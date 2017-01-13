UCL FOOTBALL: Superb run is no surprise to Sileby boss Duffy

Sileby Rangers boss Lee Duffy says there is no reason for his side to fear anyone after a stunning run of victories in the UCL Premier Division.

Duffy has steered his side to 10 successive wins, with the latest a 3-0 success against Oadby Town after Fernie Fields on Tuesday night.

Last Saturday, Sileby claimed their record UCL victory, hammering Harrowby United 9-0, with Nathaniel Ansu hitting a hat-trick, Luke Fairlamb a double and Michael Byrne, Andy Hall and Troy Johnston singles.

And Duffy’s team now sit sixth in the league standings ahead of their clash with third-placed Eynesbury Rovers this weekend.

“Eynesbury are a good, young side who like to play entertaining football,” said Duffy, who claimed the UCL Premier Division manager of the month award for December.

“But we took four points off them last season and we’re confident again.

“There’s no reason for us to fear anyone at the moment. We’re flying!”

So just why have Sileby been so good of late and has the recent impressive run come as a surprise to the manager?

“Not really,” said Duffy.

“In the last 42 games of 2016, we took 80 points, which would have put us in the top three or four in the league over the course of a season.

“We struggled up to Christmas last season, but after that we did really well, but no one really noticed because it only took us up to fourth bottom in the league.

“We started this season really well but we had a couple of injuries and now we’ve got players back and are performing again.”

So just how high does Duffy think his team can finish?

“At the start of the season we wanted to be at least mid-table, but now I’d be disappointed if we didn’t finish in the top six,” Duffy said.

Sileby face a local derby against Cogenhoe United next Tuesday.

And Duffy said: “The committee set me a target of being the top UCL team in Northampton and we are hopefully on our way to achieving that.

“Cogenhoe are usually the favourites for these games, but we are doing well and hopefully we can get a good result against them and lay down a marker.”