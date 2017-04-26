Striker Revell backing boss Edinburgh to be ‘real success’ at the Cobblers

Striker Alex Revell believes Justin Edinburgh will be a ‘real success’ at Sixfields and has backed the Cobblers boss to lead this summer’s rebuilding job.

Both Edinburgh and Revell have acknowledged the need for big changes this summer after Northampton’s difficult first campaign in League One.

Justin Edinburgh

Rob Page, who took over from Chris Wilder in the summer, had fans dreaming of another promotion challenge after a strong start to the campaign but a run of nine defeats in 11 games triggered a change of manager.

Results picked up following Edinburgh’s appointment, even if they have stuttered again in the past few weeks, and with a significant summer ahead, Revell believes the former Gillingham and Newport boss is the right man to reverse the club’s fortunes.

“I think with any new manager it always picks up,” said the 33-year-old. “We went on a bit of a run when he came in and I do believe that the results have been better.

“Yes Millwall was disappointing but I thought we deserved a point against Shrewsbury and then Saturday was also disappointing.

“I believe he’s the right man. He’s come in and he’s been really positive.

“I think it’s difficult to put your stamp on it when you come in mid-season but we’re there for next season and it’ll be a really good league and it’s down to him.

“With pre-season and the players he brings in, he can put his stamp on it and I believe he’s going to be a real success at this football club.”

The Cobblers end their campaign against Edinburgh’s former club Gillingham this weekend, and Revell says everyone is determined to finish on a positive.

“We’re safe but we didn’t want it to be like that and other people failing,” he said.

“We wanted to win and then go into next week looking to finish as high as we can.

“Whereas now it’s about finishing on a high. It creates momentum, even winning the last game of the season puts a positive feel to it for everybody around the ground and everybody involved at the club.”