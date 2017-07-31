Teenage duo Iaciofano and Goff set to be loaned out by Cobblers boss Edinburgh

Boss Justin Edinburgh has confirmed Cobblers youngsters Joe Iaciofano and James Goff are set to go out on loan in the next few weeks.

But the Town boss revealed fellow teenager Shaun McWilliams is going to be kept at Sixfields and will fight it out for a first team start.

Striker Iaciofano and goalkeeper Goff were both awarded professional contracts at the end of last season, and have been fully involved in Town’s pre-season programme.

But with such a strong squad having been assembled at Sixfields over the summer, first-team opportunities are likely to be limited and the pair will be loaned out to get game time.

That won’t be a new experience to either of them, as Goff was loaned to UCL side Sileby Rangers last season and Iaciofano spent a spell with Corby Town.

McWilliams on the other hand, who was loaned out to King’s Lynn last term before recalled and handed his senior debut by Edinburgh and then fighting his way into the starting line-up, is going nowhere.

“I think Shaun McWilliams will be pushing, and will be a part of it,” said Edinburgh when asked if McWilliams, Goff or Iaciofano will be going out on loan.

“The other two young boys will stay around for the first couple of weeks of the season, but then we will probably look to put those two out on loan.

“We have to be mindful of their progression, and the only way for me that they will learn is by training with the first team here, but then going out and playing in a first team environment as well. That’s what we’ll look to do.”

McWilliams is currently sidelined with a slight ankle strain, and is one of a trio of players Edinburgh is hoping will return to full training this week, with the others being Brendan Moloney and John-Joe O’Toole.

Town have a free week before beginning their Sky Bet League One campaign with a trip to Shrewsbury Town on Saturday.

With 12 new signings having been made over the summer, competition for places is fierce, and Edinburgh admits he has not yet finalised his starting XI for the opener in Shropshire.

“We look forward to week ahead now and making sure we are ready for Shrewsbury on Saturday,” said the Cobblers boss.

“I have a fair idea (of the starting XI), but we have one or two players that have a few knocks that didn’t take part on Saturday.

“We will have to assess them as the week goes on, and we are pretty much there, but there are three or four I am not sure about.”

The Cobblers wrapped up their pre-season campaign with a 2-1 win over Edinburgh’s former club Newport County on Saturday.

Town fell behing on 68 minutes, but fought back to win thanks to a 70th-minute strikefrom new loan signing Chris Long and an 83rd minute goal from central defender Leon Barnett.