1997-98.

Cobblers chairman Kelvin Thomas

It figure was also 18 per cent up on the average gate during Town’s Sky Bet League Two title winning campaign.

The Cobblers ended up finishing 16th in Sky Bet League One, their highest placing since the 2007-08 season, and across the season there were seven league attendances of more than 7,000, which is again the best since 97-98.

“These figures are fantastic and shows how the club is growing,” Thomas.

“The club has recorded its highest average attendance for 19 years and that is a sign of our progress.”

As well as attendances being up, the club has also seen a big rise in the number of junior season ticket holders, with numbers up by 117 per cent, junior memberships have increased by 132 per cent, and sales of junior shirts are up by 58 per cent.

The club was also awarded the EFL Family Excellent Award, and Thomas said: “This growth and the recent Family Excellence Award is a testament to how hard we are working to provide the best possible matchday experience we can for supporters of all ages.

“We are very proud of these figures.

“Season ticket sales for 2017/18 are encouraging too and give us an excellent base to work from as we begin our work to strengthen the squad this summer.”