Midfielder Alfie Potter has contract cancelled and swaps Cobblers for Mansfield

Midfielder Alfie Potter has left the Cobblers after having his contract cancelled by mutual consent.

The former Oxford United man has seen his first team opportunities restricted at Sixfields, and after discussing his situation with manager Justin Edinburgh, has left the club and signed for Sky Bet League Two side Mansfield Town.

Potter was signed by Chris Wilder on a two year deal in the summer of 2015, and although his time at the Cobblers has been plagued by a series of niggling injuries, he did make 26 appearances in the league two title winning campaign.

The 28-year-old found himself out of favour under Rob Page this season, making just three starts in league one, and with Edinburgh unable to reassure him that he will be getting more game time in the coming months, he has decided to move on.

“Alfie’s chances this season have been a bit limited,” said the Cobblers boss.

“He came to me in the early part of last week, and asked it it would be possible, if he wasn’t going to be getting a regular place in the team, that could he possibly leave the club or try and get himself fixed up.

“I couldn’t guarantee him a place in the team, so we have allowed him to leave and we wish him all the best.

“Alfie is at a period in his career where he needs to be playing on a regular basis, and I feel he will get that opportunity in the next chapter of his career.

“We thought it was the right decision for both parties, and I am sure Alfie will go on and do very well.”

In all, Potter made 21 starts and 21 substitute appearances during his 18 month stay at the Cobblers, scoring just once, which was the winning goal in a 2-1 victory over Stevenage in October, 2015.

Potter’s most recent start was in the 1-0 win at Oxford United on Boxing Day, but that was the first time he had been selected for a league game since the 0-0 draw at Oldham Athletic on August 16.

Potter joins another of last season’s league two title winners at Field Mill, with Joel Byrom having signed for the Stags on New Year’s Day.

Mansfield boss Steve Evans is delighted to sign a player he has long admired, and said: “It’s taken the best part of probably three years to sign this young man because I tried to sign him when I was at Rotherham United on two occasions but we couldn’t get it over the line for different reasons.

“I made an approach to Northampton prior to the transfer window opening and had a good chat with the technical director Andy Melville and we understood that Alfie might be becoming available.

“We’ve worked hard to get him here, so a massive thank you to John Radford (chairman) and Carolyn Radford (chief executive officer) who have been simply fantastic.

“I met Alfie for what was meant to be an initial meeting lasting half-an-hour for a general chat, and it turned into a three hour chat about football, and only football. It was a wonderful talk about football, full of enthusiasm, so we’re delighted that he said ‘yes’ despite a significant interest [from other clubs] in the kid.

“He was a big part of the success at Northampton last year and has been a big success in the early parts at Oxford United.

“He’s a player who can play in either wide areas of the pitch or centrally off a striker, and he’s technically magnificent – and I use that word appropriately. It’s my job to make sure I get that ability out of him on a weekly basis.

“He has come in the door here to add to what has already proven to be a good group.