Player of year Diamond and goalkeeper Smith among those released by Cobblers

Player of the year Zander Diamond and goalkeeper Adam Smith are among the players released by Cobblers boss Justin Edinburgh.

Diamond and Smith join fellow out-of-contract squad members Neal Eardley, Emmanuel Sonupe and Paul Anderson out of the Sixfields exit door, while a clutch of contracted players have also been placed on the transfer list.

Those players are midfielders Jak McCourt and Harry Beautyman, left-back Raheem Hanley and central defender Rod McDonald, while the six loan players utilised this season have all returned to their parent clubs.

Definitely staying at Sixfields will be midfielder Matt Taylor, who has activated an appearance related clause in his initial one-year contract, while Gaby Zakuani has been offered a new deal, but it is ‘subject to international commitments’.

It means the list of contracted players at the Cobblers, not including those transfer-listed or Zakuani, is just 13-strong, which will allow Edinburgh plenty of scope to put his own mark on the squad with his summer restructuring.

Players under contract for 2017/18: Brendan Moloney, David Buchanan, Marc Richards, Alex Revell, Sam Hoskins, Shaun McWilliams, Aaron Phillips, John-Joe O’Toole, Leon Lobjoit, David Cornell, Matt Taylor (activated appearance related clause), James Goff, Joe Iaciofano

Gabriel Zakuani has been offered a new contract, subject to international commitments

Players under contract for 2017/18 but made available for transfer: Jak McCourt, Harry Beautyman, Raheem Hanley, Rod McDonald

Players out of contract and leaving the club: Adam Smith, Neal Eardley, Zander Diamond, Emmanuel Sonupe, Paul Anderson

Loan players who have returned to their parent clubs: Lewin Nyatanga, Keshi Anderson, Hiram Boateng, Gregg Wylde, Luke Williams, Michael Smith

