Midfield pair provide rare positive for Edinburgh as Phillips suffers major injury blow

Northampton’s wretched start to the Sky Bet League One season will not necessarily force Justin Edinburgh to dip back into the transfer market ahead of Thursday’s deadline, though he hasn’t entirely ruled out the possibility.

The Cobblers are rock-bottom of League One with no points and a goal difference of minus eight from four games.

And Town’s poor start sunk to a new low on Saturday when rivals Peterborough United romped to a resounding 4-1 victory at Sixfields but, speaking afterwards, Edinburgh suggested his side’s struggles does not necessarily mean he will add to the 14 signings already made this summer.

“That hasn’t come into my mind,” he said afterwards. “First and foremost it’s just about us trying to get the results.

“Discussions can be spoke about as we go into the week but I think we’ve got to reflect on what we’ve got here.

“We’ve got a very good squad on paper but that hasn’t materialised out onto the pitch and now we’ve got to keep working hard and show belief.

A rare positive? Shuan McWilliams won praise from his manager

“I’m not going to stand here and start feeling sorry for myself. It’s about what we’ve got to do now and that’s turn things around.”

Edinburgh also admitted that confidence in the Cobblers camp is starting to suffer, which comes as little surprise given the sluggish way they have started the season.

“If you lose four on the spin you won’t be full of confidence but there’s no place to hide,” he added.

“No one else can do it. If you’re picked and selected you’ve got to take that responsibility on and take the challenge and hit it head on.

“That’s the way I view it and that’s what we’ve got to do – you won’t find confidence on the training ground, you’ll only find it in a game.”

The news got worse for Northampton fans after Saturday’s defeat when Edinburgh revealed full-back Aaron Phillips faces a long spell on the sidelines following the injury picked up at Charlton last week.

“We had some really bad news on Aaron Phillips,” explained Town’s manager. “He’s probably going to have an operation with the injury he picked up a Charlton so I think that’ll be a long-term one.

“It’ll be the end of next month when Sam Hoskins is available for selection. John-Joe (O’Toole) will step up his training if he joins in on Monday and comes through that but we’ll have to wait and see.”

There were at least some positives to come out of Saturday’s defeat, with Edinburgh adding: “I thought Shaun McWilliams was excellent for his first 90 minutes of the season, he didn’t even complete that in pre-season.

“(Matt) Grimes tried to get on the ball and make things happen, probed and prodded and I thought that was excellent home debut so there’s always positives, but not too many.”