Sam Foley delighted to link up again with Cobblers boss Edinburgh at Sixfields

New signing Sam Foley admitted the fact Justin Edinburgh is the Cobblers manager was a big factor in his decision to sign on at Sixfields.

The midfielder leaves Sky Bet League Two-bound Port Vale to join Town, and is happy to be reunited with a manager he first worked under at Newport County between 2011 and 2012.

Cobblers boss Justin Edinburgh managed Sam Foley at Newport County

Foley was offered a new deal to stay at Port Vale, and also attracted interest from other clubs, but he decided the Cobblers was the club for him, and that working again with Edinburgh was one of the main reasons for that.

Another key reason was that Town are still a league one club.

“Justin being here has been a big lure for me, a big pull,” said the 30-year-old.

“I have worked hard previously in my career with Justin, so I know what he wants from his players and what he wants from football, and it sort of aligns with what I want.

All I want to do is play football at the highest level I can, for as long as I can. Northampton for me was the best fit, that’s all there is to it Cobblers midfielder Sam Foley

“Also, with Northampton being in league one is a plus as it is where I want to be playing my football, and I am thankful they wanted to sign me.”

Vale boss Michael Brown has gone on record to say the Burslem club offered Foley a better financial deal than the Cobblers, and that the player ‘loves’ the Valiants, but he felt it was all about the level of football for the player.

Foley admitted it was a tough call to leave Vale, and confirmed playing at the higher level is a big deal to him.

“It is always a difficult decision to leave a club, and it has been hard to do that at all the clubs I have been at,” said the St Albans-born player.

“Port Vale was no different to that, but the opportunity to play in a higher division for me to turn down.

“All I want to do is play football at the highest level I can, for as long as I can.

“Northampton for me was the best fit, that’s all there is to it.”

Foley revealed that he hadn’t met with Edinburgh, who is currently on holiday, prior to signing for the Cobblers, but that he is in regular contact with the Town boss anyway.

“I haven’t met up with Justin, but I speak to him quite a lot, and as soon as he was interested it was a head turner for me, to play for him again,” he said.

“This is an ambitious club, but when Justin came in it was a difficult situation for him.

“He steadied the ship, he wants to build on that, and if I can come in and help him then I will try and do that.”

And he added: “My time working with Justin was a few years ago, I haven’t played under him for a long time, so I would like to think I am a different player to what I was then.

“I am a lot older, a lot more mature, and on the first day of pre-season I have to go in and impress him, that’s all there is to it.”