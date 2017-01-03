Opposition view: Second-half comeback delights Bantams boss McCall

Bradford City manager Stuart McCall hailed his side’s ‘outstanding second-half performance’ after their 2-1 comeback victory over Northampton on Monday.

After Alex Revell headed the Cobblers in front at half-time, Bradford took total control in the second-half, much of that owing to Northampton’s negativity, as Mark Marshall and Jordy Hiwula both netted to earn City all three points.

It was the Bantams’ first victory since the reverse fixture against Northampton in November.

McCall said: “We went with a diamond in the first-half and for all the control we had, we just didn’t put their goal under enough pressure and we had no cutting edge at all.

“I agreed completely with the supporters ironically cheering when we had a shot because we had lots of opportunities to get shots off but we messed about and tried to play through them too much.

“In the second-half we made it basic and I always knew that the subs in Marshall and Hanson would give us that little edge in the second-half and that showed.

“The second-half was outstanding, not just the football but the desire and commitment to each other.

“We huffed and puffed and Northampton are a strong unit but I genuinely thought it was coming for us because the fans were behind us and the players were just wanting to attack at every opportunity.

“We flooded the box, we could have had more quality at times, but overall I’ve got to be delighted with the second-half showing from the players.

“We said at half-time that we owed the supporters something and a big performance and we got that from each and every one of them so naturally I’m pleased and it’s nice to win a game again.”