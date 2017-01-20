SUNDAY COMBINATION: Broome sweeps up as Sun shine in cup

Lee Broome swept up as Hardingstone Sun secured a huge win in the first round of the Ken Parker Cup.

Broome scored five times as Sun saw off AFC Hackleton Reserves 12-1.

Sam Anderson, Dane Salmon, Tom Watt, Ryan Moyce, Cleric Majic and Jeremy O’Rourke were also on target.

Joe Deer grabbed the Hackleton consolation goal.

In the Parker Cup quarter-finals, George Wingrove was a hat-trick hero for MDS Gallery as they beat AFC Pioneers 9-1.

Luke Wilson was at the double, with Richard Smith, Steven Grimley, Ryan Hamilton and Jack Davis also scoring.

Northampton Hotspur held their nerve from the spot as they beat Brafield United.

After a 3-3 draw in normal time, Hotspur edged the shoot-out 4-3.

Ashley Worley grabbed two goals, with Mark Partington also scoring for Hotspur in the 90 minutes.

Nicky Charlton and Louis Hackett were among the Brafield scorers.

Manfield Rangers were another team who relied on penalties to earn the win as they won the spot-kick showdown 4-1 against Thorplands Club 81.

It had finished 2-2 in normal time, with Matt Silecchia and Chris Newbury scoring for Manfield and Steve McGonicle and Luke Kentish on target for Club 81.

Elsewhere, Luke Anderson scored twice for Billing United as they battled past AFC Becket, earning a 2-1 win.

In the quarter-finals of the NTFA Goodliffe Cup, Standens Barn secured a comfortable 6-1 win against Golden Horse.

Sam Cooper struck for Horse, but Nathan Burrows (2), Ben Foster, Kieran Flower, Ryan Ansell and an own goal won it for Barn.

St Margaret’s were beaten 3-2 by Norteles.

Scott Sandy was among the Maggies scorers.

In the premier division, Sporting Sapphire took over at the top after racking up their seventh win in eight matches this season.

Sapphire saw off Dynamo in a 7-0 success that pushed them above Golden Horse, who were in cup action.

Sapphire are the only unbeaten team in the top division.

In division two, Alex Donald and Joel Weston netted as Royals continued to march on at the top with a 2-0 win against Spinney Hill.

FC Phoenix remain fifth after a 4-1 win against Travis Perkins.

George McCall and Tom Bullough were among the Phoenix scorers.

Corry Cowdell replied for Perkins.

Monks Park WMC Club claimed their fourth win in eight games as they beat Thorplands Club 81 Reserves.

In the NTFA Veterans Cup, Daventry Town Vets defeated Ritzy OB Vets 3-2 on penalties after a 2-2 draw in normal time.

Sam Savage scored twice for James King Blisworth as they won 4-2 against Thorplands Club 81 in the Veterans A league.

Tom Bland and an own goal also contributed to the tally, with Steve Coles and George Millar replying for Club 81.

Wayne Richardson doubled up as Harpole Vets won 5-2 against Jameeah FC.

Billy Lawrence, Paul Campbell and Steve Forbes also scored for Harpole.

In the Veterans B league, Wellingborough Whitworths beat Wellingborough OGs 6-1.