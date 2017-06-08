New signing Waters was a ‘key target’ for Cobblers boss Edinburgh

Cobblers boss Justin Edinburgh is delighted to have signed ‘key target’ Billy Waters from Cheltenham for an undisclosed fee.

Town saw off competition from a string of clubs to land the highly-rated 22-year-old, and have handed Waters a three-year deal.

Edinburgh believes the Epsom-born player provides something the attacking department of his squad lacks, and believes the Cobblers supporters will immediately take to a player who plays with his heart on his sleeve’.

“We are delighted to have signed Billy,” said the Town boss.

“He was a key target for us and we feel he will provide a good balance to the other strikers we have at the club.

“Billy is an excellent age, he has hunger and desire to keep his career on its upward curve and we think he will fit in well.

“He is a mobile striker who knows where the goal is. He plays with his heart on his sleeve, he will run all day and supporters will warm to his all action, committed style of play.

“He was the player of the season at his former club and a popular figure. He has developed his game significantly over the last couple of seasons.”

Like another of Edinburgh’s summer signings, George Smith, Waters was prepared to drop down from League One to non-League when he joined Cheltenham on his release from Crewe Alexandra in the summer of 2015.

The move has proved to be a wise one by the player, who helped the Robins to the National League title in his first season, and then top scored with 16 goals as the Gloucestershire side maintained their Football League status last season.

And Edinburgh hinted Waters won’t be the last young player that he signs this summer, saying that he and chairman Kelvin Thomas are keen to develop young players, alongside experience.

“We feel we are signing Billy at a good age, with a fair amount of experience and we are excited about working with him,” said the Town boss.

“This is part of a approach we have been developing with the chairman, which looks at younger players with potential to develop alongside our experienced players, and we appreciate the backing to be able to do this.”