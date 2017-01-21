Injury blow for Cobblers as Hoskins is ruled out for the rest of the season

Cobblers attacker Sam Hoskins will be out for the rest of the season after suffering a serious knee injury.

Scans have confirmed that the former Southampton and Yeovil Town man suffered a cruciate knee ligament injury during training at Moulton College on Thursday morning, and is set to be out of action until at least July.

It is a bitter blow for a player who has been one of the Cobblers’ best and most consistent performers this season, and also a big blow for new Town manager Justin Edinburgh, who only took charge of the team on Monday.

“Unfortunately Sam suffered a bad knee injury on Thursday and he needs surgery,” said Edinburgh.

“In the few days I have worked with Sam, I could see the ability he has and we will certainly miss him, but more importantly, we feel for Sam himself.

“It is a big blow, but we know that Sam will bounce back and he will work hard with the medical staff to be back in action as quickly as possible.

“The best case scenario if everything goes really well is that he might be fit for the latter part of pre-season, but if not we hope to have him back in the first couple of months of next season.”

Hoskins, who turns 24 next month, has made 31 appearances for the Cobblers this season, scoring three goals.

The pacy attacker was one of previous manager Rob Page’s key players during his time in charge, and was set to play a pivotal role for Edinburgh as well.

He was voted the Cobblers player of the month for December, picking up his award ahead of last Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Scunthorpe United.

