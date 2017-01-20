SATURDAY COMBINATION: Harpole see off Heyford to stay top of the pile

Harpole remain at the top of Duston Garage Premier Division after a 4-1 victory against Heyford Athletic,

Scott Cross, Dean Mills, Daniel Surridge and Gavin Hitchcock scored.

Dayne Wood netted in Earls Barton United’s 5-1 defeat to Kettering Nomads.

In Duston Garage Division One, West Haddon Albion beat Woodford Wolves 4-3 with Daniel Ian Smith (2), Aaron Shepherd and Kyle Young on target. Robert Emery grabbed the winner as Bugbrooke A beat Northampton Spartak 1-0 in Duston Garage Division Two.

Daventry Drayton Grange drew 2-2 with Corby Locomotives, with Oliver Gatwood and James Weale getting the Grange goals.

Ben Gerner and Daniel Jennings both scored twice as Kislingbury beat Bugbrooke B 6-0.

Frank Maher and Thomas Moriarty also netted. Harpole Reserves beat Heyford Reserves 6-1 in Duston Garage Division Four thanks to Rhys Redding (2), Jonathan Spooner (2), Stuart Schofield and Derik Szemakula.