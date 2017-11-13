Opposition view: Boss Clotet believes Oxford ‘deserved more’ from Cobblers defeat

Oxford United manager Pep Clotet felt the final scoreline ‘did not match the game’ after his side’s 2-1 home defeat to the Cobblers on Saturday.

The U’s fell behind on 11 minutes when Ash Taylor scrambled in a corner and after Wes Thomas brought them level, Chris Long replied immediately with what turned out to be the winning goal.

We handed them their second goal and I think the result didn’t match the game, but there are no excuses and we have to turn this result into determination to get the next three points.

Clotet, who took over from Michael Appleton in the summer, made no excuses for his side’s performance and the overall result, but did believe that the outcome was not necessarily the correct one.

“It was a disappointing result although I think the players showed their fighting spirit until the end and maybe deserved a little more from it,” said Clotet, whose team have failed to win any of their last six games, including four straight defeats in all competitions.

“We had a good start in the league and we have to make sure this is just a blip.”

Northampton controlled much of the game and even had chances to win by more with John-Joe O’Toole, Billy Waters and Lewis McGugan all going close, while Oxford struggled to test visiting goalkeeper Matt Ingram.

“It was difficult” Clotet told www.oufc.co.uk. “There wasn’t much space, but I think the team has been good going forward.

“It’s not always easy because the opposition plays a big part in that and Northampton blocked all the spaces we wanted to use. Now it is important to get back to solid performances.

“We will use the week to clarify everything we are doing and for me it is very clear what is wanted. We need to fine tune all the little details to make sure that if we have a tough start to the game we can be a bit more solid and keep going to the end.”