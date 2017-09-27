Opposition view: Doss boss Neilson content with ‘fair point’ for ‘tired’ Dons

Milton Keynes Dons boss Robbie Neilson offers his verdict on Tuesday’s 0-0 draw with the Cobblers, describing the result as a ‘fair point’ for both teams.

Clear-cut chances were in short supply at Stadium MK on a night when defences dominated, though Northampton had the better of the few opportunities that were created.

Dean Bowditch was denied by a flying Lee Nicholls, Matt Crooks shot into the side-netting and Ash Taylor headed wide from a corner as Town chalked up only their second away point of the season.

“They made it hard for us,” said Dons boss Neilson. “They got after the ball but we’d have hoped our quality would have shone through, but we didn’t reach the same levels as on Friday and the atmosphere wasn’t the same either.

“But we have to look at the positives - it’s another clean sheet and we’re unbeaten in three and it’s another point on board. We want to win every game but realistically we can’t do that. We’d have liked a goal but it wasn’t to be tonight.

“There was a bit of tiredness, but it was more mentally for the players.

“Northampton have a new manager in and they’re really working hard for him. They played well at times and put us under pressure but we had a few chances and on another day could have scored. There were chances, Agard got through, Nesbitt got through, but we didn’t take it. Over the course of the game, a point was fair.

“There will be games like this where you have to grind it out and get a bit of quality to get the goals. It didn’t happen today but if we go up to Bury and get three points, we forget about today.”