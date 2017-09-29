Impressed Hasselbaink hands teenager McWilliams a new three-year deal at Cobblers

Cobblers teenager Shaun McWilliams has committed his future to the club and signed a new and improved three-year deal at Sixfields.

The Northampton-born central midfielder has been rewarded for his impressive form since breaking into the first team last season.

Currently sidelined with a foot injury, the academy product was handed his Cobblers debut at the back end of last season by Justin Edinburgh.

He went on to become a mainstay in the Town midfield, and after he overcame an injury sustained in the summer, that continued this season, with first Edinburgh and then new manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink putting their faith in him.

The 19-year-old has been out of action since he suffered a cut to his foot in the 3-1 win over Portsmouth a little over two weeks, but is nearing full fitness, which is good news for Hasselbaink.

“I have been very impressed with Shaun, ever since I arrived at the club,” said the Cobblers boss.

“He is a player with a huge amount of potential and we wanted to make sure we secured his services on a longer term contract.

“It is especially pleasing to see a local lad come through the Academy and make such excellent progress and he thoroughly deserves his new contract.”

McWilliams has come through the ranks at the Cobblers, and spent the first half of last season on loan at non-League side King’s Lynn, scoring seven goals in 26 league matches.

Edinburgh recalled him and handed McWilliams his Cobblers debut as a second half substitute in the 1-1 draw at Rochdale in April, and after a couple of further appearances off the bench, he gave him his first start at Bury in the penultimate game of last season.

Hasselbaink picked him for his first two starting line-ups after he took over at the helm and he was becoming a key man until injury intervened.

In all, McWilliams has made six starts and four substitute appearances for the Cobblers.