NENE SUNDAY LEAGUE: Norteles sink Margaret’s to seal semi-final spot

Norteles progressed to the NTFA Goodliff Cup semi-finals with an excellent 3-2 win against Sunday Combination outfit St Margaret’s.

A Mark Roper penalty put Norteles 1-0 up in the first half, and the lead was doubled as Montel Dore scored for Norteles after the restart.

St Margaret’s then got back into the game and scored twice to make it 2-2, but with four minutes left Jack Burnes-Sharpe scored the winner for Norteles to set up a semi-final against Denton or Deers Leap.

Queens Park are also into the last four following a comfortable 7-0 victory over AFC Brampton at Arce Lane.

Fabian Brown hit a hat-trick for Park with Mark Faulkner, Lee McConnell, Edward Symmons and Ashley Clamp also netting to set up a semi-final at Standens Barn.

Championship

Abington went back to the top of the table after hat-tricks from Calvin Budd and Shane Bouher helped the Abington side to a 8-2 victory at AFC Obelisk. Ashley Simpson and Justin McKenzie also netted for Abington with Graeme Ahearn and Ashley Draper scoring for the home side.

Wootton Field Wanderers are up to third after two goals from Callum Beech and another goal by Ollie Judge gave the Wanderers a 3-1 home win against Parklands Phoenix.

Samir Abarak was on target for Phoenix.

The Gardeners Arms are moving up the table and with games in hand they could figure in the title hunt.

At the Racecourse they managed to defeat Halse United 5-2 thanks to two goals from Luke Holden and singles from Adam Quigley, Gavin Nullatamby and Arron Hynds.

An own goal and a strike from Neil Fotheringham made up United’s tally.

Kettering Ise Lodge gained their first win of the season with a 3-1 victory at Bat & Wickets.

Jack Buckle scored twice to give the visitors a 2-0 lead and despite Wickets pulling a goal back through Richard Dunkley, Ise Lodge side held on and they managed to score again near the end through Reegan Turney to claim a welcome three points.

League One

Hartwell Forest maintained their 11-point lead at the top of the table following a 4-1 win against Albany Athletic in a game switched to the Racecourse. Richie Prendiville gave Albany an early lead however Hartwell struck back with a brace from top scorer Michael Winch along with goals from Marc Thorp and Joe Sames.

Sixfields Rangers stay second after a Jordon Tombling-Peart goal gave them a 1-0 home victory against Jameeah FC.

Rob Cokayne struck a hat-trick for Bat & Wickets Reserves to make it nine goals in three games as his team won 5-3 at Dallington Falcons.

Joe Goff and Matt Brown also netted for the visitors with Najee Yusef, Aaron Acorlor and Alfie Malin replying.

Spartak Reserves’ excellent run continues as they made it eight wins in a row with a 2-1 home victory over Ashby Athletic.

Adam Bazeley gave Spartak a 1-0 lead at half time before Ashby equalised through Glen Smith.

Aaron crampton then scored the winner late on direct from a cross to claim the three points.

Northampton Sapphires took an early lead against Pitsford Rangers through a Jamie Boswell strike, but Pitsford then scored twice through goals from Russell Chander and Grant Richardson to go in front at the break.

Sapphires scored three in the second half with goals from Joe Riordan, Boswell and Alex Williams making it 4-2.

League Two

Oakley Diamonds leapfrogged Sixfields Rangers Reserves to go to the top of the table with a resounding 8-0 win over their rivals.

Top scorer Marc Hall led the way with a hat-trick, while Tomas Clark added two and there was one apiece for Scott Cummins, Aaron Rolfe and Andrew Noble.

Nomads of Barratts are fourth following an 8-3 home win against Abington Stanley.

A hat-trick from Calum Hope, a double from Tim Clack and singles from Lewis Savage, John Quinn and own goal ensured victory for Nomads.

Will Moore and Omarou Kromah (2) scored for Stanley.

In a mid-table battle, JA Global came out on top after a 4-2 win at Dallington Park against Mill Park.

Goals from Craig Ball, Luke Chalmers, Creig Trasler and Scott Ramsey gave the Global side the three points with Ashley Pancoust and James Sterling replying.

The bottom two White Elephant and Real Roochers faced each other at the Racecourse and it ended 1-1.

Jonny Emery put the Roochers ahead, but Wayne Greatrix equalised

