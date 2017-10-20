Taylor believes Rochdale recovery is ‘a massive turning point’ for the Cobblers

Defender Ash Taylor believes Tuesday night’s comeback draw at Rochdale is ‘a massive turning point’ in the Cobblers’ season.

Trailing 2-0 with just 20 minutes left, Town looked to be heading for a fourth straight Sky Bet League One defeat and a seventh game without scoring.

Ash Taylor in action at Rochdale

But Taylor popped up with a close range header to break that 670-minute scoring drought, and from then on in the belief returned to the Cobblers ranks.

Dave Buchanan equalised just nine minutes later, scoring his first goal in 123 matches for the club in the process, and suddenly it was the Cobblers who looked the more likely winners, having been on the backfoot for most of the game.

They were handed a superb chance to claim all three points in the final minute when John-Joe O’Toole was hauled down for a penalty, but the midfielder saw his spot-kick saved and Taylor and Town had to settle for a point.

Those closing minutes proved to be a roller-coaster of emotions for the Cobblers, but Taylor was only taking the positives and believes it could prove to be crucial moment in a season that has so far been a tale of woe.

Ash Taylor joins in the celebrations after Dave Buchanan's equaliser

Asked if he feels it could be a turning point, the former Aberdeen man said: “We do.

“It’s a massive turning point for us and it shows that the belief is there to come back and it shows the great character that we have within the squad.

“We just need to get the belief out more and keep putting in performances like we have been, just with a little bit of luck now and again, like on Tuesday if the penalty goes in we go and win the game.

“But we take the positives from the 2-2 and move on.”

The Cobblers are back in action on Saturday when they travel to a Gillingham side sitting just one place above them in the league one table, and Taylor is hoping he will be able to maintain his own form.

The central defender has arguably been the team’s most consistent performer in the first two-and-a-half months of the season, and he admits he has been happy with how he has been playing.

“I’m pleased. I came here to play every week and I’m glad that I’ve put in performances to keep myself in the team because there’s lots of competition for places,” said Taylor.

“I’ve just got to keep my form going and keep putting in my performances to stay in the team and hopefully we can all build on it.” While it was Buchanan who rightly stole the headlines for his dramatic leveller, Taylor also celebrated his first goal for the club at Spotland, and he is confident it won’t be his last.

Asked about his strike, Taylor said: “Regan (Poole) got a little touch on it and the ball dipped quite a bit, so I scooped down and managed to get on the end of it.

“It’s something I want to add to my game. I’d like to think I’m threat from set-pieces because of my size but I need to add a little bit more to game and get some more this season.”

And what about Buchanan breaking his duck?

“It’s a long time in coming, as you could tell by the 15 celebrations he did! He didn’t know what to do,” said the former Tranmere Rovers man.

“But it’s absolutely fantastic for him. I travel with him and he’s a great lad and he fully deserves that after the amount of games he’s played and what he’s done for the club.

“Hopefully he can push on and get a couple more this season, that’d be great for him.”