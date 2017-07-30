PICTURE SPECIAL: Cobblers wrap up pre-season campaign with win over Newport County

The Cobblers wrapped up their pre-season friendly campaign with a 2-1 win over Sky Bet League Two side Newport County on Saturday - but they left it late.

The south Wales side were leading through a strike from Lemar Reynolds in the 68th-minute.

New signing Chris Long made an instant impact after coming off the bench as he scored an excellent equaliser two minutes later, before Leon Barnett scored the winner seven minutes from time.

It means the Cobbelrs will go into the new league one season on Saturday having lost just one of theior six pre-season fixtures, at the hands of AFC Rushden & Diamonds.

There was also a draw in the Maunsell Cup Final against Kettering Town, with the Cobblers losing the resultant penalty shootout, and wins over Newport, Derby County, Frome Town, Birmingham City Under-23s and Sileby Rangers.

Photographer Kirsty Edmonds was at Sixfields on Saturday to capture the action from the win over Newport.