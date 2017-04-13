Lions boss Harris preparing Millwall for tough test against ‘aggressive’ Cobblers

Millwall manager Neil Harris has warned his side they will come up against a ‘tough’ and ‘aggressive’ Cobblers team in Good Friday’s Sky Bet League One fixture.

The Lions currently occupy the final play-off place but with several teams breathing down their neck, they will be desperate to take maximum points from their two Easter fixtures against Northampton tomorrow and then Fleetwood on Monday.

But Harris is not taking the Cobblers lightly and expects a difficult encounter.

“The Easter break is always a huge one in football,” the 39-year-old told Millwall’s club website this week. “Things may not be decided this weekend but we will start to get an idea of who will finish where come the end of the season.

“Northampton may be mid-table at the moment but they are a big, tough, aggressive side that can cause plenty of problems for the opposition.

“They’ve got a lot of size and presence in their teams at set-pieces and what Justin’s side also do is they have a right go at teams. They’ll be safe but they’ll certainly want a point or two to feel more secure as quickly as possible.

“It’s a big game and we are looking for the crowd to get behind us again at The Den. That’s vitally important if we are going to continue climbing up the table.”

Harris could be without both captain Tony Craig and winger Shane Ferguson for Friday’s game while Aiden O’Brien faces a fitness test after rolling his ankle against Gillingham last time out.

“Tony and Shane have an outside chance of returning against Northampton on Friday, more realistically we’re hoping they’re available come Monday,” Harris confirmed.

“They haven’t returned to full training yet but we will see how they progress and assess them closer to kick-off.”

Goalkeeper Jordan Archer and top-scorer Lee Gregory are both expected to be fit.