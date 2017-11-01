Midfielder Poole to miss two Cobblers games after Wales Under-21s call-up

Midfielder Regan Poole has again been called up by Wales Under-21s and is set to miss two Cobblers matches.

The teeenager, who is on loan at Sixfields from Manchester United, has been named in the Wales squad for their UEFA Under 21 Group Eight qualifying matches against Bosnia and Herzegovina and Romania, which take place on Friday November 10, and Tuesday November 14.

The call-up for Wales, who are managed by former Cobblers boss Rob Page, means Poole is unavailable for the Checkatrade Trophy tie with Southampton next Tuesday, and the Sky Bet League One game at Oxford United on November 11.

Poole would also be unavailable if Saturday’s FA Cup first rounf clash with Scunthorpe United went to a replay.

Wales Under-21 squad

Goaleepers: Luke Pilling (Tranmere Rovers), Owen Evans (Wigan Athletic).

Defenders: Cola Dasilva (Chelsea), Cameron Coxe (Cardiff City), Chris Mepham (Brentford), Regan Poole (Manchester United – on loan at Northampton), Rhys Abbruzzese (Cardiff City), Joe Rodon (Swansea City).

Midfielders: Matthew Smith (Manchester City), Nathan Broadhead (Everton), Jack Evans (Swansea City), Mark Harris (Cardiff City), Joe Morrell (Bristol City – on loan at Cheltenham).

Forwards: Tyler Roberts (West Bromwich Albion – on loan at Walsall), George Thomas (Leicester City), Rabbi Matondo (Manchester City), Daniel James (Swansea City), Harry Wilson (Liverpool).