MK clash sees Cobblers striker Revell take another trip down memory lane

For someone who has been around for as long as Alex Revell, bumping into a former club from time to time is inevitable, but to play four in the space of two weeks, something which the Cobblers striker is set to accomplish this week, might be a new record.

After starting in last weekend’s 2-2 draw with Southend United, where Revell spent two years between 2008 and 2010, the 34-year-old then came on as a second-half substitute in the 1-0 defeat to Wigan Athletic three days later.

Goals galore last time around, but not in Town's favour

Next on the radar is a trip to Milton Keynes Dons later today, Tuesday, before Revell completes his unique sequence of fixtures this weekend when Northampton visit Rotherham United.

So that’s four successive away games for the Cobblers and four of Revell’s former clubs.

“I seem to be coming against former teams quite a lot recently! There was Wigan and then there’s Rotherham (on Saturday),” acknowledged the striker.

But returning to one of his 12 former clubs on Tuesday will serve as no extra motivation for Revell, who’s hoping his second reunion with Milton Keynes Dons lasts longer than his first.

The ex-Brighton man has mixed memories of playing at Stadium MK. Whilst he enjoyed his time there as a player having netted four goals in 17 appearances at the back end of the 2015/16 season, it was also the place where sustained a nasty calf injury playing for Town.

After leaving for Sixfields last summer, his only previous return to Dons came back in January when he lasted just 23 minutes before damaging his calf, an injury that would keep him out for three months.

“I had a good time and it brought me back to my family at the time, which was needed,” he added.

“Obviously it was hard after I got injured last season but that’s football and it’s the first time I had been injured in a long, long time and it took me a while to get over it.

“Other circumstances didn’t help me and now it’s matter of going there and not thinking about anything apart from getting a result and carrying on the way we’ve been performing.

“Hopefully I can get my goal there. We had a great result when we played them at Sixfields last season and then it was goals galore at their place and hopefully it’ll be goals galore again but we’ll be on the winning side.”

The Cobblers will be desperate to come away from Milton Keynes with something to show for their troubles, given that they currently sit one place and one point above the drop zone.

“It’s a great game for everyone and a chance to put Saturday’s result right,” continued Revell.

“Whoever plays on Tuesday knows that they have to keep producing good performances because I know we lost (on Saturday) and that’s disappointing but the performance was head and shoulders above where we were three weeks ago and that’s what we all wanted to see and we needed that.

“It’s a massive improvement and we just have to keep going.”