Chance to take part in Jack Collison soccer school

Former West Ham United and Wales footballer Jack Collison will next month launch his successful soccer school in the area.

The 28-year-old was forced to retire from professional football last year due to a succession of knee injuries, but he hasn’t felt sorry for himself.

Collison has instead thrown his energy into other football projects, including expanding his soccer school which comes to the Elizabeth Woodville School, which is based in Roade and Deanshanger, in the February half-term.

The school has been running for two years across Bedfordshire and Buckinghamshire, and as well as running it, Collison is the Under-18s manager at Sky Bet League One Peterborough United, and also appears regularly on television and radio as a pundit.

Collison accepts nothing can replace the highs of playing with or against the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale, Steven Gerrard and Wayne Rooney, but he is so positive about giving something back to the game.

“I am really excited to be launching our successful Soccer School in the Northamptonshire area,” said Collison, who also played for Bournemouth, Wigan and Posh. “We not only look for the children to have fun playing the beautiful game but also build confidence and come away from the school with memories that last a lifetime.”

Collison always keeps his eyes open in the hope of finding a footballing gem, but his main motivation is wanting children to enjoy themselves and improve.

“We look to create a fun environment and cater for all abilities,” he said.

“We the aim to send each and every player home with some inspiration and a smile on their face.”

The Elizabeth Woodville School has taken the decision to host Collison’s soccer school from February 13-15 at the school’s Deanshanger campus, just across the Bucks border, which has a full size 3G pitch and indoor sports hall.

The days run from 10am-3pm. The camp is open to girls and boys from ages to 5-16 and is bookable at www.jackcollisonsoccerschool.com.

The event is available at £49.50 for the full three days, with individual days available at £17.50.