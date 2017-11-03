FOOTBALL SPECIAL: Results, fixtures, tables and pictures

Search

Action from the Sunday clash between Spring Park and Rushden Welcome (Pictures: Dave Ikin)
results

results

Brixwoerth All Saints Reserves v Corby Pegasus

THURSDAY

NORTHANTS SENIOR YOUTH LEAGUE

West Division: ON Chenecks 0 Bugbrooke 5, Rushden & Higham 1 Irchester 2.

saturday

Real Roochers v Hartwell Reserves

FA TROPHY

First qualifying round (selected results): Leek 3 Kettering 2, St Neots 3 Corby 2.

VANARAMA NATIONAL LEAGUE NORTH

Boston United 2 Brackley Town 3

EVO-STIK SOUTH LEAGUE

East: Northwood 2 Fleet 1.

EVO-STIK LEAGUE

South: Gresley FC 2 Romulus 2, Loughborough Dynamo 0 Lincoln United 2, Peterborough Sports 0 Market Drayton 1, Stocksbridge Park Steels 1 Belper 1.

Queens Park v Abington

NFA JUNIOR CUP

Second round: Rothwell Corinthians Res 1 Whitworth Res 2, Rushden & Higham 0 Wollaston Victoria 3.

CHROMASPORT UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Knockout Cup: Buckingham 0 Holbeach 6.

Premier Division: Daventry Town 2 Wellingborough Town 1, Deeping 6 Sileby Rangers 0, Desborough 1 Boston Town 1, Oadby 2 Eynesbury 2, ON Chenecks 3 Leicester Nirvana 2, Peterborough Northern Star 1 Harborough 2, Sleaford 1 Cogenhoe 0, St Andrews 0 Wisbech 3, Whitworth 2 Rothwell Corinthians 1, Yaxley 1 Kirby Muxloe 3.

Division One: Blackstones 3 Potton 2, Burton Park Wanderers 4 Oakham 2, Harrowby 2 Stewarts & Lloyds 1, Lutterworth Athletic 3 Bugbrooke 1, Lutterworth Town 2 Huntingdon 0, Olney 2 Long Buckby 0, Pinchbeck 3 Irchester 1, Raunds 1 Melton 1, Thrapston 0 Bourne 3.

ON Chenecks v Leicester Nirvana

Reserve Division: Bourne 0 Oadby 2, Bugbrooke 2 Olney 1, Cogenhoe 3 Peterborough Northern Star 1, Harborough 0 Raunds 1, Irchester 1 Desborough 0, Newport Pagnell 1 Yaxley 0.

TEAMWORK SPORTS & TROPHY CENTRE NORTHANTS COMBINATION

Division One Cup: Corby Kingswood 2 Milton 2 (Corby Kingswood won 4-2 on pens), Higham Aztec 2 Desborough & Rothwell United 4, Weedon v Wootton St George (away walkover), Wellingborough Rising Sun 3 Weldon United 1, West Haddon 5 AFC Woodford Wolves 4.

Premier Division: Corby Pegasus 5 Brixworth 1, Harpole 1 JK Blisworth 2, Kettering Nomads 2 Moulton 2, Roade 3 Woodford United 2, Spratton 1 Heyford 4.

Division Two: Brixworth Res 0 Corby Pegasus Res 3, Bugbrooke B 4 Medbourne 1, Corby Strip Mills 1 Higham Town 3, Corby White Hart Locos 2 Kettering Nomads Res 2, Kettering Orchard Park 1 Finedon Volta 3, Kislingbury JLB 2 Northampton Spartak 3, Wollaston Victoria Res 0 FC FotoGold 3.

Division Three: Delepre Dragons 0 Harpole Res 8, Desborough & Rothwell United Res 3 Corby United 1, Earls Barton Res 1 Corby Ravens 0, Heyford Res 2 Spratton Res 4, Irthlingborough Rangers 1 Finedon Volta Res 1, Weldon United Res 1 Stanwick Rovers 1, Woodford United Res 4 Corby Siam 4, Yelvertoft 1 Burton Band 1.

Division Four: Corby Ravens Res 6 Corby Trades & Labour 0, Corby Rising Hope 1 Kettering Ise Lodge 4, Corby Siam Res 2 West Haddon Res 1, Corby United Res 4 Corby White Hart Locos Res 7, Higham Town Res 2 Corby Strip Mills Res 2, Moulton Res 3 Great Doddington 1, Wilby 0 Thrapston Venturas 2.

SUNDAY

NENE SUNDAY LEAGUE

Premier Division: AFC Trinity 0 AFC Houghton Magna 5, Abington FC 1 Queens Park FC 1

Championship: AFC Hackleton First 6 AFC Pioneers First 3, Grendon Sapphires 2 Bat & Wickets 10, AFC Brampton 2 Moulton Spartak 1, Sixfields Shires 2 Road to Morocco 1, Wootton Field Wanderers P Parklands Phoenix P

League One: Nomads of Barratts 1 Albany 1

League Two: Oakley Diamonds Res 4 AFC Hackleton Res 1, Real Roochers 2 Hartwell Forest Res 3, West Haddon Albion 1 Delapre Dragons Diamonds 5

NTFA Goodliff Cup: Hartwell Forest 15 Billing Utd 1, St Margarets 2 Norteles 2 (Pen 2-3), Standens Barn 8 Denton 0

NFA Sunday Vase: Brafield United 5 Bat & Wickets Res 6, Kettering Ise Lodge Sunday 2 Middleton Cheney 3, Dallington Falcons 6 Swan and Helmet 1, Mill Park 4 Naseby FC 1, Oakley Diamonds 3 Mears Ashby Athletic 2, Spring Park 2 Rushden Welcome United, Peterborough Dreams 9 Sixfields Rangers 2, Pitsford Rangers 2 Sapphires 1

NORTHANTS SUNDAY COMBINATION

Premier Division: Deers Leap United P MDS Gallery FC P, Thorplands Club 81 6 Sporting Sapphire FC 9

Division One: AFC Barratts 3 Golden Horse Res 0, AFC Beckett P Lumbertubs FC P, Eastern Eagles FC 1 Royals 4

Division Two: Monks Park WMC 2 Thorplands Club 81 Res 3, The District 1 Spencer Community Trust FC 3, Welland Valley FC 1 FC Phoenix 5

Veteran League A: Brixworth All Saints Vets P Welford Victoria FC Vets P

NTFA Sunday Vase: Brafield United 5 Bat & Wickets 6, Spring Park 2 Rushden Welcome United 6

NTFA Goodliff Cup: Hartwell Forest 15 Billing United 1, St Margarets 2 Norteles 2 (Pen 3-4), Standens Barn 7 Denton 0

NORTHAMPTONSHIRE WOMENS & GIRLS LEAGUE

Ladies Division One: Blisworth 6 Roade 5, Kettering FC 2 Earls Barton 0, Moulton 3 Peterborough United Res 2, Rothwell 2 Peterborough Northern Star Res 4.

Ladies Division Two: Crick Colts 1 Welland Valley 3, Deanshanger 7 Rothwell Res 2

Under 12: Northampton Town Ladies & Girls 10 FFA Escola Girls Golds 0

Under 14 Division One: AFC Rushden & Diamonds White 5 Moulton Magpies 1

Under 14 Division Two: FFA Escola 7 Brixworth Juniors 1

Under 16: ON Chenecks 0 OGs Youth 10, AFC Rushden & Diamonds Stormz 6 Kingsthorpe Jets 4, Corby Town FC 2 Welland Valley 3

JOHN HENRY LEAGUE

Under 12A: Moulton Magpies White P Drayton Grange Blades P

Under 12B: Bilton Ajax Red 5 Grange Park Rangers Blue 1

Under 13A: Daventry Town Vikings 3 Crick Colts 3

Under 13C: Moulton Magpies Black 3 Byfield Tigers 5

Under 14A: GLK United 1 ON Chenecks 4, Parklands Tigers Black 0 Welland Valley Yellow 8, Soccer Stars 2 Kislingbury 2, Vicarage Farm Youth 4 Bugbrooke St Michael 1, Wootton St George Red 2 Brixworth Juniors Panthers 4

Under 14B: Falcons Green 2 Kingsthorpe Jets Raptors 2, Kingsthorpe Jets Tomcats 8 Flore Park Rovers 2, Kingsthorpe Jets Tridents 3 Grange Park Rangers Blue 5, Parklands Tigers Amber 0 Bilton Ajax 5, West Haddon Dynamos 5 Roade Juniors 3

Under 15A: Kettering FC Eagles 10 Brixworth Juniors 0

Under 15B: Roade Juniors Lions 0 Rushden & Diamonds Red 4

Under 16A: Black Panthers 1 Northampton Spencer 0, Crick Colts 6 Kislingbury 3, Kingsthorpe Jets Hunters 0 Heyford Athletic 3, Long Buckby Stags 4 Irchester Romans 1, ON Chenecks 3 Woodford United 0

Under 16B: Bilton Ajax 1 Eastern Eagles 4, Grange Park Rangers Yellow 7 Long Buckby Bucks 1, Welland Valley Blue 1 Delapre Dragons 0

TUESDAY

EVO-STIK SOUTH LEAGUE

Premier: Bishop’s Stortford 0 Kettering 2, Hereford 2 Dunstable 0.

East: Hayes & Yeading 3 Cambridge City 1.

CHROMASPORT UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Knockout Cup: Long Buckby 1 Olney 3, Rothwell Corinthians 0 Leicester Nirvana 2.

Premier Division: Boston Town 2 Yaxley 2, Cogenhoe 1 Desborough 1, Eynesbury 2 Whitworth 0, Sileby Rangers 5 St Andrews 0, Peterborough Northern Star 2 Sleaford 1, Wellingborough Town 1 Holbeach 3, Wisbech 1 Deeping 0.

Division One: Potton 2 Irchester 1.

Reserve Division: Raunds 4 Bourne 1, Yaxley 3 Eynesbury 2

FIXTURES

FRIDAY

EMIRATES FA CUP

First round: Hyde v Milton Keynes Dons (7.55pm), Notts County v Bristol Rovers, Port Vale v Oxford United.

CHROMASPORT UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One: Raunds v Thrapston.

SATURDAY

EMIRATES FA CUP

First round: AFC Fylde v Kidderminster, AFC Wimbledon v Lincoln City, Blackburn v Barnet, Boreham Wood v Blackpool, Bradford v Chesterfield, Carlisle v Oldham, Cheltenham v Maidstone, Colchester v Oxford City, Crewe v Rotherham, Ebbsfleet v Doncaster, Forest Green v Macclesfield, Gainsborough v Slough, Gateshead v Chelmsford, Gillingham v Leyton Orient, Hereford v AFC Telford, Newport County v Walsall (5.15pm), Luton v Portsmouth, Morecambe v Hartlepool, Northampton v Scunthorpe, Peterborough v Tranmere, Plymouth v Grimsby, Rochdale v Bromley, Shaw Lane v Mansfield (12.30pm), Shrewsbury v Aldershot, Stevenage v Nantwich, Wigan v Crawley, Yeovil v Southend.

EVO-STIK SOUTH LEAGUE

Premier: Banbury v Tiverton, Dorchester v Biggleswade, Dunstable v Frome, Farnborough v Kettering, Gosport v St Neots, Hitchin v Weymouth, King’s Lynn v Chesham, Kings Langley v Basingstoke, Redditch v Merthyr, Stratford v Bishop’s Stortford.

East: AFC Rushden & Diamonds v Moneyfields, Arlesey v Chalfont St Peter, Ashford Town (Middx) v Bedford, Aylesbury v Thame, Aylesbury United v Uxbridge, Beaconsfield v Hanwell, Cambridge City v Fleet, Egham v Marlow, Hartley Wintney v Barton Rovers, Northwood v Kempston.

EVO-STIK LEAGUE

South: Alvechurch v Lincoln United, Bedworth v Cleethorpes, Corby v Belper, Leek v Frickley, Loughborough Dynamo v Romulus, Market Drayton v Chasetown, Newcastle Town v Gresley FC, Peterborough Sports v Basford, Spalding v Carlton, Stamford v Sheffield FC, Stocksbridge Park Steels v Kidsgrove.

CHROMASPORT UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Knockout Cup: Boston Town v Daventry Town.

Premier Division: Cogenhoe v Whitworth, Eynesbury v Kirby Muxloe, Harborough v Deeping, Leicester Nirvana v Holbeach, Newport Pagnell v Yaxley, Peterborough Northern Star v St Andrews, Rothwell Corinthians v ON Chenecks, Sileby Rangers v Sleaford, Wellingborough Town v Oadby, Wisbech v Desborough.

Division One: Buckingham v Bourne, Burton Park Wanderers v Bugbrooke, Irchester v Harrowby, Long Buckby v Lutterworth Town, Lutterworth Athletic v Olney, Melton v Huntingdon, Oakham v Blackstones, Stewarts & Lloyds v Rushden & Higham.

Reserve Division: Bourne v Eynesbury, Desborough v Newport Pagnell, ON Chenecks v Peterborough Northern Star, Potton v Cogenhoe, Whitworth v Harborough, Yaxley v Rothwell Corinthians.

NFA LOWER JUNIOR CUP

Second round: Corby Kingswood v Stewarts & Lloyds Res, Corby Pegasus Res v Corby White Hart Locos, Desborough & Rothwell United v Middleton Cheney, Eye United v Milton, FC FotoGold v AFC Woodford Wolves, FC Polonia v Corby Strip Mills, Finedon Volta v Higham Town, Glinton United v Bugbrooke Res, Harpole Res v Corby Siam, Higham Aztec v Irchester Res, Kettering Town U21 v West Haddon, Kislingbuy JLB v Wittering Harriers, Stanwick Rovers v Yelvertoft, Weedon v FC Peterborough, Wootton St George v Northampton Spartak.

TEAMWORK SPORTS & TROPHY CENTRE NORTHANTS COMBINATION

Premier Division: Brixworth v Kettering Nomads, Burton United v Harpole, Earls Barton v Roade, Heyford v Gretton, JK Blisworth v Corby Pegasus, Moulton v Spratton, Woodford United v Wollaston Victoria.

Division One: Bugbrooke A v Roade Res, Wellingborough Rising Sun v Weldon United.

Division Two: Daventry Cummins v Brixworth Res, Kettering Nomads Res v Bugbrooke B, Wollaston Victoria Res v Kettering Orchard Park.

Division Three: Burton Band v Heyford Res, Corby Ravens v Desborough & Rothwell United Res, Corby United v Woodford United Res, Irthlingborough Rangers v Earls Barton Res, Spratton Res v Finedon Volta Res, Weldon United Res v Delapre Dragons.

Division Four: Corby Siam Res v Corby Trades & Labour, Corby Strip Mills Res v Corby United Res, Higham Town Res v Great Doddington, Thrapston Venturas v Kettering Ise Lodge, West Haddon Res v Corby White Hart Locos Res, Wilby v Moulton Res.

sunday

EMIRATES FA CUP

(All matches kick-off at 2pm)

First round: Cambridge United v Sutton, Charlton v Truro, Coventry v Maidenhead, Dartford v Swindon, Exeter v Heybridge, Guiseley v Accrington, Leatherhead v Billericay, Solihull Moors v Wycombe, Woking v Bury.

EVO-STIK SOUTH LEAGUE

East: AFC Dunstable v Hayes & Yeading.

NORTHAMPTONSHIRE WOMENS & GIRLS LEAGUE

League Cup: Crick Colts v Blisworth, Deanshanger v Roade, Kettering FC v Peterborough Northern Star Res, Moulton v Peterborough United Res.

Ladies Division One: Rothwell v Earls Barton.

MONDAY

EMIRATES FA CUP

First round: Chorley v Fleetwood.

NORTHANTS SENIOR YOUTH LEAGUE

East Division: Corby Kingswood v Huntingdon, Corby Town v Rothwell Corinthians.

TUESDAY

CHECKATRADE TROPHY

(Selected fixtures)

Southern Group H: Cambridge United v Peterborough, Northampton v Southampton U21.

EVO-STIK SOUTH LEAGUE

Premier: Banbury v King’s Lynn.

NFA HILLIER SENIOR CUP

Quarter-finals: AFC Rushden & Diamonds v Wellingborough Town, Brackley v Peterborough Northern Star, Daventry Town v Kettering, Peterborough Sports v Cogenhoe.

CHROMASPORT UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Deeping v Boston Town, Desborough v Newport Pagnell, Harborough v Leicester Nirvana, Kirby Muxloe v Sileby Rangers, Oadby v Rothwell Corinthians, St Andrews v ON Chenecks.

Division One: Harrowby v Blackstones.

Reserve Knockout Cup: Olney v Whitworth.

Reserve Division: Irchester v Potton.

wednesday

CHROMASPORT UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Holbeach v Eynesbury, Sleaford v Wisbech.

Reserve Division: ON Chenecks v Newport Pagnell, Rothwell Corinthians v Harborough, Stewarts & Lloyds v Cogenhoe.

TABLES

NORTHANTS SATURDAY COMBINATION

Premier Division

P W D L GD Pt

James King Blisworth 6 6 0 0 25 18

Earls Barton United 5 5 0 0 11 15

Heyford Athletic 7 4 2 1 10 14

Roade 6 4 1 1 8 13

Harpole 6 4 1 1 7 13

Moulton 7 3 3 1 4 12

Kettering Nomads 7 3 2 2 4 11

Woodford United 7 3 1 3 2 10

Corby Pegasus 7 2 2 3 0 8

Gretton 5 2 1 2 -1 7

Burton United 7 2 0 5 -9 6

Wollaston Victoria 8 1 0 7 -23 3

Spratton 6 0 1 5 -10 1

Brixworth All Saints 8 0 0 8 -28 0

Division One

P W D L GD Pt

Wootton St George 7 7 0 0 25 21

Desborough & Rothwell 8 6 0 2 12 18

Rising Sun 6 5 0 1 14 15

Bugbrooke ‘A’ 8 3 2 3 -1 11

West Haddon Albion 4 3 0 1 3 9

Roade Reserves 6 2 1 3 2 7

Higham Aztec 7 2 1 4 -9 7

AFC Houghton Magna 6 2 0 4 1 6

Weedon 5 2 0 3 -14 6

Weldon United 5 1 2 2 0 5

Milton 5 1 1 3 -9 4

AFC Woodford Wolves 7 1 0 6 -21 3

Corby Kingswood 4 0 1 3 -3 1

Division Two

P W D L GD Pt

Higham Town 7 6 1 0 15 19

Northampton Spartak 8 5 3 0 15 18

FC FotoGold 8 5 1 2 19 16

Corby Pegasus Reserves 7 5 1 1 7 16

Corby Strip Mills 6 4 1 1 16 13

Wollaston Victoria Res 7 3 1 3 3 10

Finedon Volta 5 3 0 2 1 9

Bugbrooke ‘B’ 8 2 2 4 -8 8

Kislingbury JLB FC 7 2 1 4 -6 7

Corby White Hart Locos 6 1 3 2 -6 6

Daventry Cummins 6 1 2 3 -3 5

Nomads Reserves 6 1 1 4 -6 4

Brixworth Reserves 5 1 1 3 -8 4

Kettering Orchard Park 6 0 1 5 -15 1

Medbourne 6 0 1 5 -24 1

Division Three

P W D L GD Pt

Weldon United Reserves 7 5 1 1 24 16

Stanwick Rovers 7 5 1 1 8 16

Earls Barton Reserves 8 5 1 2 4 16

Burton Band 8 4 3 1 12 15

Desborough & R Res 7 5 0 2 9 15

Harpole Reserves 7 4 1 2 15 13

Corby United 7 4 1 2 0 13

Yelvertoft 7 3 2 2 1 11

Corby Ravens 8 3 1 4 -2 10

Woodford Utd Reserves 7 2 3 2 -2 9

FC Siam 8 2 3 3 -5 9

Spratton Reserves 7 2 0 5 -18 6

Irthlingborough Rangers 6 1 2 3 -2 5

Delapre Dragons 6 1 1 4 -14 4

Finedon Volta Reserves 6 0 2 4 -8 2

Heyford Ath Reserves 8 0 0 8 -22 0

Division Four

P W D L GD Pt

FC Siam Reserves 9 7 1 1 11 22

Moulton Reserves 7 6 1 0 18 19

Kettering Ise Lodge 8 5 2 1 18 17

Thrapston Venturas 8 5 2 1 11 17

Corby Ravens Reserves 7 4 2 1 14 14

Corby Rising Hope 8 4 1 3 -1 13

Corby Trades & Labour 8 4 0 4 -6 12

White Hart Locos Res 7 3 1 3 1 10

Corby United Reserves 7 2 3 2 2 9

Corby Strip Mills Res 7 1 1 5 -13 4

Great Doddington 9 1 1 7 -15 4

West Haddon Reserves 6 1 0 5 -12 3

Wilby 8 0 3 5 -16 3

Higham Town Reserves 7 0 2 5 -12 2

TOWN & DISTRICT LEAGUE

Premier Division

P W D L GD Pt

Blisworth A 6 5 1 0 30 16

Thorplands Club 81 First 5 4 1 0 24 13

Liberty Stars 6 4 1 1 20 13

Barratts NTFL 6 3 1 2 23 10

Thorplands Club 81 7 2 0 5 3 6

FC Phoenix 5 2 0 3 -20 6

Track Athletic 6 1 0 5 -37 3

Monks Park WMC 5 0 0 5 -43 0

NORTHANTS SUNDAY COMBINATION

Premier Division

P W D L F A GD Pt

Standens Barn 5 4 0 1 24 8 16 12

Sporting Sapphire FC 6 4 0 2 25 15 10 12

Golden Horse 4 3 1 0 20 4 16 10

Deers Leap United 4 3 1 0 15 7 8 10

St. Margarets 3 3 0 0 14 5 9 9

Thorplands Club 81 5 2 0 3 15 24 -9 6

MDS Gallery FC 5 1 0 4 13 21 -8 3

Billing United 3 0 0 3 4 13 -9 0

Dynamo 3 0 0 3 4 17 -13 0

Manfield Rangers 4 0 0 4 3 23 -20 0

Division One

P W D L F A GD Pt

AFC Barratts 4 3 1 0 17 3 14 10

AFC Becket 4 3 1 0 17 4 13 10

Royals 5 3 0 2 20 12 8 9

Royals Res 3 2 0 1 8 9 -1 6

Eastern Eagles FC 5 2 0 3 12 16 -4 6

Golden Horse Res 4 1 0 3 7 11 -4 3

Lumbertubs FC 3 1 0 2 8 15 -7 3

Upton Fields FC 4 0 0 4 4 23 -19 0

Division Two

P W D L F A GD Pt

FC Phoenix 5 5 0 0 22 3 19 15

Naseby FC 4 4 0 0 17 1 16 12

Foundry FC 4 3 0 1 17 6 11 9

Brafield United 4 2 0 2 19 14 5 6

Thorplands Club 81 Res 5 2 0 3 6 15 -9 6

Spencer Community 4 1 1 2 9 9 0 4

Rushden Welcome United 3 1 1 1 12 15 -3 4

The District 6 1 0 5 14 26 -12 3

Welland Valley FC 4 1 0 3 7 19 -12 3

Monks Park WMC 3 0 0 3 4 19 -15 0

Veterans League A

P W D L F A GD Pt

Bugbrooke 3 2 1 0 15 4 11 7

Itter Park Rangers Vets 4 2 1 1 11 8 3 7

Northampton FFA Vets 2 2 0 0 14 3 11 6

Whitworth Vets 2 1 0 1 16 5 11 3

Corby Eagles Vets 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 3

Harpole Vets 1 0 1 0 2 2 0 1

Ritzy Old Boys Vets 1 0 1 0 2 2 0 1

Brixworth All Saints Vets 1 0 0 1 0 5 -5 0

Corby Celtic FC Vets 3 0 0 3 2 13 -11 0

Welford Victoria FC Vets 2 0 0 2 1 24 -23 0

Veterans League B

P W D L F A GD Pt

Billing United Vets 4 4 0 0 16 2 14 12

Weedon FC Vets 4 3 1 0 25 2 23 10

Mawsley Vets 4 2 1 1 9 8 1 7

Kettering Town FC Vets 3 2 0 1 7 7 0 6

Irchester United Vets 3 1 1 1 12 5 7 4

Spencer Community Vets 4 1 1 2 9 17- 8 4

Kettering FC Vets 3 1 0 2 5 10 -5 3

Thorplands Club 81 Vets 4 0 0 4 3 18 -15 0

Old Grammarians Vets 3 0 0 3 3 20 -17 0

NENE SUNDAY LEAGUE

Premier Division

P W D L GD Pt

Queens Park FC 5 4 1 0 10 13

AFC Houghton Magna 5 4 0 1 12 12

Hartwell Forest 4 3 0 1 4 9

Norteles 5 3 0 2 3 9

Harpole Sunday 4 2 0 2 -1 6

AFC Trinity 5 1 0 4 -15 3

Abington FC 5 0 1 4 -5 1

Denton 3 0 0 3 -8 0

Championship

P W D L GD Pt

AFC Hackleton First 7 5 2 0 15 17

AFC Brampton 6 5 1 0 14 16

Spartak 6 3 1 2 9 10

Bat & Wickets Res 5 3 0 2 0 9

Sixfields Shires 5 3 0 2 -1 9

Bat & Wickets First 4 2 1 1 7 7

Road to Morocco 5 1 3 1 1 6

Wootton Field Wanderers 5 1 1 3 3 4

Grendon Sapphires 5 1 0 4 -19 3

AFC Pioneers 6 0 1 5 -13 1

Parklands Phoenix 4 0 0 4 -16 0

League One

P W D L GD Pt

Dallington Falcons 5 5 0 0 15 15

Oakley Diamonds 5 4 1 0 9 13

Northampton Sapphires 4 3 0 1 5 9

Kettering Ise Lodge 6 3 0 3 0 9

Nomads of Barratts 6 2 1 3 0 7

Albany 5 2 1 2 0 7

Pitsford Rangers 5 2 1 2 -2 7

Spring Park 4 2 0 2 -1 6

AFC Obelisk 5 0 0 5 -12 0

Sixfields Rangers 5 0 0 5 -14 0

League Two

P W D L GD Pt

Sixfields Rangers Res 8 5 2 1 12 17

Swan and Helmet 5 4 1 0 10 13

Mill Park 4 4 0 0 18 12

Mears Ashby Athletic 5 4 0 1 9 12

Hartwell Forest Res 6 3 0 3 0 9

Delapre Dragons 6 2 2 2 3 8

Oakley Diamonds Res 7 2 0 5 -15 6

West Haddon Albion 6 1 1 4 -9 4

AFC Hackleton Res 7 1 1 5 -21 4

Real Roochers 6 0 1 5 -7 1

JOHN HENRY YOUTH LEAGUE

U12 A League

P W D L Pt

Delapre Dragons Black 6 5 0 1 15

Santos Panthers Volt 6 5 0 1 15

Kislingbury 6 4 1 1 13

Harpole Youth 7 3 2 2 11

Ffa Gold 7 3 1 3 10

Glk United Blue 6 3 1 2 10

Irchester Romans 6 2 0 4 6

Welland Valley Blue 6 1 1 4 4

Drayton Grange Blades 5 1 0 4 3

Moulton Magpies White 5 0 0 5 0

U12 B League

P W D L Pt

Bilton Ajax Red 7 6 0 1 21

Kingsthorpe Jets Phantoms 6 5 0 1 15

On Chenecks White 6 5 0 1 15

Grange Park Rangers Blue 6 3 1 2 10

Grange Park Rangers Yellow 5 3 0 2 9

Santos Panthers Black 6 3 0 3 9

Glk United White 7 3 0 4 6

Ffa Red 6 1 1 4 4

Parklands Tigers Black 5 0 0 5 0

Thorplands Club 81 6 0 0 6 0

U13 A League

P W D L Pt

Grange Park Rangers Blue 6 6 0 0 18

Wootton St George Red 5 4 0 1 12

Falcons Blue 4 3 0 1 9

Grange Park Rangers Yellow 4 3 0 1 9

Bugbrooke St Michael 5 2 1 2 7

Daventry Town Vikings 5 2 1 2 7

Soccer Stars 5 2 0 3 6

Ffa Gold 4 1 1 2 4

Crick Colts 4 0 1 3 1

Kingsthorpe Jets Comets 2 0 0 2 0

Kislingbury 6 0 0 6 0

U13 C League

P W D L Pt

Heyford Athletic 6 5 0 1 15

Falcons Stripes 6 4 1 1 13

West Haddon Falcons 6 4 1 1 13

Byfield Tigers 6 3 0 3 9

Roade Juniors Lightning 6 2 2 2 8

Falcons Black 6 1 4 1 7

Moulton Magpies Black 6 1 2 3 5

Bilton Ajax 5 1 1 3 4

Northampton Ladies And Girls 5 1 1 3 4

Halse United 6 1 0 5 3

U14 A League

P W D L Pt

Vicarage Farm Youth 7 7 0 0 21

On Chenecks 7 6 0 1 18

Brixworth Juniors Panthers 7 5 0 2 15

Bugbrooke St Michael 7 5 0 2 15

Welland Valley Yellow 6 5 0 1 15

Kislingbury 7 2 1 4 7

Brixworth Juniors Pumas 5 2 0 3 6

Glk United 6 2 0 4 6

Wootton St George Red 7 2 0 5 6

Soccer Stars 7 1 1 5 4

Parklands Tigers Black 7 1 0 6 3

Weedon Juniors 5 0 0 5 0

U14 B League

P W D L Pt

Grange Park Rangers Blue 6 5 1 0 16

Kingsthorpe Jets Tomcats 5 4 1 0 13

Roade Juniors 6 4 1 1 13

Wootton St George White 5 4 0 1 12

Falcons Green 7 3 2 2 11

Kingsthorpe Jets Raptors 7 3 1 3 10

West Haddon Dynamos 7 3 1 3 10

Parklands Tigers Amber 6 3 0 3 9

Bilton Ajax 7 2 0 5 6

Flore Park Rovers 5 2 0 3 6

Kingsthorpe Jets Tridents 6 1 1 4 4

Billing United 5 0 0 5 0

Drayton Grange Blades 4 0 0 4 0

U15 A League

P W D L Pt

Bugbrooke St Michael Blue 6 6 0 0 18

Welland Valley Celts 6 6 0 0 18

Kettering Fc Eagles 6 5 0 1 15

Moulton Magpies 6 4 0 2 12

Grange Park Rangers Blue 6 3 0 3 9

Brixworth Juniors 6 2 0 4 6

Hackleton Harriers Blue 6 2 0 4 6

Kingsthorpe Jets Buccaneers 6 2 0 4 6

Heyford Athletic 6 0 0 6 0

Parklands Tigers Stripes 6 0 0 6 0

U15 B League

P W D L Pt

Daventry Town Saxons 4 4 0 0 12

Rushden & Diamonds Red 4 4 0 0 12

Em Academy Black 3 3 0 0 9

Roade Juniors Lions 4 2 0 2 6

Delapre Dragons 4 1 0 3 3

Falcons 4 1 0 3 3

West Haddon 4 1 0 3 3

Long Buckby 5 0 0 5 0

U16 A League

P W D L Pt

On Chenecks 5 5 0 0 15

Black Panthers 5 3 1 1 13

Long Buckby Stags 5 4 1 0 13

Woodford United 6 4 0 2 12

Northampton Spencer 6 3 0 3 9

Heyford Athletic 5 2 0 3 6

Crick Colts 4 1 0 3 3

Kislingbury 5 1 0 4 3

Irchester Romans 5 1 0 4 0

Kingsthorpe Jets Hunters 4 0 0 4 0

U16 B League

P W D L Pt

Delapre Dragons 6 5 0 1 15

Eastern Eagles 6 4 1 1 13

Welland Valley Blue 6 4 1 1 13

Wootton St George 6 4 1 1 13

Grange Park Rangers Yellow 6 3 1 2 10

Bilton Ajax 4 2 0 2 6

Colts Fc 5 1 1 3 4

Towcester Town Tigers 4 0 1 3 1

Drayton Grange 4 0 0 4 0

Long Buckby Bucks 5 0 0 5 0

U18 A League

P W D L Pt

Roade Juniors 5 3 2 0 11

Wellingborough Town 5 3 2 0 11

Burton Park Wanderers 6 3 1 2 10

Ise Lodge Hawks 6 3 0 3 9

Wootton St George 5 3 0 2 9

Harpole Youth 5 1 2 2 5

Crick Colts White 5 1 0 4 3

Falcons Stripes 5 0 1 4 1

U18 B League

P W D L Pt

Gregory Celtic Green 6 4 1 1 13

Welland Valley 6 3 1 2 10

Long Buckby Stags 3 3 0 0 9

Daventry Town Vikings 6 2 2 2 8

Towcester Town Foxes 5 2 1 2 7

Gregory Celtic White 5 2 0 3 6

Crick Colts Black 5 1 1 3 4

Delapre Dragons Diamonds 6 0 2 4 2

U18 C League

P W D L F A GD Pt

Falcons Black 6 6 0 0 41 6 35 18

Thorplands Club 81 6 5 0 1 24 13 11 15

Fc Aztec 6 3 0 3 22 18 4 9

Crick Colts Red 5 3 0 2 16 15 1 9

Brixworth Juniors 6 2 1 3 15 15 0 7

Parklands Tigers Black 5 1 1 3 10 28 -18 4

Long Buckby Bucks 6 1 0 5 11 23 -12 3

Kingsthorpe Jets Tornados 6 0 2 4 7 28 -21 2

NORTHANTS WOMEN’S & GIRLS LEAGUE

Under 12

P W D L GD Pt

Northampton Town 5 5 0 0 23 15

AFC Rushden & Diamonds 5 4 1 0 16 13

Crick Athletic Colts Girls 4 2 0 2 -3 6

Kingsthorpe Jets Destiny 4 1 2 1 -3 5

Welland Valley Girls 4 1 0 3 -1 3

Kettering FC Girls 3 1 0 2 -4 3

Deanshanger Colts Divas Girls 3 1 0 2 -5 3

Corby Town Girls FC 5 1 0 4 -7 3

FFA Escola Girls Golds 3 0 1 2 -16 1

Under 14 Division One

P W D L GD Pt

Rushden & Diamonds White 4 4 0 0 18 12

Yaxley Juniors Girls 4 2 1 1 11 7

Corby Town Girls FC 3 1 2 0 3 5

Crick Athletic Colts Girls 4 1 1 2 -4 4

Moulton Magpies Girls 4 0 2 2 -7 2

Earls Barton United Girls 3 0 0 3 -21 0

Under 14 Division Two

P W D L GD Pt

Rushden & Diamonds Blue 3 3 0 0 17 9

Oundle Town Girls 3 3 0 0 14 9

Towcester Town Vixons 4 3 0 1 7 9

Welland Valley Girls 4 2 2 0 6 8

FFA Escola Girls 3 1 1 1 5 4

Kettering FC Girls Girls 3 1 1 1 -3 4

Grange Park Rangers Yth 4 0 1 3 -11 1

Brixworth Juniors Girls 4 0 1 3 -24 1

OG’s Youth Girls 4 0 0 4 -11 0

Under 16

P W D L GD Pt

Rushden & Diamonds Stormz 4 3 1 0 17 10

OG’s Youth Girls 5 3 1 1 11 10

Welland Valley Girls 4 3 0 1 35 9

Corby Town Girls FC 5 3 0 2 18 9

O.N Chenecks Girls 4 2 0 2 -4 6

Kingsthorpe Jets Girls 5 1 0 4 -24 3

Spencer Community Trust Girls 1 0 0 1 -4 0

R & Diamonds Trailblazers 4 0 0 4 -49 0

Ladies

Division One

P W D L GD Pt

Blisworth Ladies 7 6 0 1 26 18

Moulton Ladies 7 6 0 1 13 18

P’Boro Northern Star Res 5 3 1 1 -4 10

Peterborough United Res 7 3 0 4 -4 9

Roade Ladies First 6 2 0 4 0 6

Kettering FC Ladies 6 2 0 4 -12 6

Earls Barton United Ladies 7 1 1 5 -9 4

Rothwell Ladies First 5 1 0 4 -10 3

Ladies Division Two

P W D L GD Pt

Deanshanger Athletic Ladies 5 5 0 0 28 15

Welland Valley Ladies 6 5 0 1 12 15

Woodford United 4 1 0 3 -3 3

Rothwell Ladies Res 4 1 0 3 -11 3

Crick Athletic Colts Ladies 4 0 0 4 -12 0

Spencer Community Trust 1 0 0 1 -14 0

