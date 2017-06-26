Revell says tough pre-season will lay down ‘a big foundation’ for Cobblers squad

Striker Alex Revell has highlighted how crucial the opening days and weeks of pre-season are for the Cobblers squad, saying it is ‘a big foundation’ for the campaign ahead.

Revell and the rest of the Town players reported back to the club’s Moulton College training base last Thursday, and were immediately put through their paces as their fitness levels were assessed under the watchful eyes of fitness coach Pablo Garcia.

After a weekend off, the players are back for the start of pre-season proper on Monday, and Revell cannot stress enough how important the next couple of weeks are, ahead of the opening pre-season friendly at Sileby Rangers on July 8.

“It is important we all work hard together now, because this is a big foundation of what we are going to achieve this season,” said the former Milton Keynes Dons man.

“The boys being fit already, before they even come back, is massive, and then with whatever Pablo throws at us in pre-season, that will make sure that we are ready come that first game of pre-season, and then the first game of the season.”

The day after that Sileby friendly, the squad will be jetting off to a training camp at Oliva Nova in Spain, and Revell believes that trip is going to be crucial, on and off the training pitch.

“I think it is massive for us,” said Revell. “Last year we went to Loughborough and that was good to get everybody together.

“But I think when you go abroad you are together for all that time, you do bond, and we have some new faces coming into the camp. They will be singing out there, and we are all looking forward to that!”

With last season finising on April 30, the players have all had six weeks off.

Revell believes that break was crucial as the players needed to relax following a difficult campaign as they battled to secure their Sky Bet League One survival, but he is now ready to quickly get back up to speed.

“There was some much-needed rest for everyone,” said Revell, who turns 34 next month.

“We had time to get our thoughts together about last season, and now we can look forward to this year with the new boys, and the gaffer can have a first full pre-season with us.

“We are all looking forward to it, but the quicker we can get the running over with the better!”

So what did Revell, who scored 10 goals in an injury-disrupted first season with the Cobblers, do with his six weeks away from Sixfields?

“I have had a busy summer,” he said. “I started my UEFA A, and also I was at uni, so it has been busy , but it was also nice to get away with the family.

“With what happened injury-wise for me last season, it was important for me to get a rest, get strength, and come back stronger than last year.”