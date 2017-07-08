Midfielder McCourt leaves Cobblers and signs for Chesterfield

Transfer-listed midfielder Jak McCourt has left the Cobblers by mutual consent, and put pen to paper on a deal at Sky Bet League Two Chesterfield.

Signed by Rob Page from Barnsley last summer, the midfielder began the season as a first team regular at Sixfields.

But following the sacking of Page and appointment of Justin Edinburgh as manager, the Liverpudlian found his opportunities more limited, making just three starts and a handful of substitute appearances.

The 22-year-old’s last game was at Rochdale on April 1, as Edinburgh instead put his faith in teenage midfielder Shaun McWilliams for the final month of the campaign.

McCourt, who started his career at Leicester City, was transfer-listed at the end of the season along with Rod McDonald, Harry Beautyman and Raheem Hanley, and has now left the club to sign for Spireites on a two-year contract.

Of those transfer-listed, only Hanley remains at Sixfields, with McDonald joining Coventry City and Beautyman going to Stevenage.

“With the recent signings we have made we felt that Jak would have found his opportunities here limited moving forwards,” said Edinburgh, who has strengthened the central midfield department with the summer signings of Sam Foley and Yaser Kasim, while John-Joe O’Toole also put pen to paper on a new contract.

“With that in mind, it was felt to be in the best interests of all parties that Jak moved on.”

In all, McCourt made 23 starts and nine substitute appearances for the Cobblers, scoring one goal in the 1-1 draw at Scunthorpe United on October.

After signing for Chesterfield, McCourt said: “I can’t wait to get started and meet the lads. I want to help get the club back to league one.

“I played here last season and the atmosphere was really good.

“As soon as I heard that Chesterfield wanted me, it was a ‘yes’ straight away.”

Spireites boss Gary Caldwell: “Central midfield is a position that we were well aware needed strengthening and Jak gives us something we don’t have.

“He is technically a good player as well as being very aggressive and a tough tackler.”