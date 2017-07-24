Relief for Edinburgh as midfielder Foley reveals he won’t require surgery on injured ankle

The Cobblers have been handed a big boost with the news that midfielder Sam Foley’s ankle injury is not as bad as first feared.

The former Port Vale man suffered what looked a serious looking injury during Saturday’s NFA Maunsell Cup Final with Kettering Town.

After the game, boss Justin Edinburgh admitted he was concerned about the player he only signed in May, but after undergoing tests on Monday, Foley has revealed that although he is in pain, he has only suffered a bad sprain, and will not require an operation.

Foley wrote on Twitter: “The results are in and I have a badly sprained ankle it’s stable but very sore.... thankfully no surgery needed this time.”

The news will be a big relief not only to the player, but to Edinburgh as well with the new season less than two weeks away.

Meanwhile, the Cobblers have also revealed John-Joe O’Toole missed Sunday’s open training session at the Sixfields family fun day, as he was resting after undergoing an injection on Friday.

Cobblers boss Justin Edinburgh

The Cobblers return to pre-season friendly action on Tuesday night when they host Championship side Derby County at Sixfields (ko 7.45pm).