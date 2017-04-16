Mixed injury news for Cobblers trio ahead of Shrewsbury visit

John-Joe O’Toole is in line to make his Cobblers return for Easter Monday’s visit of Shrewsbury Town but fellow midfielder Luke Williams appears unlikely to feature again this season.

O’Toole was rested for Good Friday’s clash with Millwall to protect his ongoing groin problem ahead of Monday’s seemingly more winnable game at Sixfields.

Michael Smith was also forced off against Millwall

“He’ll be fit for selection on Monday and he’ll come back into the fold,” confirmed manager Justin Edinburgh following his side’s 3-0 defeat to Millwall.

“That’ll be welcome for us because he’s fully fit and ready to go.

“Brendan Moloney and Alex Revell also had more minutes on Friday so they are two key positives looking ahead to Monday.”

But the news is not quite so promising for Scunthorpe loanee Williams, who pulled up in the second-half at Millwall with a recurrence of the hamstring injury that kept him out earlier in the season.

He was the second Cobblers player to be forced off on Friday after striker Michael Smith also made an early departure with a lower leg injury.

“Michael took a blow to the leg,” added Edinburgh. “We’re hoping it won’t be too severe but we’ll have to monitor that.

“For Luke it looks like it’s a reoccurrence of his hamstring, unfortunately, and if that is the case then I guess his season is over.”