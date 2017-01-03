Page targeting two more new signings ahead of Bristol Rovers trip

In the hope that it improves their flailing form, Rob Page says the Cobblers are hoping to announce two more new signings in time for Saturday’s game against Bristol Rovers.

Hiram Boateng and Greg Wylde both arrived on loan at the weekend, but Page knows he needs more if the Cobblers are to stop the rot and improve on the pitch.

Wylde came off the bench in the second-half against Bradford City on Monday but had little impact, while Boateng should feature at the Memorial Stadium having failed to gain clearance in time for the visit of the Bantams.

On the prospect of more signings, Page said: “We need to bring in bodies that have got the pace to get us up the pitch again.

“We’ve got Sam (Hoskins) and we’ve got Greg, but there are areas that we need to bring pace into the football club to get us up the pitch.

“We’re hopeful that there’ll be a couple of faces in the building by the weekend.

“We’ve worked all Christmas to get players in and we’ll be doing again this week.

“We’ve added a right-back to that because of Aaron Phillips’ injury (he has pulled a hamstring).

“It’s difficult times but I’ve said to the players we can’t feel sorry for ourselves.

“We’ve got to dust ourselves down and get ready to win a football match on Saturday.”