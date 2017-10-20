FOOTBALL SPECIAL: Results, fixtures, tables and pictures

Extensive round up of all the football results from the local leagues from the past week, plus the fixtures for the week ahead.
RESULTS
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 12
NORTHANTS SENIOR YOUTH LEAGUE
West Division: Bugbrooke 5 Rushden & Higham 1, Olney Colts 1 Potton 3, Wellingborough Town 4 Irchester 0.
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 14
SKY BET LEAGUE ONE
EMIRATES FA CUP
Fourth qualifying round (selected results): Brackley 3 Billericay 3, Nantwich 1 Kettering 1.
EVO-STIK SOUTH LEAGUE
Premier: Bishop’s Stortford 2 Basingstoke 0, Dorchester 1 Chesham 1, Farnborough 4 Hitchin 1, King’s Lynn 3 Kings Langley 2, Merthyr 5 Gosport 0, Redditch 4 St Ives 0, Royston 3 Frome 0, St Neots 1 Weymouth 2, Stratford 5 Dunstable 1.
East: AFC Rushden & Diamonds 0 Egham 0, Ashford Town (Middx) 4 Hayes & Yeading 0, Aylesbury United 1 Arlesey 0, Beaconsfield 2 Kempston4, Bedford 0 Northwood 0, Cambridge City 4 Thame 2, Hanwell 2 Fleet 0, Hartley Wintney 1 Chalfont St Peter 1, Marlow 2 Barton Rovers 2, Moneyfields 5 Aylesbury 2, Uxbridge 0 AFC Dunstable 1.
EVO-STIK LEAGUE
South: Alvechurch 2 Chasetown 1, Bedworth 3 Kidsgrove 2, Corby 2 Carlton 1, Leek 0 Basford 1, Loughborough Dynamo 2 Frickley 2, Market Drayton 1 Belper 1, Newcastle Town 1 Cleethorpes 0, Peterborough Sports 5 Romulus 1, Spalding 3 Sheffield FC 0, Stamford 3 Lincoln United 0, Stocksbridge Park Steels 1 Gresley FC 1.
CHROMASPORT UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE
Premier Division: Boston Town 5Sileby Rangers 0, Daventry Town 3 Sleaford 2, Deeping 3 Newport Pagnell 2, Eynesbury 0 Leicester Nirvana 1, Kirby Muxloe 3 Whitworth 1, Oadby 0 Desborough 5, Rothwell Corinthians 2 Holbeach 0, St Andrews 3 Cogenhoe 1, Wellingborough Town 1 Peterborough Northern Star 4, Wisbech 4 ON Chenecks 3, Yaxley 1 Harborough 2.
Division One: Bourne 1 Thrapston 1, Bugbrooke 2 Melton 1, Burton Park Wanderers 2 Rushden & Higham 5, Harrowby 4 Irchester 1, Long Buckby 0 Pinchbeck 1, Olney 2 Lutterworth Town 1, Potton 1 Lutterworth Athletic 0, Raunds 2 Blackstones 1, Stewarts & Lloyds 0 Huntingdon 1.
Reserve Knockout Cup: Desborough 0 Yaxley 1.
Reserve Division: Cogenhoe 4 Bourne 1, Harborough 2 Olney 2, Irchester 0 Oadby 3, ON Chenecks 2 Eynesbury 2, Peterborough Northern Star 5 Rothwell Corinthians 1, Whitworth 0 Potton 0.
TEAMWORK SPORTS & TROPHY CENTRE NORTHANTS COMBINATION
Premier Division Cup: Brixworth 3 Roade 3 (Roade won 5-4 on pens), Gretton 1 Spratton 7, Harpole 2 Earls Barton 2 (Harpole won 2-1 on pens), Heyford 2 Moulton 2 (Moulton won 6-5 on pens), Kettering Nomads 2 Burton United 1, Woodford United 0 Corby Pegasus 1.
Division Three Cup: Delapre Dragons 2 Spratton Res 1, Earls Barton Res 6 Heyford Res 0, Finedon Volta Res 2 Woodford United Res 2 (Woodford won 5-4 on pens), Weldon United Res 2 Corby Ravens 1.
Premier Division: JK Blisworth 5 Wollaston Victoria 0.
Division One: AFC Houghton Magna 1 Weldon United 6, Bugbrooke A 1 Milton 1, Roade Res 0 Corby Kingswood 0, West Haddon 1 Wellingborough Rising Sun 2, Wootton St George 2 Desborough & Rothwell United 1.
Division Two: Corby Pegasus Res 1 Kettering Nomads Res 5, Corby Strip Mills 2 Northampton Spartak 2, FC FotoGold 7 Brixworth Res 1, Higham Town 3 Corby White Hart Locos 0, Kettering Orchard Park 2 Daventry Cummins 2, Medbourne 1 Kislingbury JLB 1, Wollaston Victoria Res 4 Bugbrooke B 1.
Division Three: Corby Siam 1 Harpole Res 3.
Division Four: Corby Ravens Res 2 Wilby 2, Corby Rising Hope 4 West Haddon Res 2, Corby Trades & Labour 5 Kettering Ise Lodge 3, Corby White Hart Locos Res 3 Great Doddington 3, Moulton Res 6 Corby Siam Res1, Thrapston Venturas 4 Corby Strip Mills Res 1.
NORTHAMPTON TOWN & DISTRICT LEAGUE
Premier Division: Liberty Stars P Thorplands Club P, Thorplands Club 81 Saturday 2 FC Phoenix 6, Track Athletic 4 Barratts NTFL 25, Monks Park WMC 0 Blisworth Youth Blisworth A 15
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 15
NORTHANTS SUNDAY COMBINATION
NFA Sunday Cup: Deers Leap United 4 Rushden Sargents 5, Dynamo 2 Kettering Welland Valley Panthers 3, Halse United 0 Standens Barn 6, MDS Gallery FC 5 Billing United 0, St Margarets 4 Kettering Rising Sun 0
Division One: AFC Barratts 2 AFC Becket 2, Golden Horse Res 2 Eastern Eagles FC 4
Division Two: Brafield United 1 Foundry FC 4, FC Phoenix 2 The District 0, Spencer Community Trust FC 1 Welland Valley FC 2, Throplands Club 81 Res 1 NAseby FC 3
Veterans League A: Corby Celtic FC Vets 0 Peterborough Itter Park Rangers Vets 2, Harpole Vets 2 Bugbrooke St Michael Vets 2, Welford Victoria FC Vets 1 Northampton FFA Vets 10
NTFA MDH Teamwear Cup: Bat & Wickets 5 Lumbertubs FC 3, Sparktak FC 4 Royals Res 3
NENE SUNDAY LEAGUE
The FA National Sunday Cup: Harpole Sunday 1 FC Bengals 2
NFA Sunday Cup: Halse United 0 Standens Barn 6, JC United 4 AFC Trinity 0, Kettering Stirrup Cup 1 Norteles 6, Abington FC 0 Hartwell Forest 6, Queens Park FC 6 Peterborough Parkway 0,
NTFA MDH Teamwear Trophy: Moulton Spartak Sunday 4 Royal Res 3, Sixfields Shires 0 AFC Pioneers 0 (Pen 5-4)
NFA Sunday Vase: AFC Obelisk Sunday 2 Peterborough Dreams 7
Championship: Grendon Sapphires 1 AFC Hackleton 3, Wootton Field Wanderers 3 Bat & Wickets Res 5
League One: Kettering Ise Lodge Sunday 4 Sixfields Rangers 2, Nomads of Barratts 0 Dallington Falcons 1, Oakley Diamonds 3 Pitsford Rangers 3, Sapphires 2 Northampton Albany 1
League Two: AFC Hackleton Res 4 Real Roochers 2, Hartwell Forest Res 1 Mears Ashby Athletic 4, Delapre Dragons Diamonds 2 West Haddon Albion 3, Mill Park 9 Oakley Diamonds Res 3, Sixfields Rangers Res 2 Swan and Helmet 3
League Cup: Denton Sunday 4 Road to Morocco 2, Spring Park 0 AFC Houghton Magna 2
NORTHAMPTONSHIRE WOMENS & GIRLS LEAGUE
Ladies Division One: Earls Barton 1 Moulton 4
Under 14 Girls Invitation Cup: AFC Rushden & Diamonds Blue 1 Earls Barton United 4, Brixworth Juniors 0 AFC Rushden & Diamonds White 20, Crick Athletic Colts 7 Welland Valley 1, FFA Escola 0 Corby Town Girls FC 11, OG’s Youth 2 Moulton Magpies 10, Oundle Town 3 Grange Park Rangers Youth 0
MONDAY, OCTOBER 16
EVO-STIK SOUTH LEAGUE
Premier: Hitchin 1 Redditch 0.
NORTHANTS SENIOR YOUTH LEAGUE
East Division: Corby Kingswood 1 Rothwell Corinthians 3, Huntingdon 1 Kettering Town 5.
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 16
EMIRATES FA CUP
Fourth qualifying round replays (selected results): Billericay 2 Brackley 1, Kettering 0 Nantwich 1.
EVO-STIK SOUTH LEAGUE
Premier: Chesham 2 St Neots 2, Dunstable 0 King’s Lynn 4, Gosport 0 Banbury 4, Hereford 0 Farnborough 1, Kings Langley 2 Dorchester 2, Slough 2 Tiverton 0, St Ives 0 Bishop’s Stortford 1, Weymouth 3 Merthyr 2.
East: Bedford 1 Hartley Wintney 1, Egham 2 Aylesbury United 0, Hanwell 2 Cambridge City 2, Marlow 2 AFC Rushden & Diamonds 4.
CHROMASPORT UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE
Knockout Cup: Raunds 0 Harrowby 1, Wellingborough Town 0 Desborough 1, Yaxley 4 Harborough 1.
Premier Division: Rothwell Corinthians 2 Cogenhoe 4.
Reserve Knockout Cup: Irchester 2 Potton 4, Peterborough Northern Star 4 Oadby 3 (aet).
FIXTURES
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 20
EVO-STIK SOUTH LEAGUE
East: AFC Dunstable v Beaconsfield.
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21
SKY BET LEAGUE ONE
AFC Wimbledon v Plymouth, Blackburn v Portsmouth, Blackpool v Wigan, Bradford v Charlton, Doncaster v Walsall, Gillingham v Northampton, Milton Keynes Dons v Oldham, Oxford United v Rotherham, Rochdale v Bristol Rovers, Scunthorpe v Peterborough, Shrewsbury v Fleetwood, Southend v Bury.
VANARAMA NATIONAL LEAGUE NORTH
Brackley Town v Blyth Spartans
EVO-STIK SOUTH LEAGUE
Premier: Bishop’s Stortford v Tiverton, Chesham v Biggleswade, Dorchester v Banbury, Dunstable v Redditch, Farnborough v St Neots, Frome v Basingstoke, Gosport v King’s Lynn, Hereford v Kings Langley, Hitchin v Merthyr, Kettering v Slough, St Ives v Weymouth, Stratford v Royston.
East: Arlesey v Moneyfields, Aylesbury v Hartley Wintney, Barton Rovers v Bedford, Chalfont St Peter v Cambridge City, Egham v Uxbridge, Fleet v Marlow, Hayes & Yeading v AFC Rushden & Diamonds, Kempston v Hanwell, Northwood v Aylesbury United, Thame v Ashford Town (Middx).
EVO-STIK LEAGUE
South: Basford v Bedworth, Belper v Alvechurch, Carlton v Market Drayton, Chasetown v Newcastle Town, Cleethorpes v Stocksbridge Park Steels, Frickley v Stamford, Gresley FC v Peterborough Sports, Kidsgrove v Loughborough Dynamo, Lincoln United v Leek, Romulus v Spalding, Sheffield FC v Corby.
FA VASE
First round (selected fixtures): AFC Wulfrunians v Leicester Nirvana, Biggleswade United v Yaxley, Blaby & Whetstone v ON Chenecks, FC Bolsover v Deeping, FC Romania v Eynesbury, Holbeach v South Normanton, London Colney v Cogenhoe, Lutterworth Town v Coventry United, Peterborough Northern Star v Baldock, Rugby v Harrowby, Rushden & Higham v Highgate, Wellington v Desborough, Wisbech v Felixstowe & Walton.
CHROMASPORT UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE
Knockout Cup: Whitworth v Boston Town.
Premier Division: Harborough v Daventry Town, Kirby Muxloe v Newport Pagnell, Rothwell Corinthians v Wellingborough Town, Sileby Rangers v Oadby, Sleaford v St Andrews.
Division One: Bourne v Oakham, Buckingham v Blackstones, Huntingdon v Olney, Melton v Potton, Pinchbeck v Lutterworth Athletic.
Reserve Division: Bugbrooke v Rothwell Corinthians, Newport Pagnell v Whitworth, Oadby v Stewarts & Lloyds, Olney v Harborough, Potton v Raunds.
NFA JUNIOR CUP
Second round: Burton United v Brixworth, Charlton & District v Brackley Sports, Desborough Res v Harpole, Earls Barton v Corby Pegasus, Irchester v Cogenhoe Res, Long Buckby v Deanshanger, Moulton v Peterborough Northern Star Res, ON Chenecks Res v Thrapston, Potterspury v Heyford, Raunds v Bugbrooke, Roade v Netherton, Spratton v Peterborough Sports Res, Towcester v Silverstone, Stewarts & Lloyds v Burton Park Wanderers.
TEAMWORK SPORTS & TROPHY CENTRE NORTHANTS COMBINATION
Division Two Cup: Brixworth Res v Bugbrooke B, FC FotoGold v Daventry Cummins, Finedon Volta v Corby White Hart Locos Res, Higham Town v Kettering Orchard Park, Medbourne v Kettering Nomads Res, Northampton Spartak v Kislingbury JLB, Wollaston Victoria Res v Corby Pegasus Res.
Premier Division: Gretton v JK Blisworth, Woodford United v Kettering Nomads.
Division One: AFC Woodford Wolves v Roade Res, Corby Kingswood v AFC Houghton Magna, Desborough & Rothwell United v Bugbrooke A, Weedon v West Haddon, Weldon United v Higham Aztec, Wellingborough Rising Sun v Milton.
Division Three: Burton Band v Desborough & Rothwell United Res, Corby Ravens v Delapre Dragons, Corby Siam v Earls Barton Res, Corby United v Spratton Res, Harpole Res v Weldon United Res, Heyford Res v Stanwick Rovers.
Division Four: Corby Strip Mills Res v Corby Ravens Res, Corby Trades & Labour v Higham Town Res, Corby White Hart Locos Res v Corby Siam Res, Great Doddington v Corby Rising Hope, Kettering Ise Lodge v Wilby, Thrapston Venturas v Moulton Res, West Haddon Res v Corby United Res.
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 22
NORTHAMPTONSHIRE WOMENS & GIRLS LEAGUE
Ladies Division One: Moulton v Kettering FC, Peterborough Northern Star Res v Blisworth, Peterborough United Res v Earls Barton, Rothwell v Roade.
Ladies Division Two: Crick Colts v Rothwell Res, Woodford United v Welland Valley.
MONDAY, OCTOBER 23
EVO-STIK SOUTH LEAGUE
East: Beaconsfield v Aylesbury, Cambridge City v Arlesey.
NORTHANTS SENIOR YOUTH LEAGUE
East Division: Corby Town v Huntingdon, Stewarts & Lloyds v Rothwell Corinthians.
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 24
SKY BET LEAGUE ONE
Oldham v Bury.
EVO-STIK SOUTH LEAGUE
Premier: Banbury v Chesham, Basingstoke v Dorchester, Biggleswade v St Ives, King’s Lynn v Bishop’s Stortford, Kings Langley v Dunstable, Merthyr v Stratford, Redditch v Kettering, Royston v Farnborough, Slough v Gosport, St Neots v Hitchin, Tiverton v Hereford, Weymouth v Frome.
East: AFC Rushden & Diamonds v Barton Rovers, Ashford Town (Middx) v Fleet, Bedford v Kempston, Hanwell v Northwood, Hartley Wintney v Hayes & Yeading, Marlow v Thame, Moneyfields v Egham, Uxbridge v Chalfont St Peter.
EVO-STIK LEAGUE
South: Peterborough Sports v Alvechurch.
CHROMASPORT UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE
Knockout Cup: Rothwell Corinthians v Leicester Nirvana.
Premier Division: Newport Pagnell v Daventry Town, Wellingborough Town v ON Chenecks.
Division One: Irchester v Stewarts & Lloyds, Long Buckby v Burton Park Wanderers, Potton v Raunds.
Reserve Division: Cogenhoe v Olney, Whitworth v Peterborough Northern Star.
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 25
EVO-STIK SOUTH LEAGUE
East: Aylesbury United v AFC Dunstable.
CHROMASPORT UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE
Knockout Cup: Blackstones v Peterborough Northern Star.
Division One: Buckingham v Rushden & Higham.
Reserve Division: Desborough v Irchester, ON Chenecks v Bugbrooke.
TABLES
NATIONAL LEAGUE NORTH
P W D L F A +/- Pts
Harrogate Town 13 10 2 1 37 13 +24 32
Salford City 13 9 2 2 22 10 +12 29
Blyth Spartans 14 9 0 5 37 25 +12 27
Spennymoor Town 14 7 3 4 28 20 +8 24
Brackley Town 13 6 5 2 20 10 +10 23
York City 14 6 4 4 23 17 +6 22
Chorley 13 6 3 4 16 13 +3 21
Tamworth 13 6 2 5 20 19 +1 20
Curzon Ashton 15 5 5 5 20 25 -5 20
Bradford (Park Avenue) 13 5 4 4 17 16 +1 19
Stockport County 14 5 3 6 25 20 +5 18
Darlington 15 4 6 5 19 18 +1 18
Kidderminster Harriers 13 5 3 5 19 19 0 18
AFC Telford United 13 6 0 7 19 24 -5 18
Alfreton Town 13 5 2 6 21 20 +1 17
Southport 13 5 2 6 17 25 -8 17
Nuneaton Town 14 4 3 7 20 26 -6 15
Leamington 14 4 3 7 17 26 -9 15
Boston United 13 3 3 7 16 25 -9 12
FC United of Manchester 13 3 2 8 19 27 -8 11
Gainsborough Trinity 13 3 2 8 18 27 -9 11
North Ferriby United 13 1 3 9 7 32 -25 6
EVO-STIK SOUTH PREMIER
P W D L F A +/- Pts
King’s Lynn Town 13 10 1 2 29 11 +18 31
Slough Town 12 10 0 2 38 14 +24 30
Kettering Town 11 9 1 1 30 10 +20 28
Weymouth 13 9 1 3 32 18 +14 28
Hereford 12 8 2 2 27 11 +16 26
Redditch United 13 8 1 4 26 13 +13 25
Merthyr Town 14 6 4 4 30 22 +8 22
Tiverton Town 13 7 1 5 18 16 +2 22
Banbury United 12 7 0 5 31 20 +11 21
Biggleswade Town 12 6 2 4 15 13 +2 20
Royston Town 12 6 1 5 18 17 +1 19
Farnborough 14 6 1 7 22 26 -4 19
Basingstoke Town 13 6 0 7 30 20 +10 18
Bishop’s Stortford 13 5 3 5 21 14 +7 18
Hitchin Town 14 5 3 6 18 23 -5 18
St Neots Town 14 4 5 5 24 23 +1 17
Chesham United 13 4 4 5 18 22 -4 16
Frome Town 11 4 2 5 18 22 -4 14
Stratford Town 11 3 4 4 17 22 -5 13
Dorchester Town 13 3 3 7 18 35 -17 12
Kings Langley 12 1 4 7 19 28 -9 7
St Ives Town 14 1 2 11 16 32 -16 5
Dunstable Town 13 1 2 10 7 48 -41 5
Gosport Borough 14 0 1 13 9 51 -42 1
EVO-STIK LEAGUE FIRST DIVISION SOUTH
P W D L F A +/- Pts
Basford United 12 9 3 0 24 11 +13 30
Cleethorpes Town 12 8 3 1 30 11 +19 27
Stocksbridge Park 13 6 3 4 33 18 +15 21
Frickley Athletic 13 6 2 5 30 22 +8 20
Stamford 13 5 5 3 19 11 +8 20
Alvechurch 11 6 2 3 24 18 +6 20
Newcastle Town 13 6 2 5 20 17 +3 20
Bedworth United 13 6 2 5 21 19 +2 20
Corby Town 14 6 2 6 25 24 +1 20
Spalding United 13 6 2 5 16 18 -2 20
Loughborough Dynamo 13 5 4 4 22 26 -4 19
Leek Town 13 5 3 5 17 13 +4 18
Peterborough Sports 13 4 4 5 23 27 -4 16
Belper Town 12 4 4 4 16 20 -4 16
Lincoln United 12 4 3 5 20 25 -5 15
Chasetown 12 4 3 5 16 23 -7 15
Carlton Town 12 4 2 6 17 14 +3 14
Market Drayton Town 13 3 5 5 15 16 -1 14
Kidsgrove Athletic 12 4 2 6 19 22 -3 14
Sheffield 14 2 5 7 21 33 -12 11
Gresley 14 1 5 8 15 30 -15 8
Romulus 13 2 2 9 15 40 -25 8
EVO-STIK SOUTH EAST
P W D L F A +/- Pts
Moneyfields 10 7 3 0 26 11 +15 24
Hartley Wintney 10 7 2 1 22 10 +12 23
AFC Dunstable 11 6 2 3 18 9 +9 20
Ashford Town (Middx) 8 6 1 1 26 11 +15 19
Rushden & Diamonds 10 5 4 1 23 8 +15 19
Cambridge City 9 6 1 2 22 11 +11 19
Kempston Rovers 9 6 1 2 19 10 +9 19
Beaconsfield Town 10 6 1 3 20 12 +8 19
Egham Town 10 6 1 3 15 15 0 19
Marlow 10 4 1 5 17 18 -1 13
Chalfont St Peter 10 3 3 4 9 13 -4 12
Thame United 10 4 0 6 17 25 -8 12
Uxbridge 10 4 0 6 12 22 -10 12
Hayes & Yeading United 9 3 2 4 16 17 -1 11
Bedford Town 10 3 2 5 14 17 -3 11
Barton Rovers 11 2 4 5 11 16 -5 10
Aylesbury United 9 3 1 5 8 17 -9 10
Northwood 10 2 2 6 9 17 -8 8
Hanwell Town 10 2 2 6 7 16 -9 8
Aylesbury 10 2 1 7 12 21 -9 7
Arlesey Town 10 1 2 7 9 20 -11 5
Fleet Town 10 1 2 7 10 26 -16 5
UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE
Premier Division
P W D L GD Pts
Leicester Nirvana 14 12 2 0 34 38
Newport Pagnell Town 12 10 1 1 22 31
Daventry Town 14 9 2 3 14 29
Desborough Town 14 9 2 3 14 29
Deeping Rangers 12 9 1 2 23 28
Rothwell Corinthians 15 8 3 4 10 27
Eynesbury Rovers 13 8 2 3 15 26
Holbeach United 11 8 1 2 17 25
Yaxley 13 7 3 3 24 24
Wisbech Town 13 7 2 4 14 23
Harborough Town 13 6 3 4 3 21
Kirby Muxloe 13 6 0 7 -5 18
Northern Star 14 3 7 4 -12 16
Boston Town 9 3 2 4 4 11
Cogenhoe United 12 3 2 7 -6 11
Whitworth 13 3 2 8 -9 11
Wellingborough Town 12 3 1 8 -12 10
Sileby Rangers 14 3 1 10 -31 10
St Andrews 14 2 3 9 -29 9
Oadby Town 11 0 2 9 -19 2
ON Chenecks 13 0 2 11 -32 2
Sleaford Town 15 0 2 13 -39 2
Division One
P W D L GD Pts
Raunds Town 13 9 1 3 17 28
Pinchbeck United 12 7 3 2 16 24
Rushden and Higham United 13 7 3 3 12 24
Olney Town 14 7 3 4 8 24
Blackstones 12 7 2 3 17 23
Lutterworth Athletic 12 7 2 3 9 23
Buckingham Town 9 7 1 1 7 22
Lutterworth Town 12 5 3 4 14 18
Huntingdon Town 11 5 2 4 3 17
Thrapston Town 13 5 2 6 1 17
Harrowby United 10 5 1 4 16 16
Potton United 7 4 3 0 10 15
Bourne Town 11 4 3 4 -1 15
Melton Town 12 4 2 6 -1 14
Burton Park Wanderers 13 4 1 8 -34 13
Irchester United 10 4 0 6 -1 12
Bugbrooke St Michaels 12 4 0 8 -9 12
Long Buckby AFC 14 4 0 10 -11 12
Oakham United 11 2 0 9 -26 6
Stewarts & Lloyds AFC 13 0 0 13 -47 0
Reserve Division
P W D L GD Pts
ON Chenecks Reserves 13 9 2 2 20 29
Desborough Town Reserves 12 9 0 3 18 27
Newport Pagnell Town 11 8 1 2 27 25
Bugbrooke St Michaels 11 8 0 3 15 24
Northern Star Reserves 14 7 3 4 6 24
Oadby Town Reserves 14 6 4 4 8 22
Cogenhoe United Reserves 13 5 5 3 7 20
Yaxley Reserves 11 5 4 2 12 19
Raunds Town Reserves 12 5 4 3 8 19
Olney Town Reserves 11 5 2 4 4 17
Eynesbury Rovers Reserves 13 5 2 6 -6 17
Potton United Reserves 11 4 3 4 0 15
Harborough Town Reserves 14 4 3 7 -8 15
Whitworth Reserves 12 4 2 6 -2 14
Rothwell Corinthians 14 3 3 8 -13 12
Irchester United Reserves 13 3 1 9 -10 10
Bourne Town Reserves 14 2 1 11 -36 7
Stewarts & Lloyds AFC 13 1 0 12 -50 3
NORTHANTS SUNDAY COMBINATION
Premier Division
P W D L F A GD Pt
Standens Barn 4 4 0 0 22 5 17 12
Golden Horse 4 3 1 0 20 4 16 10
Sporting Sapphire FC 4 3 0 1 16 6 10 9
Deers Leap United 3 2 1 0 12 7 5 7
St. Margarets 2 2 0 0 11 3 8 6
Thorplands Club 81 3 1 0 2 6 14 -8 3
Billing United 2 0 0 2 3 10 -7 0
Manfield Rangers 3 0 0 3 3 14 -11 0
Dynamo 3 0 0 3 4 17 -13 0
MDS Gallery FC 4 0 0 4 4 21 -17 0
Division One
P W D L F A GD Pt
AFC Becket 4 3 1 0 17 4 13 10
AFC Barratts 3 2 1 0 14 3 11 7
Royals 3 2 0 1 14 8 6 6
Eastern Eagles FC 4 2 0 2 11 12 -1 6
Golden Horse Res 3 1 0 2 7 8 -1 3
Royals Res 2 1 0 1 5 7 -2 3
Lumbertubs FC 3 1 0 2 8 15 -7 3
Upton Fields FC 4 0 0 4 4 23 -19 0
Division Two
P W D L F A GD Pt
Naseby FC 4 4 0 0 17 1 16 12
FC Phoenix 4 4 0 0 17 2 15 12
Foundry FC 4 3 0 1 17 6 11 9
Brafield United 4 2 0 2 19 14 5 6
Rushden Welcome United 3 1 1 1 12 15 -3 4
Welland Valley FC 3 1 0 2 6 14 -8 3
The District 5 1 0 4 13 23 -10 3
Thorplands Club 81 Res 4 1 0 3 3 13 -10 3
Spencer Community Trust 3 0 1 2 6 8 -2 1
Monks Park WMC 2 0 0 2 2 16 -14 0
Veterans League A
P W D L F A GD Pt
Bugbrooke 3 2 1 0 15 4 11 7
Itter Park Rangers Vets 4 2 1 1 11 8 3 7
Northampton FFA Vets 2 2 0 0 14 3 11 6
Whitworth Vets 2 1 0 1 16 5 11 3
Corby Eagles Vets 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 3
Harpole Vets 1 0 1 0 2 2 0 1
Ritzy Old Boys Vets 1 0 1 0 2 2 0 1
Brixworth All Saints Vets 1 0 0 1 0 5 -5 0
Corby Celtic FC Vets 3 0 0 3 2 13 -11 0
Welford Victoria FC Vets 2 0 0 2 1 24 -23 0
NENE SUNDAY LEAGUE
Premier Division
P W D L GD Pt
Queens Park FC 4 4 0 0 10 12
AFC Houghton Magna 4 3 0 1 7 9
Hartwell Forest 4 3 0 1 4 9
Norteles 4 2 0 2 0 6
Harpole Sunday 4 2 0 2 -1 6
AFC Trinity 4 2 0 2 -3 6
Abington FC 5 1 0 4 -1 3
Denton 4 1 0 3 -3 3
Halse United 3 0 0 3 -13 0
Championship
P W D L GD Pt
AFC Hackleton First 5 3 2 0 7 11
Spartak 4 3 1 0 15 10
AFC Brampton 4 3 1 0 9 10
Road to Morocco 4 1 3 0 2 6
Sixfields Shires 4 2 0 2 -2 6
Bat & Wickets Res 4 2 0 2 -4 6
Wootton Field Wanderers 5 1 1 3 3 4
Bat & Wickets First 3 1 1 1 -1 4
Grendon Sapphires 4 1 0 3 -11 3
AFC Pioneers 4 0 1 3 -6 1
Parklands Phoenix 3 0 0 3 -12 0
League One
P W D L GD Pt
Dallington Falcons 5 5 0 0 15 15
Oakley Diamonds 5 4 1 0 9 13
Northampton Sapphires 4 3 0 1 5 9
Kettering Ise Lodge 6 3 0 3 0 9
Pitsford Rangers 5 2 1 2 -2 7
Nomads of Barratts 5 2 0 3 0 6
Albany 4 2 0 2 0 6
Spring Park 4 2 0 2 -1 6
AFC Obelisk 5 0 0 5 -12 0
Sixfields Rangers 5 0 0 5 -14 0
League Two
P W D L GD Pt
Sixfields Rangers Res 7 4 2 1 11 14
Swan and Helmet 5 4 1 0 10 13
Mill Park 4 4 0 0 18 12
Mears Ashby Athletic 5 4 0 1 9 12
Hartwell Forest Res 5 2 0 3 -1 6
Delapre Dragons 5 1 2 2 -1 5
West Haddon Albion 4 1 1 2 -4 4
AFC Hackleton Res 6 1 1 4 -18 4
Oakley Diamonds Res 6 1 0 5 -18 3
Real Roochers 5 0 1 4 -6 1
JOHN HENRY YOUTH LEAGUE
U12 A League
P W D L Pt
Delapre Dragons Black 6 5 0 1 15
Santos Panthers Volt 6 5 0 1 15
Kislingbury 6 4 1 1 13
Harpole Youth 7 3 2 2 11
Ffa Gold 7 3 1 3 10
Glk United Blue 6 3 1 2 10
Irchester Romans 6 2 0 4 6
Welland Valley Blue 6 1 1 4 4
Drayton Grange Blades 5 1 0 4 3
Moulton Magpies White 5 0 0 5 0
U12 B League
P W D L Pt
Bilton Ajax Red 6 5 0 1 18
Kingsthorpe Jets Phantoms 6 5 0 1 15
On Chenecks White 6 5 0 1 15
Grange Park Rangers Blue 5 3 1 1 10
Grange Park Rangers Yellow 5 3 0 2 9
Glk United White 7 3 0 4 6
Santos Panthers Black 5 2 0 3 6
Ffa Red 6 1 1 4 4
Parklands Tigers Black 5 0 0 5 0
Thorplands Club 81 5 0 0 5 0
U12 C League
P W D L Pt
Bilton Ajax White 6 5 1 0 16
Parklands Tigers Amber 6 4 2 0 14
Bugbrooke St Michael 6 4 1 1 13
Brixworth Juniors 7 3 2 2 11
Welland Valley Yellow 5 3 0 2 9
Daventry Town Saxons 6 2 1 3 7
Delapre Dragons Yellow 5 2 1 2 7
West Haddon 5 1 0 4 3
Wootton St George Red 6 1 0 5 3
Abbey Wanderers Red 6 0 0 6 0
Under 12D
P W D L F A GD Pt
Glk United Red 7 7 0 0 53 5 48 21
Daventry Town Vikings 6 5 0 1 43 13 30 15
Hackleton Harriers 6 4 0 2 41 16 25 12
Crick Colts 5 3 1 1 12 12 0 10
Roade Juniors 6 2 2 2 22 18 4 8
Long Buckby 5 2 1 2 21 16 5 7
Bilton Ajax Juniors 6 2 1 3 22 22 0 7
Moulton Magpies Black 6 1 1 4 13 20 -7 4
Welford Victoria 6 1 0 5 6 58 -52 3
Cogenhoe Panthers Lions 7 0 0 7 5 58 -53 0
U13 A League
P W D L Pt
Grange Park Rangers Blue 6 6 0 0 18
Wootton St George Red 5 4 0 1 12
Falcons Blue 4 3 0 1 9
Grange Park Rangers Yellow 4 3 0 1 9
Bugbrooke St Michael 5 2 1 2 7
Daventry Town Vikings 4 2 0 2 6
Soccer Stars 5 2 0 3 6
Ffa Gold 4 1 1 2 4
Crick Colts 3 0 0 3 0
Kingsthorpe Jets Comets 2 0 0 2 0
Kislingbury 6 0 0 6 0
U13 B League
P W D L Pt
Brixworth Juniors Jaguars 6 5 0 1 15
Moulton Magpies White 6 5 0 1 15
Delapre Dragons 6 4 1 1 13
Parklands Tigers 6 4 0 2 12
Daventry Town Spartans 7 3 1 3 10
Inspiration Fc 6 3 0 3 9
Welland Valley 7 2 1 4 7
Billing United 7 1 3 3 6
Fc Redwell 7 1 2 4 5
Long Buckby 6 0 0 6 0
U13 C League
P W D L Pt
Heyford Athletic 6 5 0 1 15
Falcons Stripes 6 4 1 1 13
West Haddon Falcons 6 4 1 1 13
Roade Juniors Lightning 6 2 2 2 8
Falcons Black 6 1 4 1 7
Byfield Tigers 5 2 0 3 6
Moulton Magpies Black 5 1 2 2 5
Bilton Ajax 5 1 1 3 4
Northampton Ladies And Girls 5 1 1 3 4
Halse United 6 1 0 5 3
U14 A League
P W D L Pt
Vicarage Farm Youth 6 6 0 0 18
Bugbrooke St Michael 6 5 0 1 15
Brixworth Juniors Panthers 6 4 0 2 12
On Chenecks 5 4 0 1 12
Welland Valley Yellow 5 4 0 1 12
Brixworth Juniors Pumas 5 2 0 3 6
Glk United 5 2 0 3 6
Kislingbury 5 2 0 3 6
Wootton St George Red 6 2 0 4 6
Parklands Tigers Black 6 1 0 5 3
Soccer Stars 6 1 0 5 3
Weedon Juniors 5 0 0 5 0
U14 B League
P W D L Pt
Grange Park Rangers Blue 5 4 1 0 13
Roade Juniors 5 4 1 0 13
Wootton St George White 4 4 0 0 12
Falcons Green 6 3 1 2 10
Kingsthorpe Jets Raptors 6 3 0 3 9
Parklands Tigers Amber 5 3 0 2 9
Kingsthorpe Jets Tomcats 3 2 1 0 7
West Haddon Dynamos 6 2 1 3 7
Flore Park Rovers 4 2 0 2 6
Kingsthorpe Jets Tridents 5 1 1 3 4
Bilton Ajax 6 1 0 5 3
Billing United 5 0 0 5 0
Drayton Grange Blades 4 0 0 4 0
U15 A League
P W D L Pt
Bugbrooke St Michael Blue 6 6 0 0 18
Welland Valley Celts 6 6 0 0 18
Moulton Magpies 6 4 0 2 12
Grange Park Rangers Blue 6 3 0 3 9
Kettering Fc Eagles 4 3 0 1 9
Brixworth Juniors 5 2 0 3 6
Hackleton Harriers Blue 5 2 0 3 6
Kingsthorpe Jets Buccaneers 6 2 0 4 6
Heyford Athletic 6 0 0 6 0
Parklands Tigers Stripes 6 0 0 6 0
U15 B League
P W D L Pt
Daventry Town Saxons 4 4 0 0 12
Em Academy Black 3 3 0 0 9
Rushden & Diamonds Red 3 3 0 0 9
Roade Juniors Lions 3 2 0 1 6
Delapre Dragons 4 1 0 3 3
Falcons 4 1 0 3 3
West Haddon 4 1 0 3 3
Long Buckby 5 0 0 5 0
U15 C League
P W D L F A GD Pt
Em Academy Orange 5 5 0 0 31 9 22 15
Daventry Town Vikings 5 3 0 2 36 15 21 9
Bugbrooke Yellow 4 3 0 1 20 10 10 9
Hackleton Harriers Red 6 3 0 3 22 18 4 9
Cogenhoe Panthers Cobras 4 2 0 2 19 17 2 6
Roade Juniors Tigers 4 2 0 2 9 19 -10 6
Bilton Ajax 5 2 0 3 12 30 -18 6
Grange Park Yellow 5 1 0 4 10 32 -22 3
Kingsthorpe Jets Typhoons 4 0 0 4 8 17 -9 0
U16 A League
P W D L Pt
On Chenecks 4 4 0 0 12
Woodford United 5 4 0 1 12
Black Panthers 4 2 1 1 10
Long Buckby Stags 4 3 1 0 10
Northampton Spencer 5 3 0 2 9
Heyford Athletic 4 1 0 3 3
Kislingbury 4 1 0 3 3
Crick Colts 3 0 0 3 0
Irchester Romans 4 1 0 3 0
Kingsthorpe Jets Hunters 3 0 0 3 0
U16 B League
P W D L Pt
Delapre Dragons 5 5 0 0 15
Wootton St George 6 4 1 1 13
Eastern Eagles 5 3 1 1 10
Welland Valley Blue 5 3 1 1 10
Grange Park Rangers Yellow 5 2 1 2 7
Bilton Ajax 3 2 0 1 6
Colts Fc 5 1 1 3 4
Towcester Town Tigers 4 0 1 3 1
Drayton Grange 4 0 0 4 0
Long Buckby Bucks 4 0 0 4 0
U18 A League
P W D L Pt
Roade Juniors 5 3 2 0 11
Wellingborough Town 5 3 2 0 11
Burton Park Wanderers 6 3 1 2 10
Ise Lodge Hawks 6 3 0 3 9
Wootton St George 5 3 0 2 9
Harpole Youth 5 1 2 2 5
Crick Colts White 5 1 0 4 3
Falcons Stripes 5 0 1 4 1
U18 B League
P W D L Pt
Gregory Celtic Green 6 4 1 1 13
Welland Valley 6 3 1 2 10
Long Buckby Stags 3 3 0 0 9
Daventry Town Vikings 6 2 2 2 8
Towcester Town Foxes 5 2 1 2 7
Gregory Celtic White 5 2 0 3 6
Crick Colts Black 5 1 1 3 4
Delapre Dragons Diamonds 6 0 2 4 2
U18 C League
P W D L F A GD Pt
Falcons Black 6 6 0 0 41 6 35 18
Thorplands Club 81 6 5 0 1 24 13 11 15
Fc Aztec 6 3 0 3 22 18 4 9
Crick Colts Red 5 3 0 2 16 15 1 9
Brixworth Juniors 6 2 1 3 15 15 0 7
Parklands Tigers Black 5 1 1 3 10 28 -18 4
Long Buckby Bucks 6 1 0 5 11 23 -12 3
Kingsthorpe Jets Tornados 6 0 2 4 7 28 -21 2
NORTHANTS WOMEN’S & GIRLS LEAGUE
Ladies Division One
P W D L GD Pt
Blisworth Ladies 5 5 0 0 26 15
Moulton Ladies 5 4 0 1 10 12
Peterborough United FC Res 5 2 0 3 -4 6
Earls Barton United Ladies 5 1 1 2 -6 4
Roade Ladies 4 1 0 3 0 3
Rothwell Ladies 3 1 0 2 -7 3
Kettering FC Ladies 3 1 0 2 -12 3
P’Boro Northern Star Res 2 0 1 1 -7 1
Ladies Division Two
P W D L GD Pt
Deanshanger Athletic Ladies 4 4 0 0 23 12
Welland Valley Ladies 4 3 0 1 8 9
Corby Hellenic Fisher Ladies 1 1 0 0 0 3
Woodford United 3 1 0 2 -1 3
Woodford United FC 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rothwell Ladies Res 2 0 0 2 -7 0
Crick Athletic Colts Ladies 2 0 0 2 -9 0
Spencer Community Trust 2 0 0 2 -14 0
Under 12
P W D L GD Pt
Rushden & Diamonds Youth 4 4 0 0 16 12
Northampton Town 4 4 0 0 13 12
Crick Athletic Colts 4 2 0 2 -3 6
Kingsthorpe Jets Destiny 3 1 1 1 -3 4
Corby Town Girls 4 1 0 3 -5 3
Deanshanger Colts Divas 3 1 0 2 -6 3
FFA Escola Golds 1 0 1 0 0 1
Moulton Magpies 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kettering FC 2 0 0 2 -5 0
Welland Valley 3 0 0 3 -7 0
Under 14 Division One
P W D L GD Pt
Rushden & Diamonds White 2 2 0 0 6 6
Corby Town Girls FC 3 1 2 0 3 5
Yaxley Juniors 3 1 1 1 8 4
Crick Athletic Colts 4 1 1 2 -4 4
Moulton Magpies 2 0 2 0 0 2
Earls Barton United 2 0 0 2 -13 0
Under 14 Division Two
P W D L GD Pt
Rushden & Diamonds Blue s 3 3 0 0 17 9
Oundle Town 3 3 0 0 14 9
Towcester Town Vixons 4 3 0 1 7 9
Welland Valley 4 2 2 0 6 8
FFA Escola 2 0 1 1 -1 1
Kettering FC 2 0 1 1 -5 1
Grange Park Rangers Yth 3 0 1 2 -9 1
Brixworth Juniors 3 0 1 2 -18 1
OG’s Youth 4 0 0 4 -11 0
Under 16
P W D L GD Pt
Corby Town 3 3 0 0 20 9
Rushden & Diamonds Stormz 3 2 1 0 15 7
Welland Valley 3 2 0 1 34 6
O.N Chenecks 3 2 0 1 6 6
OG’s Youth 3 1 1 1 0 4
Kingsthorpe Jets 4 1 0 3 -22 3
Spencer Community Trust 1 0 0 1 -4 0
Rushden & Diamonds T’blazers 4 0 0 4 -49 0
