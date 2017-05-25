New signing Sam Foley aiming high after joining Cobblers

New signing Sam Foley knows it is going to be tough, but he believes the Cobblers should be targeting a Sky Bet League One promotion challenge next season.

The 30-year-old midfielder signed a two-year deal at Sixfields this week, snubbing a new contract at Port Vale, who were relegated to league two on the final day of the last campaign.

The main reason for Foley turning down the new deal he was offered to stay at Vale Park was the chance to make an immediate return to league one.

And now he has done that, he says he doesn’t want to be scrabbling away away in the lower reaches of the division again.

The Cobblers spent the second half of last season doing exactly that, but Foley believes he can aim higher with his new club, even though the division is likely to be even more competitive next term.

“The aim before any season starts is to try to do well and push for promotion,” he said.

“Obviously there are some very good clubs in this division next season.

“We have had three big clubs come down, and three big clubs come up, and the competition is going to be difficult.

“But I know from experience, if you can string three wins together in this league it changes things drmatically, no matter where you are in the table.

“If we can get on a run then you never know what can happen.

“I know the manager and I know what he wants, and I am happy to try to help make that happen.”

Firstly though, Foley knows he has to win his place in the Town team, and despite having worked under Justin Edinburgh before, he knows he won’t be getting any favours.

Foley will be fighting the likes of John-Joe O’Toole, Matt Taylor and Shaun McWilliams for a midfield slot, as well as other players the Town boss recruits, and he says he is up for that fight.

“There is always going to be competition, as there is at every club,” said the St Albans-born player.

“There are no guarantees that you are going to play.

“Just because I have played under the manager before doesn’t mean that I am going to come in and play.

“It is going to be a squad game, and competition for places in a football club is healthy.”