FOOTBALL SPECIAL: Results, fixtures, tables and pictures

GETTING HIS SHOT OFF - action from Barratts' 2-2 draw with AFC Becket in the Sunday Combination Division One (Pictures: Dave Ikin)

Extensive round up of all the football results from the local leagues from the past week, plus the fixtures for the week ahead.

RESULTS

Spring Park v Houghton

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 12

NORTHANTS SENIOR YOUTH LEAGUE

West Division: Bugbrooke 5 Rushden & Higham 1, Olney Colts 1 Potton 3, Wellingborough Town 4 Irchester 0.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 14

Spring Park v Houghton

SKY BET LEAGUE ONE

EMIRATES FA CUP

Fourth qualifying round (selected results): Brackley 3 Billericay 3, Nantwich 1 Kettering 1.

EVO-STIK SOUTH LEAGUE

Thorplands Club 81 Vets v Sherrington

Premier: Bishop’s Stortford 2 Basingstoke 0, Dorchester 1 Chesham 1, Farnborough 4 Hitchin 1, King’s Lynn 3 Kings Langley 2, Merthyr 5 Gosport 0, Redditch 4 St Ives 0, Royston 3 Frome 0, St Neots 1 Weymouth 2, Stratford 5 Dunstable 1.

East: AFC Rushden & Diamonds 0 Egham 0, Ashford Town (Middx) 4 Hayes & Yeading 0, Aylesbury United 1 Arlesey 0, Beaconsfield 2 Kempston4, Bedford 0 Northwood 0, Cambridge City 4 Thame 2, Hanwell 2 Fleet 0, Hartley Wintney 1 Chalfont St Peter 1, Marlow 2 Barton Rovers 2, Moneyfields 5 Aylesbury 2, Uxbridge 0 AFC Dunstable 1.

EVO-STIK LEAGUE

South: Alvechurch 2 Chasetown 1, Bedworth 3 Kidsgrove 2, Corby 2 Carlton 1, Leek 0 Basford 1, Loughborough Dynamo 2 Frickley 2, Market Drayton 1 Belper 1, Newcastle Town 1 Cleethorpes 0, Peterborough Sports 5 Romulus 1, Spalding 3 Sheffield FC 0, Stamford 3 Lincoln United 0, Stocksbridge Park Steels 1 Gresley FC 1.

Pioneers v Sapphires

CHROMASPORT UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Boston Town 5Sileby Rangers 0, Daventry Town 3 Sleaford 2, Deeping 3 Newport Pagnell 2, Eynesbury 0 Leicester Nirvana 1, Kirby Muxloe 3 Whitworth 1, Oadby 0 Desborough 5, Rothwell Corinthians 2 Holbeach 0, St Andrews 3 Cogenhoe 1, Wellingborough Town 1 Peterborough Northern Star 4, Wisbech 4 ON Chenecks 3, Yaxley 1 Harborough 2.

Division One: Bourne 1 Thrapston 1, Bugbrooke 2 Melton 1, Burton Park Wanderers 2 Rushden & Higham 5, Harrowby 4 Irchester 1, Long Buckby 0 Pinchbeck 1, Olney 2 Lutterworth Town 1, Potton 1 Lutterworth Athletic 0, Raunds 2 Blackstones 1, Stewarts & Lloyds 0 Huntingdon 1.

Reserve Knockout Cup: Desborough 0 Yaxley 1.

Reserve Division: Cogenhoe 4 Bourne 1, Harborough 2 Olney 2, Irchester 0 Oadby 3, ON Chenecks 2 Eynesbury 2, Peterborough Northern Star 5 Rothwell Corinthians 1, Whitworth 0 Potton 0.

TEAMWORK SPORTS & TROPHY CENTRE NORTHANTS COMBINATION

AFC Houghton v Weldon in the Saturday Combination

Premier Division Cup: Brixworth 3 Roade 3 (Roade won 5-4 on pens), Gretton 1 Spratton 7, Harpole 2 Earls Barton 2 (Harpole won 2-1 on pens), Heyford 2 Moulton 2 (Moulton won 6-5 on pens), Kettering Nomads 2 Burton United 1, Woodford United 0 Corby Pegasus 1.

Division Three Cup: Delapre Dragons 2 Spratton Res 1, Earls Barton Res 6 Heyford Res 0, Finedon Volta Res 2 Woodford United Res 2 (Woodford won 5-4 on pens), Weldon United Res 2 Corby Ravens 1.

Premier Division: JK Blisworth 5 Wollaston Victoria 0.

Division One: AFC Houghton Magna 1 Weldon United 6, Bugbrooke A 1 Milton 1, Roade Res 0 Corby Kingswood 0, West Haddon 1 Wellingborough Rising Sun 2, Wootton St George 2 Desborough & Rothwell United 1.

Division Two: Corby Pegasus Res 1 Kettering Nomads Res 5, Corby Strip Mills 2 Northampton Spartak 2, FC FotoGold 7 Brixworth Res 1, Higham Town 3 Corby White Hart Locos 0, Kettering Orchard Park 2 Daventry Cummins 2, Medbourne 1 Kislingbury JLB 1, Wollaston Victoria Res 4 Bugbrooke B 1.

Division Three: Corby Siam 1 Harpole Res 3.

Division Four: Corby Ravens Res 2 Wilby 2, Corby Rising Hope 4 West Haddon Res 2, Corby Trades & Labour 5 Kettering Ise Lodge 3, Corby White Hart Locos Res 3 Great Doddington 3, Moulton Res 6 Corby Siam Res1, Thrapston Venturas 4 Corby Strip Mills Res 1.

NORTHAMPTON TOWN & DISTRICT LEAGUE

Premier Division: Liberty Stars P Thorplands Club P, Thorplands Club 81 Saturday 2 FC Phoenix 6, Track Athletic 4 Barratts NTFL 25, Monks Park WMC 0 Blisworth Youth Blisworth A 15

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 15

NORTHANTS SUNDAY COMBINATION

NFA Sunday Cup: Deers Leap United 4 Rushden Sargents 5, Dynamo 2 Kettering Welland Valley Panthers 3, Halse United 0 Standens Barn 6, MDS Gallery FC 5 Billing United 0, St Margarets 4 Kettering Rising Sun 0

Division One: AFC Barratts 2 AFC Becket 2, Golden Horse Res 2 Eastern Eagles FC 4

Division Two: Brafield United 1 Foundry FC 4, FC Phoenix 2 The District 0, Spencer Community Trust FC 1 Welland Valley FC 2, Throplands Club 81 Res 1 NAseby FC 3

Veterans League A: Corby Celtic FC Vets 0 Peterborough Itter Park Rangers Vets 2, Harpole Vets 2 Bugbrooke St Michael Vets 2, Welford Victoria FC Vets 1 Northampton FFA Vets 10

NTFA MDH Teamwear Cup: Bat & Wickets 5 Lumbertubs FC 3, Sparktak FC 4 Royals Res 3

NENE SUNDAY LEAGUE

The FA National Sunday Cup: Harpole Sunday 1 FC Bengals 2

NFA Sunday Cup: Halse United 0 Standens Barn 6, JC United 4 AFC Trinity 0, Kettering Stirrup Cup 1 Norteles 6, Abington FC 0 Hartwell Forest 6, Queens Park FC 6 Peterborough Parkway 0,

NTFA MDH Teamwear Trophy: Moulton Spartak Sunday 4 Royal Res 3, Sixfields Shires 0 AFC Pioneers 0 (Pen 5-4)

NFA Sunday Vase: AFC Obelisk Sunday 2 Peterborough Dreams 7

Championship: Grendon Sapphires 1 AFC Hackleton 3, Wootton Field Wanderers 3 Bat & Wickets Res 5

League One: Kettering Ise Lodge Sunday 4 Sixfields Rangers 2, Nomads of Barratts 0 Dallington Falcons 1, Oakley Diamonds 3 Pitsford Rangers 3, Sapphires 2 Northampton Albany 1

League Two: AFC Hackleton Res 4 Real Roochers 2, Hartwell Forest Res 1 Mears Ashby Athletic 4, Delapre Dragons Diamonds 2 West Haddon Albion 3, Mill Park 9 Oakley Diamonds Res 3, Sixfields Rangers Res 2 Swan and Helmet 3

League Cup: Denton Sunday 4 Road to Morocco 2, Spring Park 0 AFC Houghton Magna 2

NORTHAMPTONSHIRE WOMENS & GIRLS LEAGUE

Ladies Division One: Earls Barton 1 Moulton 4

Under 14 Girls Invitation Cup: AFC Rushden & Diamonds Blue 1 Earls Barton United 4, Brixworth Juniors 0 AFC Rushden & Diamonds White 20, Crick Athletic Colts 7 Welland Valley 1, FFA Escola 0 Corby Town Girls FC 11, OG’s Youth 2 Moulton Magpies 10, Oundle Town 3 Grange Park Rangers Youth 0

MONDAY, OCTOBER 16

EVO-STIK SOUTH LEAGUE

Premier: Hitchin 1 Redditch 0.

NORTHANTS SENIOR YOUTH LEAGUE

East Division: Corby Kingswood 1 Rothwell Corinthians 3, Huntingdon 1 Kettering Town 5.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 16

EMIRATES FA CUP

Fourth qualifying round replays (selected results): Billericay 2 Brackley 1, Kettering 0 Nantwich 1.

EVO-STIK SOUTH LEAGUE

Premier: Chesham 2 St Neots 2, Dunstable 0 King’s Lynn 4, Gosport 0 Banbury 4, Hereford 0 Farnborough 1, Kings Langley 2 Dorchester 2, Slough 2 Tiverton 0, St Ives 0 Bishop’s Stortford 1, Weymouth 3 Merthyr 2.

East: Bedford 1 Hartley Wintney 1, Egham 2 Aylesbury United 0, Hanwell 2 Cambridge City 2, Marlow 2 AFC Rushden & Diamonds 4.

CHROMASPORT UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Knockout Cup: Raunds 0 Harrowby 1, Wellingborough Town 0 Desborough 1, Yaxley 4 Harborough 1.

Premier Division: Rothwell Corinthians 2 Cogenhoe 4.

Reserve Knockout Cup: Irchester 2 Potton 4, Peterborough Northern Star 4 Oadby 3 (aet).

FIXTURES

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 20

EVO-STIK SOUTH LEAGUE

East: AFC Dunstable v Beaconsfield.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21

SKY BET LEAGUE ONE

AFC Wimbledon v Plymouth, Blackburn v Portsmouth, Blackpool v Wigan, Bradford v Charlton, Doncaster v Walsall, Gillingham v Northampton, Milton Keynes Dons v Oldham, Oxford United v Rotherham, Rochdale v Bristol Rovers, Scunthorpe v Peterborough, Shrewsbury v Fleetwood, Southend v Bury.

VANARAMA NATIONAL LEAGUE NORTH

Brackley Town v Blyth Spartans

EVO-STIK SOUTH LEAGUE

Premier: Bishop’s Stortford v Tiverton, Chesham v Biggleswade, Dorchester v Banbury, Dunstable v Redditch, Farnborough v St Neots, Frome v Basingstoke, Gosport v King’s Lynn, Hereford v Kings Langley, Hitchin v Merthyr, Kettering v Slough, St Ives v Weymouth, Stratford v Royston.

East: Arlesey v Moneyfields, Aylesbury v Hartley Wintney, Barton Rovers v Bedford, Chalfont St Peter v Cambridge City, Egham v Uxbridge, Fleet v Marlow, Hayes & Yeading v AFC Rushden & Diamonds, Kempston v Hanwell, Northwood v Aylesbury United, Thame v Ashford Town (Middx).

EVO-STIK LEAGUE

South: Basford v Bedworth, Belper v Alvechurch, Carlton v Market Drayton, Chasetown v Newcastle Town, Cleethorpes v Stocksbridge Park Steels, Frickley v Stamford, Gresley FC v Peterborough Sports, Kidsgrove v Loughborough Dynamo, Lincoln United v Leek, Romulus v Spalding, Sheffield FC v Corby.

FA VASE

First round (selected fixtures): AFC Wulfrunians v Leicester Nirvana, Biggleswade United v Yaxley, Blaby & Whetstone v ON Chenecks, FC Bolsover v Deeping, FC Romania v Eynesbury, Holbeach v South Normanton, London Colney v Cogenhoe, Lutterworth Town v Coventry United, Peterborough Northern Star v Baldock, Rugby v Harrowby, Rushden & Higham v Highgate, Wellington v Desborough, Wisbech v Felixstowe & Walton.

CHROMASPORT UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Knockout Cup: Whitworth v Boston Town.

Premier Division: Harborough v Daventry Town, Kirby Muxloe v Newport Pagnell, Rothwell Corinthians v Wellingborough Town, Sileby Rangers v Oadby, Sleaford v St Andrews.

Division One: Bourne v Oakham, Buckingham v Blackstones, Huntingdon v Olney, Melton v Potton, Pinchbeck v Lutterworth Athletic.

Reserve Division: Bugbrooke v Rothwell Corinthians, Newport Pagnell v Whitworth, Oadby v Stewarts & Lloyds, Olney v Harborough, Potton v Raunds.

NFA JUNIOR CUP

Second round: Burton United v Brixworth, Charlton & District v Brackley Sports, Desborough Res v Harpole, Earls Barton v Corby Pegasus, Irchester v Cogenhoe Res, Long Buckby v Deanshanger, Moulton v Peterborough Northern Star Res, ON Chenecks Res v Thrapston, Potterspury v Heyford, Raunds v Bugbrooke, Roade v Netherton, Spratton v Peterborough Sports Res, Towcester v Silverstone, Stewarts & Lloyds v Burton Park Wanderers.

TEAMWORK SPORTS & TROPHY CENTRE NORTHANTS COMBINATION

Division Two Cup: Brixworth Res v Bugbrooke B, FC FotoGold v Daventry Cummins, Finedon Volta v Corby White Hart Locos Res, Higham Town v Kettering Orchard Park, Medbourne v Kettering Nomads Res, Northampton Spartak v Kislingbury JLB, Wollaston Victoria Res v Corby Pegasus Res.

Premier Division: Gretton v JK Blisworth, Woodford United v Kettering Nomads.

Division One: AFC Woodford Wolves v Roade Res, Corby Kingswood v AFC Houghton Magna, Desborough & Rothwell United v Bugbrooke A, Weedon v West Haddon, Weldon United v Higham Aztec, Wellingborough Rising Sun v Milton.

Division Three: Burton Band v Desborough & Rothwell United Res, Corby Ravens v Delapre Dragons, Corby Siam v Earls Barton Res, Corby United v Spratton Res, Harpole Res v Weldon United Res, Heyford Res v Stanwick Rovers.

Division Four: Corby Strip Mills Res v Corby Ravens Res, Corby Trades & Labour v Higham Town Res, Corby White Hart Locos Res v Corby Siam Res, Great Doddington v Corby Rising Hope, Kettering Ise Lodge v Wilby, Thrapston Venturas v Moulton Res, West Haddon Res v Corby United Res.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 22

NORTHAMPTONSHIRE WOMENS & GIRLS LEAGUE

Ladies Division One: Moulton v Kettering FC, Peterborough Northern Star Res v Blisworth, Peterborough United Res v Earls Barton, Rothwell v Roade.

Ladies Division Two: Crick Colts v Rothwell Res, Woodford United v Welland Valley.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 23

EVO-STIK SOUTH LEAGUE

East: Beaconsfield v Aylesbury, Cambridge City v Arlesey.

NORTHANTS SENIOR YOUTH LEAGUE

East Division: Corby Town v Huntingdon, Stewarts & Lloyds v Rothwell Corinthians.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 24

SKY BET LEAGUE ONE

Oldham v Bury.

EVO-STIK SOUTH LEAGUE

Premier: Banbury v Chesham, Basingstoke v Dorchester, Biggleswade v St Ives, King’s Lynn v Bishop’s Stortford, Kings Langley v Dunstable, Merthyr v Stratford, Redditch v Kettering, Royston v Farnborough, Slough v Gosport, St Neots v Hitchin, Tiverton v Hereford, Weymouth v Frome.

East: AFC Rushden & Diamonds v Barton Rovers, Ashford Town (Middx) v Fleet, Bedford v Kempston, Hanwell v Northwood, Hartley Wintney v Hayes & Yeading, Marlow v Thame, Moneyfields v Egham, Uxbridge v Chalfont St Peter.

EVO-STIK LEAGUE

South: Peterborough Sports v Alvechurch.

CHROMASPORT UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Knockout Cup: Rothwell Corinthians v Leicester Nirvana.

Premier Division: Newport Pagnell v Daventry Town, Wellingborough Town v ON Chenecks.

Division One: Irchester v Stewarts & Lloyds, Long Buckby v Burton Park Wanderers, Potton v Raunds.

Reserve Division: Cogenhoe v Olney, Whitworth v Peterborough Northern Star.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 25

EVO-STIK SOUTH LEAGUE

East: Aylesbury United v AFC Dunstable.

CHROMASPORT UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Knockout Cup: Blackstones v Peterborough Northern Star.

Division One: Buckingham v Rushden & Higham.

Reserve Division: Desborough v Irchester, ON Chenecks v Bugbrooke.

TABLES

NATIONAL LEAGUE NORTH

P W D L F A +/- Pts

Harrogate Town 13 10 2 1 37 13 +24 32

Salford City 13 9 2 2 22 10 +12 29

Blyth Spartans 14 9 0 5 37 25 +12 27

Spennymoor Town 14 7 3 4 28 20 +8 24

Brackley Town 13 6 5 2 20 10 +10 23

York City 14 6 4 4 23 17 +6 22

Chorley 13 6 3 4 16 13 +3 21

Tamworth 13 6 2 5 20 19 +1 20

Curzon Ashton 15 5 5 5 20 25 -5 20

Bradford (Park Avenue) 13 5 4 4 17 16 +1 19

Stockport County 14 5 3 6 25 20 +5 18

Darlington 15 4 6 5 19 18 +1 18

Kidderminster Harriers 13 5 3 5 19 19 0 18

AFC Telford United 13 6 0 7 19 24 -5 18

Alfreton Town 13 5 2 6 21 20 +1 17

Southport 13 5 2 6 17 25 -8 17

Nuneaton Town 14 4 3 7 20 26 -6 15

Leamington 14 4 3 7 17 26 -9 15

Boston United 13 3 3 7 16 25 -9 12

FC United of Manchester 13 3 2 8 19 27 -8 11

Gainsborough Trinity 13 3 2 8 18 27 -9 11

North Ferriby United 13 1 3 9 7 32 -25 6

EVO-STIK SOUTH PREMIER

P W D L F A +/- Pts

King’s Lynn Town 13 10 1 2 29 11 +18 31

Slough Town 12 10 0 2 38 14 +24 30

Kettering Town 11 9 1 1 30 10 +20 28

Weymouth 13 9 1 3 32 18 +14 28

Hereford 12 8 2 2 27 11 +16 26

Redditch United 13 8 1 4 26 13 +13 25

Merthyr Town 14 6 4 4 30 22 +8 22

Tiverton Town 13 7 1 5 18 16 +2 22

Banbury United 12 7 0 5 31 20 +11 21

Biggleswade Town 12 6 2 4 15 13 +2 20

Royston Town 12 6 1 5 18 17 +1 19

Farnborough 14 6 1 7 22 26 -4 19

Basingstoke Town 13 6 0 7 30 20 +10 18

Bishop’s Stortford 13 5 3 5 21 14 +7 18

Hitchin Town 14 5 3 6 18 23 -5 18

St Neots Town 14 4 5 5 24 23 +1 17

Chesham United 13 4 4 5 18 22 -4 16

Frome Town 11 4 2 5 18 22 -4 14

Stratford Town 11 3 4 4 17 22 -5 13

Dorchester Town 13 3 3 7 18 35 -17 12

Kings Langley 12 1 4 7 19 28 -9 7

St Ives Town 14 1 2 11 16 32 -16 5

Dunstable Town 13 1 2 10 7 48 -41 5

Gosport Borough 14 0 1 13 9 51 -42 1

EVO-STIK LEAGUE FIRST DIVISION SOUTH

P W D L F A +/- Pts

Basford United 12 9 3 0 24 11 +13 30

Cleethorpes Town 12 8 3 1 30 11 +19 27

Stocksbridge Park 13 6 3 4 33 18 +15 21

Frickley Athletic 13 6 2 5 30 22 +8 20

Stamford 13 5 5 3 19 11 +8 20

Alvechurch 11 6 2 3 24 18 +6 20

Newcastle Town 13 6 2 5 20 17 +3 20

Bedworth United 13 6 2 5 21 19 +2 20

Corby Town 14 6 2 6 25 24 +1 20

Spalding United 13 6 2 5 16 18 -2 20

Loughborough Dynamo 13 5 4 4 22 26 -4 19

Leek Town 13 5 3 5 17 13 +4 18

Peterborough Sports 13 4 4 5 23 27 -4 16

Belper Town 12 4 4 4 16 20 -4 16

Lincoln United 12 4 3 5 20 25 -5 15

Chasetown 12 4 3 5 16 23 -7 15

Carlton Town 12 4 2 6 17 14 +3 14

Market Drayton Town 13 3 5 5 15 16 -1 14

Kidsgrove Athletic 12 4 2 6 19 22 -3 14

Sheffield 14 2 5 7 21 33 -12 11

Gresley 14 1 5 8 15 30 -15 8

Romulus 13 2 2 9 15 40 -25 8

EVO-STIK SOUTH EAST

P W D L F A +/- Pts

Moneyfields 10 7 3 0 26 11 +15 24

Hartley Wintney 10 7 2 1 22 10 +12 23

AFC Dunstable 11 6 2 3 18 9 +9 20

Ashford Town (Middx) 8 6 1 1 26 11 +15 19

Rushden & Diamonds 10 5 4 1 23 8 +15 19

Cambridge City 9 6 1 2 22 11 +11 19

Kempston Rovers 9 6 1 2 19 10 +9 19

Beaconsfield Town 10 6 1 3 20 12 +8 19

Egham Town 10 6 1 3 15 15 0 19

Marlow 10 4 1 5 17 18 -1 13

Chalfont St Peter 10 3 3 4 9 13 -4 12

Thame United 10 4 0 6 17 25 -8 12

Uxbridge 10 4 0 6 12 22 -10 12

Hayes & Yeading United 9 3 2 4 16 17 -1 11

Bedford Town 10 3 2 5 14 17 -3 11

Barton Rovers 11 2 4 5 11 16 -5 10

Aylesbury United 9 3 1 5 8 17 -9 10

Northwood 10 2 2 6 9 17 -8 8

Hanwell Town 10 2 2 6 7 16 -9 8

Aylesbury 10 2 1 7 12 21 -9 7

Arlesey Town 10 1 2 7 9 20 -11 5

Fleet Town 10 1 2 7 10 26 -16 5

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division

P W D L GD Pts

Leicester Nirvana 14 12 2 0 34 38

Newport Pagnell Town 12 10 1 1 22 31

Daventry Town 14 9 2 3 14 29

Desborough Town 14 9 2 3 14 29

Deeping Rangers 12 9 1 2 23 28

Rothwell Corinthians 15 8 3 4 10 27

Eynesbury Rovers 13 8 2 3 15 26

Holbeach United 11 8 1 2 17 25

Yaxley 13 7 3 3 24 24

Wisbech Town 13 7 2 4 14 23

Harborough Town 13 6 3 4 3 21

Kirby Muxloe 13 6 0 7 -5 18

Northern Star 14 3 7 4 -12 16

Boston Town 9 3 2 4 4 11

Cogenhoe United 12 3 2 7 -6 11

Whitworth 13 3 2 8 -9 11

Wellingborough Town 12 3 1 8 -12 10

Sileby Rangers 14 3 1 10 -31 10

St Andrews 14 2 3 9 -29 9

Oadby Town 11 0 2 9 -19 2

ON Chenecks 13 0 2 11 -32 2

Sleaford Town 15 0 2 13 -39 2

Division One

P W D L GD Pts

Raunds Town 13 9 1 3 17 28

Pinchbeck United 12 7 3 2 16 24

Rushden and Higham United 13 7 3 3 12 24

Olney Town 14 7 3 4 8 24

Blackstones 12 7 2 3 17 23

Lutterworth Athletic 12 7 2 3 9 23

Buckingham Town 9 7 1 1 7 22

Lutterworth Town 12 5 3 4 14 18

Huntingdon Town 11 5 2 4 3 17

Thrapston Town 13 5 2 6 1 17

Harrowby United 10 5 1 4 16 16

Potton United 7 4 3 0 10 15

Bourne Town 11 4 3 4 -1 15

Melton Town 12 4 2 6 -1 14

Burton Park Wanderers 13 4 1 8 -34 13

Irchester United 10 4 0 6 -1 12

Bugbrooke St Michaels 12 4 0 8 -9 12

Long Buckby AFC 14 4 0 10 -11 12

Oakham United 11 2 0 9 -26 6

Stewarts & Lloyds AFC 13 0 0 13 -47 0

Reserve Division

P W D L GD Pts

ON Chenecks Reserves 13 9 2 2 20 29

Desborough Town Reserves 12 9 0 3 18 27

Newport Pagnell Town 11 8 1 2 27 25

Bugbrooke St Michaels 11 8 0 3 15 24

Northern Star Reserves 14 7 3 4 6 24

Oadby Town Reserves 14 6 4 4 8 22

Cogenhoe United Reserves 13 5 5 3 7 20

Yaxley Reserves 11 5 4 2 12 19

Raunds Town Reserves 12 5 4 3 8 19

Olney Town Reserves 11 5 2 4 4 17

Eynesbury Rovers Reserves 13 5 2 6 -6 17

Potton United Reserves 11 4 3 4 0 15

Harborough Town Reserves 14 4 3 7 -8 15

Whitworth Reserves 12 4 2 6 -2 14

Rothwell Corinthians 14 3 3 8 -13 12

Irchester United Reserves 13 3 1 9 -10 10

Bourne Town Reserves 14 2 1 11 -36 7

Stewarts & Lloyds AFC 13 1 0 12 -50 3

NORTHANTS SUNDAY COMBINATION

Premier Division

P W D L F A GD Pt

Standens Barn 4 4 0 0 22 5 17 12

Golden Horse 4 3 1 0 20 4 16 10

Sporting Sapphire FC 4 3 0 1 16 6 10 9

Deers Leap United 3 2 1 0 12 7 5 7

St. Margarets 2 2 0 0 11 3 8 6

Thorplands Club 81 3 1 0 2 6 14 -8 3

Billing United 2 0 0 2 3 10 -7 0

Manfield Rangers 3 0 0 3 3 14 -11 0

Dynamo 3 0 0 3 4 17 -13 0

MDS Gallery FC 4 0 0 4 4 21 -17 0

Division One

P W D L F A GD Pt

AFC Becket 4 3 1 0 17 4 13 10

AFC Barratts 3 2 1 0 14 3 11 7

Royals 3 2 0 1 14 8 6 6

Eastern Eagles FC 4 2 0 2 11 12 -1 6

Golden Horse Res 3 1 0 2 7 8 -1 3

Royals Res 2 1 0 1 5 7 -2 3

Lumbertubs FC 3 1 0 2 8 15 -7 3

Upton Fields FC 4 0 0 4 4 23 -19 0

Division Two

P W D L F A GD Pt

Naseby FC 4 4 0 0 17 1 16 12

FC Phoenix 4 4 0 0 17 2 15 12

Foundry FC 4 3 0 1 17 6 11 9

Brafield United 4 2 0 2 19 14 5 6

Rushden Welcome United 3 1 1 1 12 15 -3 4

Welland Valley FC 3 1 0 2 6 14 -8 3

The District 5 1 0 4 13 23 -10 3

Thorplands Club 81 Res 4 1 0 3 3 13 -10 3

Spencer Community Trust 3 0 1 2 6 8 -2 1

Monks Park WMC 2 0 0 2 2 16 -14 0

Veterans League A

P W D L F A GD Pt

Bugbrooke 3 2 1 0 15 4 11 7

Itter Park Rangers Vets 4 2 1 1 11 8 3 7

Northampton FFA Vets 2 2 0 0 14 3 11 6

Whitworth Vets 2 1 0 1 16 5 11 3

Corby Eagles Vets 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 3

Harpole Vets 1 0 1 0 2 2 0 1

Ritzy Old Boys Vets 1 0 1 0 2 2 0 1

Brixworth All Saints Vets 1 0 0 1 0 5 -5 0

Corby Celtic FC Vets 3 0 0 3 2 13 -11 0

Welford Victoria FC Vets 2 0 0 2 1 24 -23 0

NENE SUNDAY LEAGUE

Premier Division

P W D L GD Pt

Queens Park FC 4 4 0 0 10 12

AFC Houghton Magna 4 3 0 1 7 9

Hartwell Forest 4 3 0 1 4 9

Norteles 4 2 0 2 0 6

Harpole Sunday 4 2 0 2 -1 6

AFC Trinity 4 2 0 2 -3 6

Abington FC 5 1 0 4 -1 3

Denton 4 1 0 3 -3 3

Halse United 3 0 0 3 -13 0

Championship

P W D L GD Pt

AFC Hackleton First 5 3 2 0 7 11

Spartak 4 3 1 0 15 10

AFC Brampton 4 3 1 0 9 10

Road to Morocco 4 1 3 0 2 6

Sixfields Shires 4 2 0 2 -2 6

Bat & Wickets Res 4 2 0 2 -4 6

Wootton Field Wanderers 5 1 1 3 3 4

Bat & Wickets First 3 1 1 1 -1 4

Grendon Sapphires 4 1 0 3 -11 3

AFC Pioneers 4 0 1 3 -6 1

Parklands Phoenix 3 0 0 3 -12 0

League One

P W D L GD Pt

Dallington Falcons 5 5 0 0 15 15

Oakley Diamonds 5 4 1 0 9 13

Northampton Sapphires 4 3 0 1 5 9

Kettering Ise Lodge 6 3 0 3 0 9

Pitsford Rangers 5 2 1 2 -2 7

Nomads of Barratts 5 2 0 3 0 6

Albany 4 2 0 2 0 6

Spring Park 4 2 0 2 -1 6

AFC Obelisk 5 0 0 5 -12 0

Sixfields Rangers 5 0 0 5 -14 0

League Two

P W D L GD Pt

Sixfields Rangers Res 7 4 2 1 11 14

Swan and Helmet 5 4 1 0 10 13

Mill Park 4 4 0 0 18 12

Mears Ashby Athletic 5 4 0 1 9 12

Hartwell Forest Res 5 2 0 3 -1 6

Delapre Dragons 5 1 2 2 -1 5

West Haddon Albion 4 1 1 2 -4 4

AFC Hackleton Res 6 1 1 4 -18 4

Oakley Diamonds Res 6 1 0 5 -18 3

Real Roochers 5 0 1 4 -6 1

JOHN HENRY YOUTH LEAGUE

U12 A League

P W D L Pt

Delapre Dragons Black 6 5 0 1 15

Santos Panthers Volt 6 5 0 1 15

Kislingbury 6 4 1 1 13

Harpole Youth 7 3 2 2 11

Ffa Gold 7 3 1 3 10

Glk United Blue 6 3 1 2 10

Irchester Romans 6 2 0 4 6

Welland Valley Blue 6 1 1 4 4

Drayton Grange Blades 5 1 0 4 3

Moulton Magpies White 5 0 0 5 0

U12 B League

P W D L Pt

Bilton Ajax Red 6 5 0 1 18

Kingsthorpe Jets Phantoms 6 5 0 1 15

On Chenecks White 6 5 0 1 15

Grange Park Rangers Blue 5 3 1 1 10

Grange Park Rangers Yellow 5 3 0 2 9

Glk United White 7 3 0 4 6

Santos Panthers Black 5 2 0 3 6

Ffa Red 6 1 1 4 4

Parklands Tigers Black 5 0 0 5 0

Thorplands Club 81 5 0 0 5 0

U12 C League

P W D L Pt

Bilton Ajax White 6 5 1 0 16

Parklands Tigers Amber 6 4 2 0 14

Bugbrooke St Michael 6 4 1 1 13

Brixworth Juniors 7 3 2 2 11

Welland Valley Yellow 5 3 0 2 9

Daventry Town Saxons 6 2 1 3 7

Delapre Dragons Yellow 5 2 1 2 7

West Haddon 5 1 0 4 3

Wootton St George Red 6 1 0 5 3

Abbey Wanderers Red 6 0 0 6 0

Under 12D

P W D L F A GD Pt

Glk United Red 7 7 0 0 53 5 48 21

Daventry Town Vikings 6 5 0 1 43 13 30 15

Hackleton Harriers 6 4 0 2 41 16 25 12

Crick Colts 5 3 1 1 12 12 0 10

Roade Juniors 6 2 2 2 22 18 4 8

Long Buckby 5 2 1 2 21 16 5 7

Bilton Ajax Juniors 6 2 1 3 22 22 0 7

Moulton Magpies Black 6 1 1 4 13 20 -7 4

Welford Victoria 6 1 0 5 6 58 -52 3

Cogenhoe Panthers Lions 7 0 0 7 5 58 -53 0

U13 A League

P W D L Pt

Grange Park Rangers Blue 6 6 0 0 18

Wootton St George Red 5 4 0 1 12

Falcons Blue 4 3 0 1 9

Grange Park Rangers Yellow 4 3 0 1 9

Bugbrooke St Michael 5 2 1 2 7

Daventry Town Vikings 4 2 0 2 6

Soccer Stars 5 2 0 3 6

Ffa Gold 4 1 1 2 4

Crick Colts 3 0 0 3 0

Kingsthorpe Jets Comets 2 0 0 2 0

Kislingbury 6 0 0 6 0

U13 B League

P W D L Pt

Brixworth Juniors Jaguars 6 5 0 1 15

Moulton Magpies White 6 5 0 1 15

Delapre Dragons 6 4 1 1 13

Parklands Tigers 6 4 0 2 12

Daventry Town Spartans 7 3 1 3 10

Inspiration Fc 6 3 0 3 9

Welland Valley 7 2 1 4 7

Billing United 7 1 3 3 6

Fc Redwell 7 1 2 4 5

Long Buckby 6 0 0 6 0

U13 C League

P W D L Pt

Heyford Athletic 6 5 0 1 15

Falcons Stripes 6 4 1 1 13

West Haddon Falcons 6 4 1 1 13

Roade Juniors Lightning 6 2 2 2 8

Falcons Black 6 1 4 1 7

Byfield Tigers 5 2 0 3 6

Moulton Magpies Black 5 1 2 2 5

Bilton Ajax 5 1 1 3 4

Northampton Ladies And Girls 5 1 1 3 4

Halse United 6 1 0 5 3

U14 A League

P W D L Pt

Vicarage Farm Youth 6 6 0 0 18

Bugbrooke St Michael 6 5 0 1 15

Brixworth Juniors Panthers 6 4 0 2 12

On Chenecks 5 4 0 1 12

Welland Valley Yellow 5 4 0 1 12

Brixworth Juniors Pumas 5 2 0 3 6

Glk United 5 2 0 3 6

Kislingbury 5 2 0 3 6

Wootton St George Red 6 2 0 4 6

Parklands Tigers Black 6 1 0 5 3

Soccer Stars 6 1 0 5 3

Weedon Juniors 5 0 0 5 0

U14 B League

P W D L Pt

Grange Park Rangers Blue 5 4 1 0 13

Roade Juniors 5 4 1 0 13

Wootton St George White 4 4 0 0 12

Falcons Green 6 3 1 2 10

Kingsthorpe Jets Raptors 6 3 0 3 9

Parklands Tigers Amber 5 3 0 2 9

Kingsthorpe Jets Tomcats 3 2 1 0 7

West Haddon Dynamos 6 2 1 3 7

Flore Park Rovers 4 2 0 2 6

Kingsthorpe Jets Tridents 5 1 1 3 4

Bilton Ajax 6 1 0 5 3

Billing United 5 0 0 5 0

Drayton Grange Blades 4 0 0 4 0

U15 A League

P W D L Pt

Bugbrooke St Michael Blue 6 6 0 0 18

Welland Valley Celts 6 6 0 0 18

Moulton Magpies 6 4 0 2 12

Grange Park Rangers Blue 6 3 0 3 9

Kettering Fc Eagles 4 3 0 1 9

Brixworth Juniors 5 2 0 3 6

Hackleton Harriers Blue 5 2 0 3 6

Kingsthorpe Jets Buccaneers 6 2 0 4 6

Heyford Athletic 6 0 0 6 0

Parklands Tigers Stripes 6 0 0 6 0

U15 B League

P W D L Pt

Daventry Town Saxons 4 4 0 0 12

Em Academy Black 3 3 0 0 9

Rushden & Diamonds Red 3 3 0 0 9

Roade Juniors Lions 3 2 0 1 6

Delapre Dragons 4 1 0 3 3

Falcons 4 1 0 3 3

West Haddon 4 1 0 3 3

Long Buckby 5 0 0 5 0

U15 C League

P W D L F A GD Pt

Em Academy Orange 5 5 0 0 31 9 22 15

Daventry Town Vikings 5 3 0 2 36 15 21 9

Bugbrooke Yellow 4 3 0 1 20 10 10 9

Hackleton Harriers Red 6 3 0 3 22 18 4 9

Cogenhoe Panthers Cobras 4 2 0 2 19 17 2 6

Roade Juniors Tigers 4 2 0 2 9 19 -10 6

Bilton Ajax 5 2 0 3 12 30 -18 6

Grange Park Yellow 5 1 0 4 10 32 -22 3

Kingsthorpe Jets Typhoons 4 0 0 4 8 17 -9 0

U16 A League

P W D L Pt

On Chenecks 4 4 0 0 12

Woodford United 5 4 0 1 12

Black Panthers 4 2 1 1 10

Long Buckby Stags 4 3 1 0 10

Northampton Spencer 5 3 0 2 9

Heyford Athletic 4 1 0 3 3

Kislingbury 4 1 0 3 3

Crick Colts 3 0 0 3 0

Irchester Romans 4 1 0 3 0

Kingsthorpe Jets Hunters 3 0 0 3 0

U16 B League

P W D L Pt

Delapre Dragons 5 5 0 0 15

Wootton St George 6 4 1 1 13

Eastern Eagles 5 3 1 1 10

Welland Valley Blue 5 3 1 1 10

Grange Park Rangers Yellow 5 2 1 2 7

Bilton Ajax 3 2 0 1 6

Colts Fc 5 1 1 3 4

Towcester Town Tigers 4 0 1 3 1

Drayton Grange 4 0 0 4 0

Long Buckby Bucks 4 0 0 4 0

U18 A League

P W D L Pt

Roade Juniors 5 3 2 0 11

Wellingborough Town 5 3 2 0 11

Burton Park Wanderers 6 3 1 2 10

Ise Lodge Hawks 6 3 0 3 9

Wootton St George 5 3 0 2 9

Harpole Youth 5 1 2 2 5

Crick Colts White 5 1 0 4 3

Falcons Stripes 5 0 1 4 1

U18 B League

P W D L Pt

Gregory Celtic Green 6 4 1 1 13

Welland Valley 6 3 1 2 10

Long Buckby Stags 3 3 0 0 9

Daventry Town Vikings 6 2 2 2 8

Towcester Town Foxes 5 2 1 2 7

Gregory Celtic White 5 2 0 3 6

Crick Colts Black 5 1 1 3 4

Delapre Dragons Diamonds 6 0 2 4 2

U18 C League

P W D L F A GD Pt

Falcons Black 6 6 0 0 41 6 35 18

Thorplands Club 81 6 5 0 1 24 13 11 15

Fc Aztec 6 3 0 3 22 18 4 9

Crick Colts Red 5 3 0 2 16 15 1 9

Brixworth Juniors 6 2 1 3 15 15 0 7

Parklands Tigers Black 5 1 1 3 10 28 -18 4

Long Buckby Bucks 6 1 0 5 11 23 -12 3

Kingsthorpe Jets Tornados 6 0 2 4 7 28 -21 2

NORTHANTS WOMEN’S & GIRLS LEAGUE

Ladies Division One

P W D L GD Pt

Blisworth Ladies 5 5 0 0 26 15

Moulton Ladies 5 4 0 1 10 12

Peterborough United FC Res 5 2 0 3 -4 6

Earls Barton United Ladies 5 1 1 2 -6 4

Roade Ladies 4 1 0 3 0 3

Rothwell Ladies 3 1 0 2 -7 3

Kettering FC Ladies 3 1 0 2 -12 3

P’Boro Northern Star Res 2 0 1 1 -7 1

Ladies Division Two

P W D L GD Pt

Deanshanger Athletic Ladies 4 4 0 0 23 12

Welland Valley Ladies 4 3 0 1 8 9

Corby Hellenic Fisher Ladies 1 1 0 0 0 3

Woodford United 3 1 0 2 -1 3

Woodford United FC 0 0 0 0 0 0

Rothwell Ladies Res 2 0 0 2 -7 0

Crick Athletic Colts Ladies 2 0 0 2 -9 0

Spencer Community Trust 2 0 0 2 -14 0

Under 12

P W D L GD Pt

Rushden & Diamonds Youth 4 4 0 0 16 12

Northampton Town 4 4 0 0 13 12

Crick Athletic Colts 4 2 0 2 -3 6

Kingsthorpe Jets Destiny 3 1 1 1 -3 4

Corby Town Girls 4 1 0 3 -5 3

Deanshanger Colts Divas 3 1 0 2 -6 3

FFA Escola Golds 1 0 1 0 0 1

Moulton Magpies 0 0 0 0 0 0

Kettering FC 2 0 0 2 -5 0

Welland Valley 3 0 0 3 -7 0

Under 14 Division One

P W D L GD Pt

Rushden & Diamonds White 2 2 0 0 6 6

Corby Town Girls FC 3 1 2 0 3 5

Yaxley Juniors 3 1 1 1 8 4

Crick Athletic Colts 4 1 1 2 -4 4

Moulton Magpies 2 0 2 0 0 2

Earls Barton United 2 0 0 2 -13 0

Under 14 Division Two

P W D L GD Pt

Rushden & Diamonds Blue s 3 3 0 0 17 9

Oundle Town 3 3 0 0 14 9

Towcester Town Vixons 4 3 0 1 7 9

Welland Valley 4 2 2 0 6 8

FFA Escola 2 0 1 1 -1 1

Kettering FC 2 0 1 1 -5 1

Grange Park Rangers Yth 3 0 1 2 -9 1

Brixworth Juniors 3 0 1 2 -18 1

OG’s Youth 4 0 0 4 -11 0

Under 16

P W D L GD Pt

Corby Town 3 3 0 0 20 9

Rushden & Diamonds Stormz 3 2 1 0 15 7

Welland Valley 3 2 0 1 34 6

O.N Chenecks 3 2 0 1 6 6

OG’s Youth 3 1 1 1 0 4

Kingsthorpe Jets 4 1 0 3 -22 3

Spencer Community Trust 1 0 0 1 -4 0

Rushden & Diamonds T’blazers 4 0 0 4 -49 0

