FOOTBALL SPECIAL: Results, fixtures, tables and pictures

THURSDAY
NORTHANTS SENIOR YOUTH LEAGUE
West Division: ON Chenecks 0 Bugbrooke 5, Rushden & Higham 1 Irchester 2.
saturday
FA TROPHY
First qualifying round (selected results): Leek 3 Kettering 2, St Neots 3 Corby 2.
VANARAMA NATIONAL LEAGUE NORTH
Boston United 2 Brackley Town 3
EVO-STIK SOUTH LEAGUE
East: Northwood 2 Fleet 1.
EVO-STIK LEAGUE
South: Gresley FC 2 Romulus 2, Loughborough Dynamo 0 Lincoln United 2, Peterborough Sports 0 Market Drayton 1, Stocksbridge Park Steels 1 Belper 1.
NFA JUNIOR CUP
Second round: Rothwell Corinthians Res 1 Whitworth Res 2, Rushden & Higham 0 Wollaston Victoria 3.
CHROMASPORT UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE
Knockout Cup: Buckingham 0 Holbeach 6.
Premier Division: Daventry Town 2 Wellingborough Town 1, Deeping 6 Sileby Rangers 0, Desborough 1 Boston Town 1, Oadby 2 Eynesbury 2, ON Chenecks 3 Leicester Nirvana 2, Peterborough Northern Star 1 Harborough 2, Sleaford 1 Cogenhoe 0, St Andrews 0 Wisbech 3, Whitworth 2 Rothwell Corinthians 1, Yaxley 1 Kirby Muxloe 3.
Division One: Blackstones 3 Potton 2, Burton Park Wanderers 4 Oakham 2, Harrowby 2 Stewarts & Lloyds 1, Lutterworth Athletic 3 Bugbrooke 1, Lutterworth Town 2 Huntingdon 0, Olney 2 Long Buckby 0, Pinchbeck 3 Irchester 1, Raunds 1 Melton 1, Thrapston 0 Bourne 3.
Reserve Division: Bourne 0 Oadby 2, Bugbrooke 2 Olney 1, Cogenhoe 3 Peterborough Northern Star 1, Harborough 0 Raunds 1, Irchester 1 Desborough 0, Newport Pagnell 1 Yaxley 0.
TEAMWORK SPORTS & TROPHY CENTRE NORTHANTS COMBINATION
Division One Cup: Corby Kingswood 2 Milton 2 (Corby Kingswood won 4-2 on pens), Higham Aztec 2 Desborough & Rothwell United 4, Weedon v Wootton St George (away walkover), Wellingborough Rising Sun 3 Weldon United 1, West Haddon 5 AFC Woodford Wolves 4.
Premier Division: Corby Pegasus 5 Brixworth 1, Harpole 1 JK Blisworth 2, Kettering Nomads 2 Moulton 2, Roade 3 Woodford United 2, Spratton 1 Heyford 4.
Division Two: Brixworth Res 0 Corby Pegasus Res 3, Bugbrooke B 4 Medbourne 1, Corby Strip Mills 1 Higham Town 3, Corby White Hart Locos 2 Kettering Nomads Res 2, Kettering Orchard Park 1 Finedon Volta 3, Kislingbury JLB 2 Northampton Spartak 3, Wollaston Victoria Res 0 FC FotoGold 3.
Division Three: Delepre Dragons 0 Harpole Res 8, Desborough & Rothwell United Res 3 Corby United 1, Earls Barton Res 1 Corby Ravens 0, Heyford Res 2 Spratton Res 4, Irthlingborough Rangers 1 Finedon Volta Res 1, Weldon United Res 1 Stanwick Rovers 1, Woodford United Res 4 Corby Siam 4, Yelvertoft 1 Burton Band 1.
Division Four: Corby Ravens Res 6 Corby Trades & Labour 0, Corby Rising Hope 1 Kettering Ise Lodge 4, Corby Siam Res 2 West Haddon Res 1, Corby United Res 4 Corby White Hart Locos Res 7, Higham Town Res 2 Corby Strip Mills Res 2, Moulton Res 3 Great Doddington 1, Wilby 0 Thrapston Venturas 2.
SUNDAY
NENE SUNDAY LEAGUE
Premier Division: AFC Trinity 0 AFC Houghton Magna 5, Abington FC 1 Queens Park FC 1
Championship: AFC Hackleton First 6 AFC Pioneers First 3, Grendon Sapphires 2 Bat & Wickets 10, AFC Brampton 2 Moulton Spartak 1, Sixfields Shires 2 Road to Morocco 1, Wootton Field Wanderers P Parklands Phoenix P
League One: Nomads of Barratts 1 Albany 1
League Two: Oakley Diamonds Res 4 AFC Hackleton Res 1, Real Roochers 2 Hartwell Forest Res 3, West Haddon Albion 1 Delapre Dragons Diamonds 5
NTFA Goodliff Cup: Hartwell Forest 15 Billing Utd 1, St Margarets 2 Norteles 2 (Pen 2-3), Standens Barn 8 Denton 0
NFA Sunday Vase: Brafield United 5 Bat & Wickets Res 6, Kettering Ise Lodge Sunday 2 Middleton Cheney 3, Dallington Falcons 6 Swan and Helmet 1, Mill Park 4 Naseby FC 1, Oakley Diamonds 3 Mears Ashby Athletic 2, Spring Park 2 Rushden Welcome United, Peterborough Dreams 9 Sixfields Rangers 2, Pitsford Rangers 2 Sapphires 1
NORTHANTS SUNDAY COMBINATION
Premier Division: Deers Leap United P MDS Gallery FC P, Thorplands Club 81 6 Sporting Sapphire FC 9
Division One: AFC Barratts 3 Golden Horse Res 0, AFC Beckett P Lumbertubs FC P, Eastern Eagles FC 1 Royals 4
Division Two: Monks Park WMC 2 Thorplands Club 81 Res 3, The District 1 Spencer Community Trust FC 3, Welland Valley FC 1 FC Phoenix 5
Veteran League A: Brixworth All Saints Vets P Welford Victoria FC Vets P
NTFA Sunday Vase: Brafield United 5 Bat & Wickets 6, Spring Park 2 Rushden Welcome United 6
NTFA Goodliff Cup: Hartwell Forest 15 Billing United 1, St Margarets 2 Norteles 2 (Pen 3-4), Standens Barn 7 Denton 0
NORTHAMPTONSHIRE WOMENS & GIRLS LEAGUE
Ladies Division One: Blisworth 6 Roade 5, Kettering FC 2 Earls Barton 0, Moulton 3 Peterborough United Res 2, Rothwell 2 Peterborough Northern Star Res 4.
Ladies Division Two: Crick Colts 1 Welland Valley 3, Deanshanger 7 Rothwell Res 2
Under 12: Northampton Town Ladies & Girls 10 FFA Escola Girls Golds 0
Under 14 Division One: AFC Rushden & Diamonds White 5 Moulton Magpies 1
Under 14 Division Two: FFA Escola 7 Brixworth Juniors 1
Under 16: ON Chenecks 0 OGs Youth 10, AFC Rushden & Diamonds Stormz 6 Kingsthorpe Jets 4, Corby Town FC 2 Welland Valley 3
JOHN HENRY LEAGUE
Under 12A: Moulton Magpies White P Drayton Grange Blades P
Under 12B: Bilton Ajax Red 5 Grange Park Rangers Blue 1
Under 13A: Daventry Town Vikings 3 Crick Colts 3
Under 13C: Moulton Magpies Black 3 Byfield Tigers 5
Under 14A: GLK United 1 ON Chenecks 4, Parklands Tigers Black 0 Welland Valley Yellow 8, Soccer Stars 2 Kislingbury 2, Vicarage Farm Youth 4 Bugbrooke St Michael 1, Wootton St George Red 2 Brixworth Juniors Panthers 4
Under 14B: Falcons Green 2 Kingsthorpe Jets Raptors 2, Kingsthorpe Jets Tomcats 8 Flore Park Rovers 2, Kingsthorpe Jets Tridents 3 Grange Park Rangers Blue 5, Parklands Tigers Amber 0 Bilton Ajax 5, West Haddon Dynamos 5 Roade Juniors 3
Under 15A: Kettering FC Eagles 10 Brixworth Juniors 0
Under 15B: Roade Juniors Lions 0 Rushden & Diamonds Red 4
Under 16A: Black Panthers 1 Northampton Spencer 0, Crick Colts 6 Kislingbury 3, Kingsthorpe Jets Hunters 0 Heyford Athletic 3, Long Buckby Stags 4 Irchester Romans 1, ON Chenecks 3 Woodford United 0
Under 16B: Bilton Ajax 1 Eastern Eagles 4, Grange Park Rangers Yellow 7 Long Buckby Bucks 1, Welland Valley Blue 1 Delapre Dragons 0
TUESDAY
EVO-STIK SOUTH LEAGUE
Premier: Bishop’s Stortford 0 Kettering 2, Hereford 2 Dunstable 0.
East: Hayes & Yeading 3 Cambridge City 1.
CHROMASPORT UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE
Knockout Cup: Long Buckby 1 Olney 3, Rothwell Corinthians 0 Leicester Nirvana 2.
Premier Division: Boston Town 2 Yaxley 2, Cogenhoe 1 Desborough 1, Eynesbury 2 Whitworth 0, Sileby Rangers 5 St Andrews 0, Peterborough Northern Star 2 Sleaford 1, Wellingborough Town 1 Holbeach 3, Wisbech 1 Deeping 0.
Division One: Potton 2 Irchester 1.
Reserve Division: Raunds 4 Bourne 1, Yaxley 3 Eynesbury 2
FIXTURES
FRIDAY
EMIRATES FA CUP
First round: Hyde v Milton Keynes Dons (7.55pm), Notts County v Bristol Rovers, Port Vale v Oxford United.
CHROMASPORT UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE
Division One: Raunds v Thrapston.
SATURDAY
EMIRATES FA CUP
First round: AFC Fylde v Kidderminster, AFC Wimbledon v Lincoln City, Blackburn v Barnet, Boreham Wood v Blackpool, Bradford v Chesterfield, Carlisle v Oldham, Cheltenham v Maidstone, Colchester v Oxford City, Crewe v Rotherham, Ebbsfleet v Doncaster, Forest Green v Macclesfield, Gainsborough v Slough, Gateshead v Chelmsford, Gillingham v Leyton Orient, Hereford v AFC Telford, Newport County v Walsall (5.15pm), Luton v Portsmouth, Morecambe v Hartlepool, Northampton v Scunthorpe, Peterborough v Tranmere, Plymouth v Grimsby, Rochdale v Bromley, Shaw Lane v Mansfield (12.30pm), Shrewsbury v Aldershot, Stevenage v Nantwich, Wigan v Crawley, Yeovil v Southend.
EVO-STIK SOUTH LEAGUE
Premier: Banbury v Tiverton, Dorchester v Biggleswade, Dunstable v Frome, Farnborough v Kettering, Gosport v St Neots, Hitchin v Weymouth, King’s Lynn v Chesham, Kings Langley v Basingstoke, Redditch v Merthyr, Stratford v Bishop’s Stortford.
East: AFC Rushden & Diamonds v Moneyfields, Arlesey v Chalfont St Peter, Ashford Town (Middx) v Bedford, Aylesbury v Thame, Aylesbury United v Uxbridge, Beaconsfield v Hanwell, Cambridge City v Fleet, Egham v Marlow, Hartley Wintney v Barton Rovers, Northwood v Kempston.
EVO-STIK LEAGUE
South: Alvechurch v Lincoln United, Bedworth v Cleethorpes, Corby v Belper, Leek v Frickley, Loughborough Dynamo v Romulus, Market Drayton v Chasetown, Newcastle Town v Gresley FC, Peterborough Sports v Basford, Spalding v Carlton, Stamford v Sheffield FC, Stocksbridge Park Steels v Kidsgrove.
CHROMASPORT UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE
Knockout Cup: Boston Town v Daventry Town.
Premier Division: Cogenhoe v Whitworth, Eynesbury v Kirby Muxloe, Harborough v Deeping, Leicester Nirvana v Holbeach, Newport Pagnell v Yaxley, Peterborough Northern Star v St Andrews, Rothwell Corinthians v ON Chenecks, Sileby Rangers v Sleaford, Wellingborough Town v Oadby, Wisbech v Desborough.
Division One: Buckingham v Bourne, Burton Park Wanderers v Bugbrooke, Irchester v Harrowby, Long Buckby v Lutterworth Town, Lutterworth Athletic v Olney, Melton v Huntingdon, Oakham v Blackstones, Stewarts & Lloyds v Rushden & Higham.
Reserve Division: Bourne v Eynesbury, Desborough v Newport Pagnell, ON Chenecks v Peterborough Northern Star, Potton v Cogenhoe, Whitworth v Harborough, Yaxley v Rothwell Corinthians.
NFA LOWER JUNIOR CUP
Second round: Corby Kingswood v Stewarts & Lloyds Res, Corby Pegasus Res v Corby White Hart Locos, Desborough & Rothwell United v Middleton Cheney, Eye United v Milton, FC FotoGold v AFC Woodford Wolves, FC Polonia v Corby Strip Mills, Finedon Volta v Higham Town, Glinton United v Bugbrooke Res, Harpole Res v Corby Siam, Higham Aztec v Irchester Res, Kettering Town U21 v West Haddon, Kislingbuy JLB v Wittering Harriers, Stanwick Rovers v Yelvertoft, Weedon v FC Peterborough, Wootton St George v Northampton Spartak.
TEAMWORK SPORTS & TROPHY CENTRE NORTHANTS COMBINATION
Premier Division: Brixworth v Kettering Nomads, Burton United v Harpole, Earls Barton v Roade, Heyford v Gretton, JK Blisworth v Corby Pegasus, Moulton v Spratton, Woodford United v Wollaston Victoria.
Division One: Bugbrooke A v Roade Res, Wellingborough Rising Sun v Weldon United.
Division Two: Daventry Cummins v Brixworth Res, Kettering Nomads Res v Bugbrooke B, Wollaston Victoria Res v Kettering Orchard Park.
Division Three: Burton Band v Heyford Res, Corby Ravens v Desborough & Rothwell United Res, Corby United v Woodford United Res, Irthlingborough Rangers v Earls Barton Res, Spratton Res v Finedon Volta Res, Weldon United Res v Delapre Dragons.
Division Four: Corby Siam Res v Corby Trades & Labour, Corby Strip Mills Res v Corby United Res, Higham Town Res v Great Doddington, Thrapston Venturas v Kettering Ise Lodge, West Haddon Res v Corby White Hart Locos Res, Wilby v Moulton Res.
sunday
EMIRATES FA CUP
(All matches kick-off at 2pm)
First round: Cambridge United v Sutton, Charlton v Truro, Coventry v Maidenhead, Dartford v Swindon, Exeter v Heybridge, Guiseley v Accrington, Leatherhead v Billericay, Solihull Moors v Wycombe, Woking v Bury.
EVO-STIK SOUTH LEAGUE
East: AFC Dunstable v Hayes & Yeading.
NORTHAMPTONSHIRE WOMENS & GIRLS LEAGUE
League Cup: Crick Colts v Blisworth, Deanshanger v Roade, Kettering FC v Peterborough Northern Star Res, Moulton v Peterborough United Res.
Ladies Division One: Rothwell v Earls Barton.
MONDAY
EMIRATES FA CUP
First round: Chorley v Fleetwood.
NORTHANTS SENIOR YOUTH LEAGUE
East Division: Corby Kingswood v Huntingdon, Corby Town v Rothwell Corinthians.
TUESDAY
CHECKATRADE TROPHY
(Selected fixtures)
Southern Group H: Cambridge United v Peterborough, Northampton v Southampton U21.
EVO-STIK SOUTH LEAGUE
Premier: Banbury v King’s Lynn.
NFA HILLIER SENIOR CUP
Quarter-finals: AFC Rushden & Diamonds v Wellingborough Town, Brackley v Peterborough Northern Star, Daventry Town v Kettering, Peterborough Sports v Cogenhoe.
CHROMASPORT UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE
Premier Division: Deeping v Boston Town, Desborough v Newport Pagnell, Harborough v Leicester Nirvana, Kirby Muxloe v Sileby Rangers, Oadby v Rothwell Corinthians, St Andrews v ON Chenecks.
Division One: Harrowby v Blackstones.
Reserve Knockout Cup: Olney v Whitworth.
Reserve Division: Irchester v Potton.
wednesday
CHROMASPORT UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE
Premier Division: Holbeach v Eynesbury, Sleaford v Wisbech.
Reserve Division: ON Chenecks v Newport Pagnell, Rothwell Corinthians v Harborough, Stewarts & Lloyds v Cogenhoe.
TABLES
NORTHANTS SATURDAY COMBINATION
Premier Division
P W D L GD Pt
James King Blisworth 6 6 0 0 25 18
Earls Barton United 5 5 0 0 11 15
Heyford Athletic 7 4 2 1 10 14
Roade 6 4 1 1 8 13
Harpole 6 4 1 1 7 13
Moulton 7 3 3 1 4 12
Kettering Nomads 7 3 2 2 4 11
Woodford United 7 3 1 3 2 10
Corby Pegasus 7 2 2 3 0 8
Gretton 5 2 1 2 -1 7
Burton United 7 2 0 5 -9 6
Wollaston Victoria 8 1 0 7 -23 3
Spratton 6 0 1 5 -10 1
Brixworth All Saints 8 0 0 8 -28 0
Division One
P W D L GD Pt
Wootton St George 7 7 0 0 25 21
Desborough & Rothwell 8 6 0 2 12 18
Rising Sun 6 5 0 1 14 15
Bugbrooke ‘A’ 8 3 2 3 -1 11
West Haddon Albion 4 3 0 1 3 9
Roade Reserves 6 2 1 3 2 7
Higham Aztec 7 2 1 4 -9 7
AFC Houghton Magna 6 2 0 4 1 6
Weedon 5 2 0 3 -14 6
Weldon United 5 1 2 2 0 5
Milton 5 1 1 3 -9 4
AFC Woodford Wolves 7 1 0 6 -21 3
Corby Kingswood 4 0 1 3 -3 1
Division Two
P W D L GD Pt
Higham Town 7 6 1 0 15 19
Northampton Spartak 8 5 3 0 15 18
FC FotoGold 8 5 1 2 19 16
Corby Pegasus Reserves 7 5 1 1 7 16
Corby Strip Mills 6 4 1 1 16 13
Wollaston Victoria Res 7 3 1 3 3 10
Finedon Volta 5 3 0 2 1 9
Bugbrooke ‘B’ 8 2 2 4 -8 8
Kislingbury JLB FC 7 2 1 4 -6 7
Corby White Hart Locos 6 1 3 2 -6 6
Daventry Cummins 6 1 2 3 -3 5
Nomads Reserves 6 1 1 4 -6 4
Brixworth Reserves 5 1 1 3 -8 4
Kettering Orchard Park 6 0 1 5 -15 1
Medbourne 6 0 1 5 -24 1
Division Three
P W D L GD Pt
Weldon United Reserves 7 5 1 1 24 16
Stanwick Rovers 7 5 1 1 8 16
Earls Barton Reserves 8 5 1 2 4 16
Burton Band 8 4 3 1 12 15
Desborough & R Res 7 5 0 2 9 15
Harpole Reserves 7 4 1 2 15 13
Corby United 7 4 1 2 0 13
Yelvertoft 7 3 2 2 1 11
Corby Ravens 8 3 1 4 -2 10
Woodford Utd Reserves 7 2 3 2 -2 9
FC Siam 8 2 3 3 -5 9
Spratton Reserves 7 2 0 5 -18 6
Irthlingborough Rangers 6 1 2 3 -2 5
Delapre Dragons 6 1 1 4 -14 4
Finedon Volta Reserves 6 0 2 4 -8 2
Heyford Ath Reserves 8 0 0 8 -22 0
Division Four
P W D L GD Pt
FC Siam Reserves 9 7 1 1 11 22
Moulton Reserves 7 6 1 0 18 19
Kettering Ise Lodge 8 5 2 1 18 17
Thrapston Venturas 8 5 2 1 11 17
Corby Ravens Reserves 7 4 2 1 14 14
Corby Rising Hope 8 4 1 3 -1 13
Corby Trades & Labour 8 4 0 4 -6 12
White Hart Locos Res 7 3 1 3 1 10
Corby United Reserves 7 2 3 2 2 9
Corby Strip Mills Res 7 1 1 5 -13 4
Great Doddington 9 1 1 7 -15 4
West Haddon Reserves 6 1 0 5 -12 3
Wilby 8 0 3 5 -16 3
Higham Town Reserves 7 0 2 5 -12 2
TOWN & DISTRICT LEAGUE
Premier Division
P W D L GD Pt
Blisworth A 6 5 1 0 30 16
Thorplands Club 81 First 5 4 1 0 24 13
Liberty Stars 6 4 1 1 20 13
Barratts NTFL 6 3 1 2 23 10
Thorplands Club 81 7 2 0 5 3 6
FC Phoenix 5 2 0 3 -20 6
Track Athletic 6 1 0 5 -37 3
Monks Park WMC 5 0 0 5 -43 0
NORTHANTS SUNDAY COMBINATION
Premier Division
P W D L F A GD Pt
Standens Barn 5 4 0 1 24 8 16 12
Sporting Sapphire FC 6 4 0 2 25 15 10 12
Golden Horse 4 3 1 0 20 4 16 10
Deers Leap United 4 3 1 0 15 7 8 10
St. Margarets 3 3 0 0 14 5 9 9
Thorplands Club 81 5 2 0 3 15 24 -9 6
MDS Gallery FC 5 1 0 4 13 21 -8 3
Billing United 3 0 0 3 4 13 -9 0
Dynamo 3 0 0 3 4 17 -13 0
Manfield Rangers 4 0 0 4 3 23 -20 0
Division One
P W D L F A GD Pt
AFC Barratts 4 3 1 0 17 3 14 10
AFC Becket 4 3 1 0 17 4 13 10
Royals 5 3 0 2 20 12 8 9
Royals Res 3 2 0 1 8 9 -1 6
Eastern Eagles FC 5 2 0 3 12 16 -4 6
Golden Horse Res 4 1 0 3 7 11 -4 3
Lumbertubs FC 3 1 0 2 8 15 -7 3
Upton Fields FC 4 0 0 4 4 23 -19 0
Division Two
P W D L F A GD Pt
FC Phoenix 5 5 0 0 22 3 19 15
Naseby FC 4 4 0 0 17 1 16 12
Foundry FC 4 3 0 1 17 6 11 9
Brafield United 4 2 0 2 19 14 5 6
Thorplands Club 81 Res 5 2 0 3 6 15 -9 6
Spencer Community 4 1 1 2 9 9 0 4
Rushden Welcome United 3 1 1 1 12 15 -3 4
The District 6 1 0 5 14 26 -12 3
Welland Valley FC 4 1 0 3 7 19 -12 3
Monks Park WMC 3 0 0 3 4 19 -15 0
Veterans League A
P W D L F A GD Pt
Bugbrooke 3 2 1 0 15 4 11 7
Itter Park Rangers Vets 4 2 1 1 11 8 3 7
Northampton FFA Vets 2 2 0 0 14 3 11 6
Whitworth Vets 2 1 0 1 16 5 11 3
Corby Eagles Vets 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 3
Harpole Vets 1 0 1 0 2 2 0 1
Ritzy Old Boys Vets 1 0 1 0 2 2 0 1
Brixworth All Saints Vets 1 0 0 1 0 5 -5 0
Corby Celtic FC Vets 3 0 0 3 2 13 -11 0
Welford Victoria FC Vets 2 0 0 2 1 24 -23 0
Veterans League B
P W D L F A GD Pt
Billing United Vets 4 4 0 0 16 2 14 12
Weedon FC Vets 4 3 1 0 25 2 23 10
Mawsley Vets 4 2 1 1 9 8 1 7
Kettering Town FC Vets 3 2 0 1 7 7 0 6
Irchester United Vets 3 1 1 1 12 5 7 4
Spencer Community Vets 4 1 1 2 9 17- 8 4
Kettering FC Vets 3 1 0 2 5 10 -5 3
Thorplands Club 81 Vets 4 0 0 4 3 18 -15 0
Old Grammarians Vets 3 0 0 3 3 20 -17 0
NENE SUNDAY LEAGUE
Premier Division
P W D L GD Pt
Queens Park FC 5 4 1 0 10 13
AFC Houghton Magna 5 4 0 1 12 12
Hartwell Forest 4 3 0 1 4 9
Norteles 5 3 0 2 3 9
Harpole Sunday 4 2 0 2 -1 6
AFC Trinity 5 1 0 4 -15 3
Abington FC 5 0 1 4 -5 1
Denton 3 0 0 3 -8 0
Championship
P W D L GD Pt
AFC Hackleton First 7 5 2 0 15 17
AFC Brampton 6 5 1 0 14 16
Spartak 6 3 1 2 9 10
Bat & Wickets Res 5 3 0 2 0 9
Sixfields Shires 5 3 0 2 -1 9
Bat & Wickets First 4 2 1 1 7 7
Road to Morocco 5 1 3 1 1 6
Wootton Field Wanderers 5 1 1 3 3 4
Grendon Sapphires 5 1 0 4 -19 3
AFC Pioneers 6 0 1 5 -13 1
Parklands Phoenix 4 0 0 4 -16 0
League One
P W D L GD Pt
Dallington Falcons 5 5 0 0 15 15
Oakley Diamonds 5 4 1 0 9 13
Northampton Sapphires 4 3 0 1 5 9
Kettering Ise Lodge 6 3 0 3 0 9
Nomads of Barratts 6 2 1 3 0 7
Albany 5 2 1 2 0 7
Pitsford Rangers 5 2 1 2 -2 7
Spring Park 4 2 0 2 -1 6
AFC Obelisk 5 0 0 5 -12 0
Sixfields Rangers 5 0 0 5 -14 0
League Two
P W D L GD Pt
Sixfields Rangers Res 8 5 2 1 12 17
Swan and Helmet 5 4 1 0 10 13
Mill Park 4 4 0 0 18 12
Mears Ashby Athletic 5 4 0 1 9 12
Hartwell Forest Res 6 3 0 3 0 9
Delapre Dragons 6 2 2 2 3 8
Oakley Diamonds Res 7 2 0 5 -15 6
West Haddon Albion 6 1 1 4 -9 4
AFC Hackleton Res 7 1 1 5 -21 4
Real Roochers 6 0 1 5 -7 1
JOHN HENRY YOUTH LEAGUE
U12 A League
P W D L Pt
Delapre Dragons Black 6 5 0 1 15
Santos Panthers Volt 6 5 0 1 15
Kislingbury 6 4 1 1 13
Harpole Youth 7 3 2 2 11
Ffa Gold 7 3 1 3 10
Glk United Blue 6 3 1 2 10
Irchester Romans 6 2 0 4 6
Welland Valley Blue 6 1 1 4 4
Drayton Grange Blades 5 1 0 4 3
Moulton Magpies White 5 0 0 5 0
U12 B League
P W D L Pt
Bilton Ajax Red 7 6 0 1 21
Kingsthorpe Jets Phantoms 6 5 0 1 15
On Chenecks White 6 5 0 1 15
Grange Park Rangers Blue 6 3 1 2 10
Grange Park Rangers Yellow 5 3 0 2 9
Santos Panthers Black 6 3 0 3 9
Glk United White 7 3 0 4 6
Ffa Red 6 1 1 4 4
Parklands Tigers Black 5 0 0 5 0
Thorplands Club 81 6 0 0 6 0
U13 A League
P W D L Pt
Grange Park Rangers Blue 6 6 0 0 18
Wootton St George Red 5 4 0 1 12
Falcons Blue 4 3 0 1 9
Grange Park Rangers Yellow 4 3 0 1 9
Bugbrooke St Michael 5 2 1 2 7
Daventry Town Vikings 5 2 1 2 7
Soccer Stars 5 2 0 3 6
Ffa Gold 4 1 1 2 4
Crick Colts 4 0 1 3 1
Kingsthorpe Jets Comets 2 0 0 2 0
Kislingbury 6 0 0 6 0
U13 C League
P W D L Pt
Heyford Athletic 6 5 0 1 15
Falcons Stripes 6 4 1 1 13
West Haddon Falcons 6 4 1 1 13
Byfield Tigers 6 3 0 3 9
Roade Juniors Lightning 6 2 2 2 8
Falcons Black 6 1 4 1 7
Moulton Magpies Black 6 1 2 3 5
Bilton Ajax 5 1 1 3 4
Northampton Ladies And Girls 5 1 1 3 4
Halse United 6 1 0 5 3
U14 A League
P W D L Pt
Vicarage Farm Youth 7 7 0 0 21
On Chenecks 7 6 0 1 18
Brixworth Juniors Panthers 7 5 0 2 15
Bugbrooke St Michael 7 5 0 2 15
Welland Valley Yellow 6 5 0 1 15
Kislingbury 7 2 1 4 7
Brixworth Juniors Pumas 5 2 0 3 6
Glk United 6 2 0 4 6
Wootton St George Red 7 2 0 5 6
Soccer Stars 7 1 1 5 4
Parklands Tigers Black 7 1 0 6 3
Weedon Juniors 5 0 0 5 0
U14 B League
P W D L Pt
Grange Park Rangers Blue 6 5 1 0 16
Kingsthorpe Jets Tomcats 5 4 1 0 13
Roade Juniors 6 4 1 1 13
Wootton St George White 5 4 0 1 12
Falcons Green 7 3 2 2 11
Kingsthorpe Jets Raptors 7 3 1 3 10
West Haddon Dynamos 7 3 1 3 10
Parklands Tigers Amber 6 3 0 3 9
Bilton Ajax 7 2 0 5 6
Flore Park Rovers 5 2 0 3 6
Kingsthorpe Jets Tridents 6 1 1 4 4
Billing United 5 0 0 5 0
Drayton Grange Blades 4 0 0 4 0
U15 A League
P W D L Pt
Bugbrooke St Michael Blue 6 6 0 0 18
Welland Valley Celts 6 6 0 0 18
Kettering Fc Eagles 6 5 0 1 15
Moulton Magpies 6 4 0 2 12
Grange Park Rangers Blue 6 3 0 3 9
Brixworth Juniors 6 2 0 4 6
Hackleton Harriers Blue 6 2 0 4 6
Kingsthorpe Jets Buccaneers 6 2 0 4 6
Heyford Athletic 6 0 0 6 0
Parklands Tigers Stripes 6 0 0 6 0
U15 B League
P W D L Pt
Daventry Town Saxons 4 4 0 0 12
Rushden & Diamonds Red 4 4 0 0 12
Em Academy Black 3 3 0 0 9
Roade Juniors Lions 4 2 0 2 6
Delapre Dragons 4 1 0 3 3
Falcons 4 1 0 3 3
West Haddon 4 1 0 3 3
Long Buckby 5 0 0 5 0
U16 A League
P W D L Pt
On Chenecks 5 5 0 0 15
Black Panthers 5 3 1 1 13
Long Buckby Stags 5 4 1 0 13
Woodford United 6 4 0 2 12
Northampton Spencer 6 3 0 3 9
Heyford Athletic 5 2 0 3 6
Crick Colts 4 1 0 3 3
Kislingbury 5 1 0 4 3
Irchester Romans 5 1 0 4 0
Kingsthorpe Jets Hunters 4 0 0 4 0
U16 B League
P W D L Pt
Delapre Dragons 6 5 0 1 15
Eastern Eagles 6 4 1 1 13
Welland Valley Blue 6 4 1 1 13
Wootton St George 6 4 1 1 13
Grange Park Rangers Yellow 6 3 1 2 10
Bilton Ajax 4 2 0 2 6
Colts Fc 5 1 1 3 4
Towcester Town Tigers 4 0 1 3 1
Drayton Grange 4 0 0 4 0
Long Buckby Bucks 5 0 0 5 0
U18 A League
P W D L Pt
Roade Juniors 5 3 2 0 11
Wellingborough Town 5 3 2 0 11
Burton Park Wanderers 6 3 1 2 10
Ise Lodge Hawks 6 3 0 3 9
Wootton St George 5 3 0 2 9
Harpole Youth 5 1 2 2 5
Crick Colts White 5 1 0 4 3
Falcons Stripes 5 0 1 4 1
U18 B League
P W D L Pt
Gregory Celtic Green 6 4 1 1 13
Welland Valley 6 3 1 2 10
Long Buckby Stags 3 3 0 0 9
Daventry Town Vikings 6 2 2 2 8
Towcester Town Foxes 5 2 1 2 7
Gregory Celtic White 5 2 0 3 6
Crick Colts Black 5 1 1 3 4
Delapre Dragons Diamonds 6 0 2 4 2
U18 C League
P W D L F A GD Pt
Falcons Black 6 6 0 0 41 6 35 18
Thorplands Club 81 6 5 0 1 24 13 11 15
Fc Aztec 6 3 0 3 22 18 4 9
Crick Colts Red 5 3 0 2 16 15 1 9
Brixworth Juniors 6 2 1 3 15 15 0 7
Parklands Tigers Black 5 1 1 3 10 28 -18 4
Long Buckby Bucks 6 1 0 5 11 23 -12 3
Kingsthorpe Jets Tornados 6 0 2 4 7 28 -21 2
NORTHANTS WOMEN’S & GIRLS LEAGUE
Under 12
P W D L GD Pt
Northampton Town 5 5 0 0 23 15
AFC Rushden & Diamonds 5 4 1 0 16 13
Crick Athletic Colts Girls 4 2 0 2 -3 6
Kingsthorpe Jets Destiny 4 1 2 1 -3 5
Welland Valley Girls 4 1 0 3 -1 3
Kettering FC Girls 3 1 0 2 -4 3
Deanshanger Colts Divas Girls 3 1 0 2 -5 3
Corby Town Girls FC 5 1 0 4 -7 3
FFA Escola Girls Golds 3 0 1 2 -16 1
Under 14 Division One
P W D L GD Pt
Rushden & Diamonds White 4 4 0 0 18 12
Yaxley Juniors Girls 4 2 1 1 11 7
Corby Town Girls FC 3 1 2 0 3 5
Crick Athletic Colts Girls 4 1 1 2 -4 4
Moulton Magpies Girls 4 0 2 2 -7 2
Earls Barton United Girls 3 0 0 3 -21 0
Under 14 Division Two
P W D L GD Pt
Rushden & Diamonds Blue 3 3 0 0 17 9
Oundle Town Girls 3 3 0 0 14 9
Towcester Town Vixons 4 3 0 1 7 9
Welland Valley Girls 4 2 2 0 6 8
FFA Escola Girls 3 1 1 1 5 4
Kettering FC Girls Girls 3 1 1 1 -3 4
Grange Park Rangers Yth 4 0 1 3 -11 1
Brixworth Juniors Girls 4 0 1 3 -24 1
OG’s Youth Girls 4 0 0 4 -11 0
Under 16
P W D L GD Pt
Rushden & Diamonds Stormz 4 3 1 0 17 10
OG’s Youth Girls 5 3 1 1 11 10
Welland Valley Girls 4 3 0 1 35 9
Corby Town Girls FC 5 3 0 2 18 9
O.N Chenecks Girls 4 2 0 2 -4 6
Kingsthorpe Jets Girls 5 1 0 4 -24 3
Spencer Community Trust Girls 1 0 0 1 -4 0
R & Diamonds Trailblazers 4 0 0 4 -49 0
Ladies
Division One
P W D L GD Pt
Blisworth Ladies 7 6 0 1 26 18
Moulton Ladies 7 6 0 1 13 18
P’Boro Northern Star Res 5 3 1 1 -4 10
Peterborough United Res 7 3 0 4 -4 9
Roade Ladies First 6 2 0 4 0 6
Kettering FC Ladies 6 2 0 4 -12 6
Earls Barton United Ladies 7 1 1 5 -9 4
Rothwell Ladies First 5 1 0 4 -10 3
Ladies Division Two
P W D L GD Pt
Deanshanger Athletic Ladies 5 5 0 0 28 15
Welland Valley Ladies 6 5 0 1 12 15
Woodford United 4 1 0 3 -3 3
Rothwell Ladies Res 4 1 0 3 -11 3
Crick Athletic Colts Ladies 4 0 0 4 -12 0
Spencer Community Trust 1 0 0 1 -14 0
