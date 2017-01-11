Skipper Richards believes Cobblers top job is an attractive one

Skipper Marc Richards believes the Cobblers job is an attractive one for any prospective manager looking for a new challenge.

Boss Rob Page was sacked on Monday with Town sitting in 16th place in Sky Bet League One, eight points above the relegation zone with more than half of the season played.

The Welshman lost his job after a run of nine defeats in 11 games in all competitions, including eight losses in 10 in the league.

It’s a poor run of form in anybody’s book, but Town skipper Richards believes the situation at Sixfields is set fair for a new man to come in and hit the ground running.

“It is an attractive job,” said Richards. “There are no issues with the club, whereas there are other jobs up for grabs where there are issues.

“This club has no issues. There is a solid foundation, we have a chairman who is very much a football man, and it is a good, family club that is well supported.

“It is a very good job to take on at this moment in time.”

Whoever is in charge for Saturday’s Sixfields date with Scunthorpe, whether it be caretaker Paul Wilkinson or a new appointment, the main issue is going to be lifting confidence following last weekend’s 5-0 hammering at Bristol Rovers.

It was a day to forget for all of the Cobblers players, but one for Gregg Wylde and Harry Beautyman in particular to consign to history as they were both substituted less than 30 minutes into the game, with Town shell-shocked and trailing 4-0.

Richards, who was brought on to replace Wylde, insists the pair will quickly recover from the experience, with a litle help from him and their squad-mates.

“There is enough experience in the changing room to deal with that, not just from myself,” said the 34 -year-old.

“It’s not a case of putting an arm round them, but just to reassure them both that it was one of those things.

“It was a freak game, as I think Bristol Rovers attacked four times and scored four goals. I don’t think it was a 4-0 first-half to be honest, watching on from the sidelines.

“But at 4-0 down something needs to change, and unfortunately for those two it was the shepherd’s hook after half and hour.”